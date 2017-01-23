Randoms - Core Bike Show 2017





e*thirteen's latest chainguides, dropper post and wider rims



Aimed at aggressive trail riders and enduro racers, e*thirteen's TRSR (carbon), TRS+ (alloy) and TRS (steel backplate) Compact chain guides offer riders additional chain management and protection from rock and stump strikes.





The top of the line TRSR Compact features a compression moulded carbon back plate and weighs 111g (claimed).





Designed to deflect impacts away from your drivetrain, the lower bash guard will make a lot of sense to those of you who frequent natural trails littered with debris and tree stumps. The tool free top guide is designed to accommodate modern frame geometry and features a co-moulded rubber slider to help keep the noise down.





e*thirteen's new Compact guides are available in ISCG 05 and adjustable between 28 and 38 tooth chainrings.





e*thirteen's TRS cassettes are popping up everywhere, and for good reason... Available in 10 and 11-speed, compatible with both Shimano or SRAM XD and in ratios 9-42 (10-speed), 9-44 and 9-46T (11-speed).





Yup, e*thirteen have a dropper post... The TRS+ is a cable actuated, fully serviceable (no cartridge) coil sprung, 3-stage (0mm - 80mm - 120mm - 150mm) 150mm travel dropper post.





SRAM Matchmaker compatible, e*thirteen's TRS+ post lever is designed to seamlessly fit into your cockpit set-up. Spot the grip tape. The adjustable paddle and overall design of the lever assembly are intended to enhance the interface between rider and machine.





e*thirteen's carbon fiber LG1R rim is now available in 27mm and 31mm widths. Unlike some manufacturers, e*thirteen employ a proprietary rim design and profile.





Like to customize your ride? e*thirteen has you covered with their dizzying array of custom wheel decals.





Fox's new D30 Knee and Elbow Pads



The eagle-eyed among you may have spotted something unusual on the knees of Fox athletes last year with pinners Josh Bryceland and Conor Fearon sporting them at select World Cup events and Tyler McCaul at Rampage; Fox's hotly anticipated entry into the D30 joint protection game is finally here... The Launch Pro D30 knee and elbow pads will be available in March.





D30 foam has revolutionized the protection market so it was only a matter of time until they teamed up with the pioneering design team at Fox to create something special. Packed with innovation including enhanced breathability, hypoallergenic neoprene construction and an anatomically engineered fit to boost pedal efficiency.





The hardshell cap is designed to reduce snagging and can be removed and replaced if needed or starts to look worse for wear.



Renthal's 'Ultra Tacky' Push-On grips and Data Aquisition Apparatus



Push-on bicycle grips in 2017? While we're not likely to see a u-turn on lock-on grips anytime soon, some riders simply prefer the feel of old school push-on grips including two of the fastest riders in the world, namely Danny Hart and Laurie Greenland. There is, of course, a reason lock-on grips became a thing; push-on grips are a faff to fit and can, especially over time, come loose. To combat this, riders have employed various adhesives, even hairspray and moto-style wiring to keep them in place. Thankfully the engineers at Renthal have been playing with their chemistry set and have formulated a new adhesive to help get their new push-on grips in place and steadfast.



Push-on bicycle grips in 2017? While we're not likely to see a u-turn on lock-on grips anytime soon, some riders simply prefer the feel of old school push-on grips including two of the fastest riders in the world, namely Danny Hart and Laurie Greenland. There is, of course, a reason lock-on grips became a thing; push-on grips are a faff to fit and can, especially over time, come loose. To combat this, riders have employed various adhesives, even hairspray and moto-style wiring to keep them in place. Thankfully the engineers at Renthal have been playing with their chemistry set and have formulated a new adhesive to help get their new push-on grips in place and steadfast.

Who runs push-on grips these days? Ever heard of Danny Hart and Laurie Greenland? We're big fans of Renthal's push-on grips and Ultra Tacky compound so expect more on these new grips soon...





At the cutting edge of handlebar technology Renthal use data acquisition technology, similar to that used in the suspension industry, to monitor and record the forces experienced by the rider - these guys really don't mess around!









Sensus Lite Grips





When less really is more... We've already spent a few days on the new Sensus Lite grips and can safely say they feel awesome! The Lite's single clamp design, 'micro flange' and tighter rib design amount to a grip to try in 2017...





DVO's New Garnet Dropper Seatpost



DVO have been making waves since they first exploded onto the scene and it comes as no surprise that a dropper post would inevitably join their ever-growing portfolio. Rather unusually given the state of play, DVO will be offering their new Garnet post in both standard and stealth configurations. Why? Simply because they don't want to deny riders still enjoying older bikes that lack the necessary routing for a 'stealth' style dropper post, the chance to use theirs. Makes sense.





Not one to be left out of the ever growing dropper post market, the DVO's cable actuated and air sprung Garnet dropper post comes in both 30.9 and 31.6mm sizes and 125 and 150mm travel configurations.





The sprung lever pivots to prevent unwanted cable binding. No need to remove your saddle to check air pressure...





Fresh Colors for POC





From vibrant neon yellows to a glossy British racing green, those stylish Swedes have been busy with their Pantone palet.





MRP's new Oval Chainring and Compact Guides





MRP's Wave Rings have been out for a while offering an interesting alternative to traditional narrow-wide configurations, and are now available in the increasingly popular (and perhaps controversial) oval style.





Running a 30T ring but need some additional protection from below, MRP have you covered with their Micro XCg. The XCg V2 continues that theme and is available in two sizes to suit 32T and 36T chainrings, with the latter working with 34T too.





For when cyclocross gets gnarly... Yup, MRP make chainguides for cross bikes now too, which is kinda rad.





Looking for some extra support in your short travel RockShox Pikes? MRP now have Ramp Control Cartridge to suit and stay tuned as we have a review in the works...





Nukeproof Horizon Clipless Pedals





If you haven't seen these yet, here they are and it has to be said, they look beastly in the flesh and every bit the serious clipless pedal we'd expect from a brand as entrenched in gravity riding and racing as Nukeproof. Top work fellas and stay tuned for a review on PB soon...





Taste the Rainbow with Odi's Elite Grip Range





Odi's Elite grip range have won their fair share of fans since debuting back in late '15 but have until now only been available in black. That's fine, but sometimes it's great to inject some color into your ride... Now available in blue, red and green.





Halo Supa Drive



Halo's Supa Drive hubs sport a whopping 120 points of engagement, feature a fully adaptable and super stiff chromoly axle. Available in black, red and white, in either HG or SRAM XD freehub body with screw off end caps that allow the hub to adapt to any system with aftermarket boost adapters and boost versions to follow shortly.





Utilising 3 wedged pawls with 12 micro teeth and a bigger surface area contact for wider range cassettes. Thanks to the wedged pawl system the harder you pedal the more it engages, preventing typical traditional single tip pawl failures.





A Fresh Look for Gusset Components





UK brand, Gusset Components have had a brand makeover for 2017 alongside some fresh products including bars, stems and saddles.





Myles Rockwell's '93 Kamikaze Winning Yeti A.R.C.



It's not every day that you stumble across a bike like this... The very machine that Myles Rockwell used to win the NORBA national at Mammoth Mountain, California and the infamous Kamikaze downhill back in 1993, narrowly edging out the legendary Jason McRoy in the process. History doesn't get any more bad ass and you can read more about it



It's not every day that you stumble across a bike like this... The very machine that Myles Rockwell used to win the NORBA national at Mammoth Mountain, California and the infamous Kamikaze downhill back in 1993, narrowly edging out the legendary Jason McRoy in the process. History doesn't get any more bad ass and you can read more about it here





Back in the day, Ringle was the brand to have, especially when it came to hubs. How things have changed... That's a 64T chainring although Myles actually raced with a 56T.





A brake booster and cantilever brakes vs. the Kamikaze. You had to be insane! Can you imagine running 585mm bars and a 135mm stem at speeds exceeding 60mph?





SDG's 2017 Highlights





When art and bikes collide. This unique saddle is German shredder, Angie Hohenwarter's signature SDG saddle and features some amazing supplemented artwork, which is burnt into the material so it doesn't fade, by an artist called Andreas Preis. Pretty cool!





Designed to help prevent unwanted tire buzzing on long travel bikes, the I-Fly 2.0 is the choice of... Aaron Gwin. This is a spare saddle from his 2016 Team USA world championships bike.





Designed from the ground up for the needs of mini shredders, the team at SDG have worked hard on their first kid's saddle, which is aptly called the 'Performance JR'.




