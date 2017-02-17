Randoms - London Bike Show 2017

The London Cycle Show is the UK's biggest, but it's typically not one where manufacturers launch new products. That being said, we did find a few cool products for you to take a look at.
First up, X-Bionic. When you have a fully fledged competitive racing Lambo' on your stand, you're always going to draw a crowd.
It isn't for no reason though; X-Bionic manufacture clothing ranges for everything from running and cycling, to casual team wear. They also happen to be the clothing sponsor of the Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo Europe Series.
Next up, the Canyon Sender, looking good in all black.
There were some big names in media walking around the floor. Pictured are Victor Lucas and John Lawlor, the men responsible for capturing some of mountain biking's most iconic race footage, having a look around the Stanton Bikes stand.
You know that one time you front wheel cased and the downtube was a complete write off? Apparently that's the style.....
If you live in Europe you'll have heard of Karcher. The German manufacturer dominates the pressure washer market, and they have just released their mobile outdoor cleaner.
The 2.5kg unit (empty) holds two liters of water, produces 5 Bar of pressure and has a 2.8 meter long hose. The price tag is 129.99 British pounds. They do not currently have a car charger for it, so don't forget to make sure it's charged before putting it in the car and heading to the trails.
The battery takes three hours to fully charge and lasts for 15 minutes; in that time you can go through 30 litres of water (flow rate= 2 liters/minute).
Orange had their new Alpine and Segment models on display.
British track cycling legend Chris Hoy was in attendance to open the show and conduct a Q&A session.
Ask any photographer, even ones that contribute to Pinkbike on a regular basis - nothing is better than seeing photos printed. Rouleur has you covered. Released every 6 weeks, it's closer to a book than a magazine, something that could sit on a bookshelf or coffee table as a collector's item.
Exposure, the bicycle light manufacturer, have created a nifty little light for action cameras, called Capture. It's 600 lumens at full power. While 600 lumens is not a lot by modern standards, it is perfect for this application.
The Capture emits just enough light for the ISO to remain low and not so much that the shutter speed needs to be drastically increased. Very clever stuff! It's 120 British pounds, weighs 92 grams, is fairly small, runs on a GoPro 4 battery and is water resistant to 40 meters.
Rose Bikes providing the style.
Sometimes, though, you can't account for people's taste.
What would a British bike show be without another few shots of Hope's upcoming HB2.11?
