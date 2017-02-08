INDUSTRY INSIDER

Race Prepping a Fox 40

Feb 8, 2017
by Matt Wragg  

Rodalben Germany January 2017. Photo by Matt Wragg
RACE PREPPING A FOX 40

WORDS AND PHOTOGRAPHY // MATT WRAGG

The Fox 40 has been around for 13 years now. Over those years Fox has taken an incremental approach to improvement—each year it evolves and gets a little better. With that much evolution it has developed into something quite special. On the World Cup circuit it has become the dominant fork in recent years and this year it will be far and away the most popular fork among the front runners. Fox have tentatively admitted that it has reached the point where a number of teams are even buying the fork, rather than run some of the alternatives—a situation almost unheard of in World Cup racing. This winter we visited Fox's German HQ to catch up with Kolja Schmitt, one of their top world cup technicians, to find out more about how they prepare one of these forks to go racing and to get a few tips on how you can make your fork sing a little sweeter.

Even if your name is Aaron Gwin or Greg Minnaar, your fork prep begins with a stock fork from the storeroom. Kolja let on that some of their riders' would be riding next year's version, but that's the only difference between what they run and what you can head to the store and buy.

Straight out of the box and onto the workbench.

With the fork in the clamp he removes one leg, the other stays in the clamp and in the lower to keep it all together.

Spinning the fork in the clamp he releases the lower bolts to completely remove the stanchion.

With the stanchion carefully set aside, Kolja does one of the things that he says makes the biggest difference to the feel of the fork—he works the bushings. With mass manufacturing the tolerances for the bushings is tight, opening the bushings does have an effect on the life of the fork, which would mean the fork would need servicing much sooner. By opening the bushing the fork moves more freely in its travel.

While this is a level of prep well beyond what most people would consider for their fork, it's a service Fox offer to the general public—you just have to ask for it when you send your fork in for service. Or, if you are feeling rich you can buy the tool from them if you happen to have a spare 1,100 Euros to hand.

With the lowers prepped it's time to give the stanchion a quick clean ready for some love.

Volume spacer are the only internal change on the air spring—Kolja says that the WC guys mostly run 3 spacers, going up to 4 for the more extreme tracks and depending on the rider and preferences.

With the spacers in, Kolja checks the fork's movement. By cycling the piston through its travel a couple of times he can quickly check by feel that the spring is working like it should be.

One last check of the piston.

Before it can be reunited with the lower, the bushings and seals get a quick touch of grease to keep them supple.

With that done Kolja checks the stanchions movement in the lower.

Suspension works on alignment. So if your fork legs are not in line then the suspension cannot work to its full potential. One of the most common mistakes people make is in how they tighten the axle as it can hold the fork into a distorted position and restrict the movement. To avoid this you simply begin by first tightening the pinch bolts on this side.

With the first side tightened, compress the fork a couple of times. This will let the fork correct itself. Once this is done, tighten the pinch bolts on the other side.

Kolja stressed that everything that they do to these race forks is with standard kit and tools—the oil is the standard.

A standard amount of oil goes into the spring leg before the spring side is closed up once more.

If you either have an old 40 without the release valves or in fact any model fork, you can get the same result by sliding a zip tie inside the seal. This will release any build up of pressure below the seal which can restrict the forks performance. he recommends doing this every time before you drop into your race run.

If you have a newer fork, a quick press of each of these buttons before you drop in.

On the compression leg the process is much the same—strip, check, work the bushings, reassemble and lubricate.

To help keep your adjuster running sweetly it is worth popping it off every so often to clean and grease the interior.

Apparently one common mistake people make with air forks is not to keep an eye on their pressures. He recommends checking it every week as even a difference of a few psi can significantly affect the fork's performance.

Of course, not everything is available to the public, but the only difference between the lowers and the stock ones is the colour.
39 Comments

  • + 28
 Despite the constant argument about high prices in the mountain bike industry, I've gotta say its really cool to know I'm riding on the same kit as the guys on the WC circuit... Not really a common thread across the motorsports world
[Reply]
  • + 12
 What makes me love the sport of mountain biking even more is randomly coming across pro level athletes shredding the local trail or bike park. It also great that we can use the same equipment as the top tier athletes.
[Reply]
  • + 19
 "with the sanction carefully set aside"..... next picture.... sanction in trash can....
[Reply]
  • + 9
 stanchion
[Reply]
  • + 2
 A fortunate trash can...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Pedro404: theres no gt bike in the bin then ;-)
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Top article,
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I totally got a 200mm bike boner when I saw all that fox inventory....okay, more like 80mm but you know what I mean. #gettinalotdonewith80mm
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Who'd a thunk racers take their forks apart and make them feel like they're more broken in, without actually breaking them in...

"Race tuned" = worn like it's actually ridden more than one race weekend.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Now that I think about it, that's true for a lot of racing and sports: broken in baseball gloves work better, skis are faster with more wax in them so they get saturated before the first ride, car tires are faster when warm, and they get warmed before a race, etc. Interesting how that works
[Reply]
  • + 5
 So the bushing tool - is it like a reamer? Or abrasive? 1100 Euros is a fun price for it either way.

Awesome article BTW.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 service.foxracingshox.com/consumers/Content/Service/QuickTech/013_FOX-BBI_fork_bushing_tool_SP.htm
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @trumbullhucker55: Good find. That's interesting, it seems like there's no cutting involved and they just press different size dies through the bushing?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I don't know for sure in this exact case, but I believe the bushings are pressed into a tapered seat. Pulling the bushing up a little in their tapered seat would "loosen" them. If someone knows better please correct me, but this is how I understand that fork bushings work.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 it is a burnishing process, and opens up the ID slightly. common practice for thin wall bushings to size them after installation.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @trumbullhucker55: I don't think that this is the tool he is using to loosen the fit of the bushings. This is for removing and installing bushings, but maybe it is used for both, any one know for sure?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @solidautomech: scroll further.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @atrokz: I gave you thumbs down, but didn't mean to, I think you're rightSmile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @bmxsnox: If you read the service article @trumbullhucker55 posted, you shove the tool into the installed bushing and remove, twisting the whole time.

We're all guessing here, so I'll throw in my $0.02. Since the tool is greased and smooth and the bushing has that seam in the side, I bet the tool is pushing the bushing open at that seam it has.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @WaterBear: I'm not guessing Wink the process is essentially ballizing with a burnishing die.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 'Factory riders' on the same kit you can buy means there isn't the appetite in the industry to budget for real prototype factory racing teams world superbikes vs moto gp is a comparison that springs to mind but tell yourselves what you want
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I don't knooooow, I'm always leery of Mechanics with flat brim hats. I'm more of a Five panel hat on my Mechanic kind of guy.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @foxracingshox, When are you going to put release valves on the 36 lowers?! Also, by stretching out the bushings in the lowers, how much quicker (in average, non-muddy conditions) would you recommend replacing them?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I would trade jobs with that guy anyday. The calendar on the wall will be hung just as a reminder if how many awesome work days I get to have per month!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Prep the wallet more like
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Damn, when are those orange lowers going to drop to the public? Fox marketing has done a great job of creating demand...
[Reply]
  • + 0
 lowers only coming in the color black for public. Not good. We need more colors. that's why i and many others don't buy fox forks.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 So the "gaping" tool is worth as much as the fork itself? How about you just save as a hassle and install used bushing FFS
[Reply]
  • + 0
 agreed, bit like spinning up bearings with a drill, looked forward to hearing some trade secrets but not much to see here
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I do miss the blue days of fox....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 1,100 euros for a tool?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 They're a good band...
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Trust me good tools are always expensive, esp. if they are as highly specialized as this one. i dont belive they produce enough of them to have any economy of scale effect. Also those dies look like they were ground not milled for a better surface finish and thats bloody expensive.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Luneec: it's economics of scale, the burnishing dies themselves will be hardened and ground, but something that could be done easily by any toolmaker or experienced machinist. This tool could be sold much cheaper (in the few hundreds range for precision ground A2 for instance) if quantities were ordered.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Luneec: No not really, they are just not produced in very high quantities, and they dont want them to be so inexpensive that anyone can afford to purchase such tools and in the end they end up losing money because no one sends it their stuff for servicing.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 #schmittybuilt
[Reply]
  • - 1
 So when did the bushing tool become a "stock" tool? I've never even heard of it before this article.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



