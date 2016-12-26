Ragley Bigwig - Review

RIDING THE BIGWIG







As a package, it all comes together well. You can forget about the fact you have no rear suspension and just crack on with roosting trails and sessioning your favorite descents.

If your last experience of a hardtail was a race bike with very steep and short geometry, the Ragley Bigwig is going to blow your preconceptions away. The Bigwig is aimed at someone who wants the shape and reach of a modern trail full-susser but values the simplicity and affordability of a hardtail - either as a complete alternative, or n+1. Other than the lack of rear suspension travel, everything about the geometry and poise of the Bigwig combines to deliver a thoroughly entertaining and highly capable ride that excels in rough and technical sections.



It can take a couple of rides to get familiar with a hardtail if you’ve not thrown a leg over one in a while, but that period is drastically reduced on the Bigwig because the shape just feels right and familiar. With the geometry measuring up very similarly to that of a modern AM/trail bike, I instantly felt at home, the bars were a reassuring distance in front of me, the reach on the size-large felt spot on, and I wasn’t cramped or overstretched. It’s a big, but not massive feeling bike.



The good sensations flow through into the handling of the Bigwig when you hit the trail. The 29er wheels ensure good rolling speed, and it’s certainly a rapid bike - not in a cross-country race style - it builds up speed cleanly and maintains good pace through rolling terrain. The acceleration is tempered a little bit by the frame not providing the level of smoothness of some higher-quality steel frames I've ridden. And, while the WTB Vigilante 2.3” and Trail Boss 2.25” tire combo delivers a reasonable amount of cushioning, it’s not enough to mask the stiffness of the Bigwig's frame. After having tested the Merida Big Trail 27.5+ bike recently, I am convinced that switching to 2.8” tires would go a long way to reducing the jarring and ragged feedback that can often make a hardtail a punishing ride.



You pay a price in the weight department. At 31 pounds, the Bigwig is rather heavy, especially considering that it lacks rear suspension, and while it never feels sluggish on the climbs, it’s really not a bike for ripping up KOMs. It’s no slouch, but above a certain level of effort, you don’t get as much in return as you obviously would from a lighter bike or build. It never really felt like a bike that was suited for attacking climbs, and steady as she goes was the right approach for the Bigwig.



That said, the stiffness of the frame and the short chainstays were a big help on steep and technical ascents. There also was a nice amount of maneuverability apparent in the tight stuff. The tires dished out plenty of traction, and the 30-tooth chainring, paired with a 10-42 tooth cassette, helped when the trail pointed skywards.









Technical Riding



Make no mistake, this is no flexy or marshmallowy steel frame - it’s direct, taut and very responsive. While it didn’t exactly shine on the climbs, the descents, rolling terrain, and undulating trails, are where the Bigwig is really in its element. The updated geometry puts you in a commanding position for absolutely attacking trails. Yes, there’s a limit to how hard and fast you can push a hardtail, but there are plenty of good videos that show that, in the right hands, hardtails can be blisteringly fast.



The Bigwig need make no apology for its lack of rear suspension. It’s stable at high speed, and it is nimble in low-speed technical sections. The WTB tires provide stacks of traction and the 29" wheels provide good rollover speed. You can hold some pretty reckless lines and get away with it (most of the time), but the margin for error is smaller than when you have a couple of inches of rear-suspension travel to cover your arse. The Bigwig keeps you on your toes!



Ragley made a smart choice spec'ing the RockShox Yari fork. It has same chassis dimensions as the up-scale Lyrik, so you can really work the front wheel. It feels precise and well damped. Point the front wheel and just let the back wheel deal with the hits that follow. Granted, 130mm of travel suggests the bike is closer to cross-country, but there were only a handful of occasions when I was pleading for morel. Most of the time it was just right.



Its highly capable if you're willing to push to its limits. Yes, the ride can be overwhelmingly stiff at times, and the weight limits its climbing pace, but those are small grumbles once you get into the bike's happy place - fast, challenging, technical descents, with lots of flowing turns, berms and drops to deal with. The Bigwig puts a big smile on your face.









Component Check



RockShox Yari fork: This is an excellent fork for the money, and for the Bigwig. It’s easy to set up and the Motion Control damper provides excellent performance. A stronger negative spring, compared to the Pike, means you can run the fork at a higher pressure but still get smooth ride on the initial stroke - I didn’t need to fettle with Tokens because the spring felt good.



Shimano M7000 SLX: The Japanese giant nails it once again with its latest SLX group. There’s trickle-down tech from XTR with the Dynamic Chain Engagement (DCE) tooth profile on the single chainring and, combined with the clutch-style rear mech, the chain never dropped once. The brakes too, with 180/160mm rotors, provided familiar Shimano stopping power with the benefit of tool-free reach adjustment.



