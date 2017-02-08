Race Prepping a Fox 40







The Fox 40 has been around for 13 years now. Over those years Fox has taken an incremental approach to improvement—each year it evolves and gets a little better. With that much evolution it has developed into something quite special. On the World Cup circuit it has become the dominant fork in recent years and this year it will be far and away the most popular fork among the front runners. Fox have tentatively admitted that it has reached the point where a number of teams are even buying the fork, rather than run some of the alternatives—a situation almost unheard of in World Cup racing. This winter we visited Fox's German HQ to catch up with Kolja Schmitt, one of their top world cup technicians, to find out more about how they prepare one of these forks to go racing and to get a few tips on how you can make your fork sing a little sweeter.





Even if your name is Aaron Gwin or Greg Minnaar, your fork prep begins with a stock fork from the storeroom. Kolja let on that some of their riders' would be riding next year's version, but that's the only difference between what they run and what you can head to the store and buy. Even if your name is Aaron Gwin or Greg Minnaar, your fork prep begins with a stock fork from the storeroom. Kolja let on that some of their riders' would be riding next year's version, but that's the only difference between what they run and what you can head to the store and buy.





Straight out of the box and onto the workbench. Straight out of the box and onto the workbench.





With the fork in the clamp he removes one leg, the other stays in the clamp and in the lower to keep it all together. With the fork in the clamp he removes one leg, the other stays in the clamp and in the lower to keep it all together.





Spinning the fork in the clamp he releases the lower bolts to completely remove the stanchion. Spinning the fork in the clamp he releases the lower bolts to completely remove the stanchion.





With the stanchion carefully set aside, Kolja does one of the things that he says makes the biggest difference to the feel of the fork—he works the bushings. With mass manufacturing the tolerances for the bushings is tight, opening the bushings does have an effect on the life of the fork, which would mean the fork would need servicing much sooner. By opening the bushing the fork moves more freely in its travel. With the stanchion carefully set aside, Kolja does one of the things that he says makes the biggest difference to the feel of the fork—he works the bushings. With mass manufacturing the tolerances for the bushings is tight, opening the bushings does have an effect on the life of the fork, which would mean the fork would need servicing much sooner. By opening the bushing the fork moves more freely in its travel.





While this is a level of prep well beyond what most people would consider for their fork, it's a service Fox offer to the general public—you just have to ask for it when you send your fork in for service. Or, if you are feeling rich you can buy the tool from them if you happen to have a spare 1,100 Euros to hand. While this is a level of prep well beyond what most people would consider for their fork, it's a service Fox offer to the general public—you just have to ask for it when you send your fork in for service. Or, if you are feeling rich you can buy the tool from them if you happen to have a spare 1,100 Euros to hand.





With the lowers prepped it's time to give the stanchion a quick clean ready for some love. With the lowers prepped it's time to give the stanchion a quick clean ready for some love.





Volume spacer are the only internal change on the air spring—Kolja says that the WC guys mostly run 3 spacers, going up to 4 for the more extreme tracks and depending on the rider and preferences. Volume spacer are the only internal change on the air spring—Kolja says that the WC guys mostly run 3 spacers, going up to 4 for the more extreme tracks and depending on the rider and preferences.





With the spacers in, Kolja checks the fork's movement. By cycling the piston through its travel a couple of times he can quickly check by feel that the spring is working like it should be. With the spacers in, Kolja checks the fork's movement. By cycling the piston through its travel a couple of times he can quickly check by feel that the spring is working like it should be.





One last check of the piston. One last check of the piston.





Before it can be reunited with the lower, the bushings and seals get a quick touch of grease to keep them supple. Before it can be reunited with the lower, the bushings and seals get a quick touch of grease to keep them supple.





With that done Kolja checks the stanchions movement in the lower. With that done Kolja checks the stanchions movement in the lower.





Suspension works on alignment. So if your fork legs are not in line then the suspension cannot work to its full potential. One of the most common mistakes people make is in how they tighten the axle as it can hold the fork into a distorted position and restrict the movement. To avoid this you simply begin by first tightening the pinch bolts on this side. Suspension works on alignment. So if your fork legs are not in line then the suspension cannot work to its full potential. One of the most common mistakes people make is in how they tighten the axle as it can hold the fork into a distorted position and restrict the movement. To avoid this you simply begin by first tightening the pinch bolts on this side.





With the first side tightened, compress the fork a couple of times. This will let the fork correct itself. Once this is done, tighten the pinch bolts on the other side. With the first side tightened, compress the fork a couple of times. This will let the fork correct itself. Once this is done, tighten the pinch bolts on the other side.





Kolja stressed that everything that they do to these race forks is with standard kit and tools—the oil is the standard. Kolja stressed that everything that they do to these race forks is with standard kit and tools—the oil is the standard.





A standard amount of oil goes into the spring leg before the spring side is closed up once more. A standard amount of oil goes into the spring leg before the spring side is closed up once more.





If you either have an old 40 without the release valves or in fact any model fork, you can get the same result by sliding a zip tie inside the seal. This will release any build up of pressure below the seal which can restrict the forks performance. he recommends doing this every time before you drop into your race run. If you either have an old 40 without the release valves or in fact any model fork, you can get the same result by sliding a zip tie inside the seal. This will release any build up of pressure below the seal which can restrict the forks performance. he recommends doing this every time before you drop into your race run.





If you have a newer fork, a quick press of each of these buttons before you drop in. If you have a newer fork, a quick press of each of these buttons before you drop in.





On the compression leg the process is much the same—strip, check, work the bushings, reassemble and lubricate. On the compression leg the process is much the same—strip, check, work the bushings, reassemble and lubricate.





To help keep your adjuster running sweetly it is worth popping it off every so often to clean and grease the interior. To help keep your adjuster running sweetly it is worth popping it off every so often to clean and grease the interior.





Apparently one common mistake people make with air forks is not to keep an eye on their pressures. He recommends checking it every week as even a difference of a few psi can significantly affect the fork's performance. Apparently one common mistake people make with air forks is not to keep an eye on their pressures. He recommends checking it every week as even a difference of a few psi can significantly affect the fork's performance.



