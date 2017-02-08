INDUSTRY INSIDER

Racing Icon is IMBA's New Leader

Feb 8, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
Dave Wiens
Longtime pro and Mountain Bike Hall of Famer, Dave Wiens, is now the International Mountain Bicycling Association's Executive Director. Photo courtesy of IMBA

There have been quite a few shake ups at the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) in recent years, including the departure of IMBA's former leader, Mike Van Abel, who served in that position for 12 years. Today, however, the organization named its new Executive Director, Dave Wiens.

Dave Wiens, aka The Vanilla Gorilla (he didn't shave his legs back in the day), is a racing legend--one of the true strongmen from NORBA's heyday. That description, however, fails to capture just how monstrous of a badass Wiens truly is. This is the guy who utterly dominated the Leadville 100 from 2003 to 2008: a period that most people would characterize as his "retirement" from racing. And, yes, Wiens even put the smack down on Lance Armstrong at Leadville in '08. Armstrong came back and narrowly beat Wiens the following year, but you get the idea--IMBA's new leader is fast and good at suffering.

None of this, of course, explains why IMBA made this guy its new Executive Director. Well, the other side of the Dave Wiens coin is that the guy is also an ardent trail advocate. Wiens is the founder and executive director of Gunnison Trails, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing singletrack bike trails on public lands adjacent to Gunnison, Colorado.

For IMBA, an organization that has (fairly or unfairly) faced criticism of being detached from the mountain bike community, the move to place Wiens atop the org chart seems a wise one. Wiens knows what it's like to build trail and build alliances with different trail user groups. It could be a good match. Time will tell.

"As a mountain biker I share a passion for trails and riding with this entire community," says Wiens. "IMBA has been an important part of mountain biking getting better and better over the past 30 years and I'm looking forward to working with mountain bikers from all over, as well as other stakeholders, while IMBA continues to help provide great places to ride."
  • + 4
 Great lead in @pinkbikeaudience (Vernon) and congrats IMBA on a great hire! This is a tough and sometimes thankless job that's open to an enormous amount of criticism (especially on P.B!!) but as they say.... "somebody's gotta do it" -and I for one am glad it's Dave Wiens. My 1st job out west when I moved to Crested Butte in 1991 was working with Dave and 15 other die hard skiers packing snow for the Crested Butte Ski patrol. He was, BY FAR the hardest working guy of the bunch. Over the years he's obviously won a lot of races, but has continued busting ass - for others! Pinkbikers probably won't agree with his kit, his bike or his even his E-bike stance, but I guarantee he'll be the hardest working guy at the trail day. And remember, IMBA is almost as complicated as U.S politics, so don't blame Dave on everything you don't agree with. Change happens by the people who show up! And if it matters (& I think it will to this crowd) - he's one bad ass hockey player and a pretty huge RUSH fan too.
  • + 2
 I completely agree. Dave's one of the good ones - if anyone can steer IMBA in the right direction it's going to be him.
  • + 2
 Nailed it! We are fortunate as a brand to be in a relationship with Dave. Even more fortunate to have him on our side as mountain bikers, cyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts.
  • + 3
 Neat, asking the important questions here, is he pro or anti e-bike?
  • + 3
 Now that's a spandex warrior I can get behind, hairy legs for life son!
  • + 1
 Any news on a replacement Executive Director for IMBA Canada? Lora Woolner stepped down last summer...
  • + 1
 IMBA Canada is a disaster and has been for several years (Not Lora's fault).
  • + 1
 I might be wrong, but it seems like therés a lot of anti-imba sentiments on pinkbike. Why don't you guys like imba?
  • + 1
 Mostly because IMBA does not take any action on Wilderness Areas being taken from mountain bikers. Some have their own reasons, but I find that the most common.
  • - 1
 Lance didn't narrowly beat him... he beat him pretty badly. And the dude is a lycra freak, im sure he's not the biggest fan of e-bikes.

