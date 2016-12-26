Ragley Bigwig - Review

PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Dec 26, 2016
David Arthur  
Ragley is a British brand who specializes in hardtails, with a range of five steel and aluminium frames. Ragley's key defining feature is a solid value for money and modern geometry that, in the case of the Bigwig we review here, closely replicates a modern, full-suspension trail/AM design. According to Ragley, the Bigwig is aimed squarely at riders who want a simple, fuss-free and highly capable trail bike.


Bigwig Details:

• Intended use: trail / enduro
• Wheel size: 29"
• Frame material: 4130 triple-butted steel
• Fork: RockShox Yari, 130mm
• Head angle: 65-degree
• Shimano SLX 11-speed drivetrain
• Brand-X Ascend dropper
• Boost hub spacing
• Weight: 31lb / 14.1kg (large size)
• MSRP: £1,750
• Contact: Ragley Bikes @ragleybikes


About the Bigwig

It certainly looks to tick all the right boxes. Ragley takes its geometry seriously, it is, after all, the most important aspect of a bike, regardless of the suspension or lack thereof, and for 2017 the Bigwig 29er grows a longer reach and stand-over increases but retains the same low bottom bracket, 65-degree head angle and short, 435mm chainstays. The simple yet detail-laden steel frame is designed specifically for one-by drivetrains, and the rear axle has been widened to Boost 148mm to provide 27.5+ tire compatibility.

Ragley will sell you the frame on its own for £549.99, or offer the choice of one complete build, as pictured, for £1,749.99. The equipment looks on point for the sort of aggressive riding the Bigwig is intended for. A 130mm RockShox Yari RC fork delivers 130mm of travel. There’s a Shimano 1x11 drivetrain, WTB Vigilante and Trail Boss tires, and a short stem and wide handlebar from Ragley’s house-brand parts.

Lots of detailed machining in the integrated rear dropout/brake-caliper mount.

Tapered head tube reinforced by a down tube gusset
Internal dropper routing and a steeply angled top tube.


Construction

Ragley builds the Bigwig with a 4130 steel, triple-butted tube set to save some weight. There’s not much complexity to a suspension-free frame, but this one bristles with smart details. There’s a stout, 44mm diameter head tube and, new for 2017: a Boost 12x148mm rear axle is used to provide extra clearance and rear-end stiffness The Bigwig is also 27.5”+ compatible, with space for up to three inch tires. It’s a smart looking bike, with a simple paint job and tidy decal treatment.

One very neat detail is the "Three-Finger" chainstay bridge which joins the drive-side chainstay to the bottom bracket. It’s designed to provide necessary tire and chainring clearance - something that is no doubt enhanced by the lack of front mech provision. We’ve seen this sort of detail on other hardtails and it’s a nice solution to the issues faced when packaging short chainstays with big tire clearance while maintaining a proper chain line. There are also ISCG 05 tabs around the bottom bracket shell if you want more security than its wide/narrow chainring and clutch-type rear mech provide.

To provide maximum tire and crank clearance, Ragley uses this unique-looking "Three-Finger" chainstay bridge


Both the brake hose and gear cables are routed externally, Ragley opting to sling them along the underside of the down tube. The dropper cable though is routed inside the frame. It’s all cleanly done, I’m a fan of external routing for easy maintenance, but I know some people are more concerned by the impact on the aesthetics of the bike. Ragley provides a five-year warranty and a lifetime crash replacement with each frame for some extra peace of mind.


Geometry

Geometry has been a defining feature of previous Ragley bikes, and for 2017 it has updated the Bigwig's numbers to reflect the constantly moving goalposts of mountain bike geometry. The key detail is the increased reach, with Ragley adding 15 to 20mm across the size range. Our size-large test bike had a 465mm reach. That makes for a very roomy cockpit. Ragley has also shortened the seat tube length by 25mm, giving the rider more size choices along with longer dropper-post options. (Ragley only spec'ed a 120mm post on the test bike.)
Ragley Big Wig

Other shape-defining numbers including a 65-degree head angle, a 74-degree effective seat angle, and a long, 637.5mm top tube. Ragley specs a 50mm stem on the complete bike, and there’s enough length in the frame that you could probably go shorter. The chainstays are kept reasonably short, at 435mm.


RIDING THE
BIGWIG



bigquotesAs a package, it all comes together well. You can forget about the fact you have no rear suspension and just crack on with roosting trails and sessioning your favorite descents.

If your last experience of a hardtail was a race bike with very steep and short geometry, the Ragley Bigwig is going to blow your preconceptions away. The Bigwig is aimed at someone who wants the shape and reach of a modern trail full-susser but values the simplicity and affordability of a hardtail - either as a complete alternative, or n+1. Other than the lack of rear suspension travel, everything about the geometry and poise of the Bigwig combines to deliver a thoroughly entertaining and highly capable ride that excels in rough and technical sections.

It can take a couple of rides to get familiar with a hardtail if you’ve not thrown a leg over one in a while, but that period is drastically reduced on the Bigwig because the shape just feels right and familiar. With the geometry measuring up very similarly to that of a modern AM/trail bike, I instantly felt at home, the bars were a reassuring distance in front of me, the reach on the size-large felt spot on, and I wasn’t cramped or overstretched. It’s a big, but not massive feeling bike.

Ragley Big Wig


The good sensations flow through into the handling of the Bigwig when you hit the trail. The 29er wheels ensure good rolling speed, and it’s certainly a rapid bike - not in a cross-country race style - it builds up speed cleanly and maintains good pace through rolling terrain. The acceleration is tempered a little bit by the frame not providing the level of smoothness of some higher-quality steel frames I've ridden. And, while the WTB Vigilante 2.3” and Trail Boss 2.25” tire combo delivers a reasonable amount of cushioning, it’s not enough to mask the stiffness of the Bigwig's frame. After having tested the Merida Big Trail 27.5+ bike recently, I am convinced that switching to 2.8” tires would go a long way to reducing the jarring and ragged feedback that can often make a hardtail a punishing ride.

You pay a price in the weight department. At 31 pounds, the Bigwig is rather heavy, especially considering that it lacks rear suspension, and while it never feels sluggish on the climbs, it’s really not a bike for ripping up KOMs. It’s no slouch, but above a certain level of effort, you don’t get as much in return as you obviously would from a lighter bike or build. It never really felt like a bike that was suited for attacking climbs, and steady as she goes was the right approach for the Bigwig.

That said, the stiffness of the frame and the short chainstays were a big help on steep and technical ascents. There also was a nice amount of maneuverability apparent in the tight stuff. The tires dished out plenty of traction, and the 30-tooth chainring, paired with a 10-42 tooth cassette, helped when the trail pointed skywards.

Ragley Big Wig


Technical Riding

Make no mistake, this is no flexy or marshmallowy steel frame - it’s direct, taut and very responsive. While it didn’t exactly shine on the climbs, the descents, rolling terrain, and undulating trails, are where the Bigwig is really in its element. The updated geometry puts you in a commanding position for absolutely attacking trails. Yes, there’s a limit to how hard and fast you can push a hardtail, but there are plenty of good videos that show that, in the right hands, hardtails can be blisteringly fast.

The Bigwig need make no apology for its lack of rear suspension. It’s stable at high speed, and it is nimble in low-speed technical sections. The WTB tires provide stacks of traction and the 29" wheels provide good rollover speed. You can hold some pretty reckless lines and get away with it (most of the time), but the margin for error is smaller than when you have a couple of inches of rear-suspension travel to cover your arse. The Bigwig keeps you on your toes!

Ragley made a smart choice spec'ing the RockShox Yari fork. It has same chassis dimensions as the up-scale Lyrik, so you can really work the front wheel. It feels precise and well damped. Point the front wheel and just let the back wheel deal with the hits that follow. Granted, 130mm of travel suggests the bike is closer to cross-country, but there were only a handful of occasions when I was pleading for morel. Most of the time it was just right.

As a package, it all comes together well. You can forget about the fact you have no rear suspension and just crack on with roosting the trails and sessioning your favorite descents. Its highly capable if you’re willing to push to its limits. Yes, the ride can be overwhelmingly stiff at times, and the weight limits its climbing pace, but those are small grumbles once you get into the bike's happy place - fast, challenging, technical descents, with lots of flowing turns, berms and drops to deal with. The Bigwig puts a big smile on your face.

Ragley Big Wig


Component Check

RockShox Yari fork: This is an excellent fork for the money, and for the Bigwig. It’s easy to set up and the Motion Control damper provides excellent performance. A stronger negative spring, compared to the Pike, means you can run the fork at a higher pressure but still get smooth ride on the initial stroke - I didn’t need to fettle with Tokens because the spring felt good.

Shimano M7000 SLX: The Japanese giant nails it once again with its latest SLX group. There’s trickle-down tech from XTR with the Dynamic Chain Engagement (DCE) tooth profile on the single chainring and, combined with the clutch-style rear mech, the chain never dropped once. The brakes too, with 180/160mm rotors, provided familiar Shimano stopping power with the benefit of tool-free reach adjustment.

Ragley Stubbing stem and Wiser Riser handlebar: To get the most out of the bike it's always good to get a short stem and wide handlebar as standard. My default handlebar width has become 780mm in recent years, but I got on well with Ragley's 760mm option.

Brand-X Ascend dropper post: This affordable dropper post is produced by the parent company of Ragley, and while it’s not as posh as the more expensive droppers on the market, it did work reliably and smoothly throughout the test. The travel is infinitely adjustable and the handlebar remote is ergonomic.



Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotes Hardtails have been going through something of a renaissance in recent years, with geometry that mimics the numbers you'd typically find on an enduro racing bike. There's a good reason why hardtails still have their fans, and Ragley's new Bigwig offers a thoroughly enjoyable ride that leans towards downhill thrills rather than cross-country performance. - David Arthur


Visit the feature gallery for high resolution and additional images.


About the Reviewer David Arthur is a freelance mountain biker writer based in the UK. Stats: Age: 34 • Height: 5'11:” • Weight: 154lb • Industry affiliations / sponsors: None


Thanks to 417 Project for letting us use its awesome trails to test and photograph the bike.
