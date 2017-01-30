PRESS RELEASES

Rachel Atherton Joins British Cycling's MTB Gravity Commission

Jan 30, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
As if Rachel Atherton doesn't already do enough for the sport of mountain biking, and more specifically, downhill racing, she's gone and stepped it up another notch. The current World Cup Champion and World Champion, who also added a perfect season to her accolades in 2016, has just taken on a role with British Cycling on the MTB Gravity Commission. The commission provides expert advice and support to the organization's board, further making sure that members are protected and that the sport is able to grow.

Fighting some back pain all week Rachel dug deep and got her perfect season. 7 wins out of 7 races.

bigquotesI love my sport and I want to ensure that it is protected and nurtured so that the discipline can continue to flourish. It's really important to make sure that the commission has a mix of people working in the sport and I will be putting forward lots of ideas. I'm really passionate about getting new people, especially more women, into the sport so this will also be a focus for me. – Rachel Atherton

Get the full announcement on Rachel's position with British Cycling, here.
13 Comments

  • + 21
 wait a second british cycling finally figured out women and downhill mountain biking exists
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Glad DH is getting some top level input finally. Now all we need is a bit more of a Scottish out look on rights to roam.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Who would've known, right?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 way ahead of the US organizations - can't image why GB continues to field tons of world class talent...
[Reply]
  • + 18
 Good news for British cycling!
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Applause!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Doesn't quite make up for the sports personality of the year snub. Fucking Andy Murray!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Rachel is pretty awesome.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Oh how I wish US Cycling would take notes what the UK doing with MTB.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 US Cycling would probably ban anybody caught taking notes, for sure give them a fine for it.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Good work lady!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 She's cute. This is approved.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 #TeamRumors lol
[Reply]

