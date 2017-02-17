PINKBIKE TECH

Randoms - London Bike Show 2017

Feb 17, 2017
by Charles A Robertson  
Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson

The London Cycle Show is the UK's biggest, but it's typically not one where manufacturers launch new products. That being said, we did find a few cool products for you to take a look at.


Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
First up, X-Bionic. When you have a fully fledged competitive racing Lambo' on your stand, you're always going to draw a crowd.


Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
It isn't for no reason though; X-Bionic manufacture clothing ranges for everything from running and cycling, to casual team wear. They also happen to be the clothing sponsor of the Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo Europe Series.


Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson

Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
Next up, the Canyon Sender, looking good in all black.
Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson


Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
There were some big names in media walking around the floor. Pictured are Victor Lucas and John Lawlor, the men responsible for capturing some of mountain biking's most iconic race footage, having a look around the Stanton Bikes stand.


Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
You know that one time you front wheel cased and the downtube was a complete write off? Apparently that's the style.....


Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
If you live in Europe you'll have heard of Karcher. The German manufacturer dominates the pressure washer market, and they have just released their mobile outdoor cleaner.

Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
The 2.5kg unit (empty) holds two liters of water, produces 5 Bar of pressure and has a 2.8 meter long hose. The price tag is 129.99 British pounds. They do not currently have a car charger for it, so don't forget to make sure it's charged before putting it in the car and heading to the trails.
Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
The battery takes three hours to fully charge and lasts for 15 minutes; in that time you can go through 30 litres of water (flow rate= 2 liters/minute).

Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
Orange had their new Alpine and Segment models on display.


Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
British track cycling legend Chris Hoy was in attendance to open the show and conduct a Q&A session.


Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
Ask any photographer, even ones that contribute to Pinkbike on a regular basis - nothing is better than seeing photos printed. Rouleur has you covered. Released every 6 weeks, it's closer to a book than a magazine, something that could sit on a bookshelf or coffee table as a collector's item.


Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
Exposure, the bicycle light manufacturer, have created a nifty little light for action cameras, called Capture. It's 600 lumens at full power. While 600 lumens is not a lot by modern standards, it is perfect for this application.


Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
The Capture emits just enough light for the ISO to remain low and not so much that the shutter speed needs to be drastically increased. Very clever stuff! It's 120 British pounds, weighs 92 grams, is fairly small, runs on a GoPro 4 battery and is water resistant to 40 meters.


Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
Rose Bikes providing the style.

Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
Sometimes, though, you can't account for people's taste.


Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson

Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
Coverage of The London Bike Show at The Excel Arena London London United Kingdom on February 16 2017. Photo Charles A Robertson
What would a British bike show be without another few shots of Hope's upcoming HB2.11?
34 Comments

  • + 31
 That Hope bike looks so sick. Probably going to cost a fortune...
  • + 5
 That raw carbon weave is unbelievable
  • + 0
 Sure hope it doesn't. That's a sweet bike!
  • + 1
 Estimates for a full bike are about £7K! (GBP)
  • + 1
 Someone told me £8.5K for top model.
  • + 1
 I stand corrected haha, still not cheap!
  • + 4
 Given the amount of R&D they are putting into it and Hope's propensity for quality over quantity, I would expect the bike to be $$$. And why not? Make a crap product and it's hard to escape the almost never-ending negative stigma associated with multiple failures and warranty returns.

Cheap, strong, light: pick two. 'cause you can't have the third.
  • + 1
 You can have 2 Canyon bikes for this money and R&D invested in that bike is not less worth than here.
  • + 15
 Pressure washers are great for when i feel like i don't have enough water inside my sealed bearings
  • + 1
 ^ This!
  • + 1
 Not so sealed then, huh
  • + 10
 Sender is the best looking dh bike out there imo #allblackeverythang
  • + 3
 yes the sender is a beauty. wish we could get them in canada.
  • + 1
 I think its ugly. Sender back where it comes from
  • + 1
 Nothing beats a Session ridden by Rachel Atherton !
  • + 4
 Orange sales dept: "maybe these bikes are kinda ugly..."
Orange marketing department: "we can use these cool stands to distract people..."
  • + 1
 not going to lie, i want those stands.
  • + 4
 No matter how many times they wash it, that ugly ain't coming off those Orange bikes.
  • + 3
 Where's that guy who always asks about a tandem version now?
  • + 3
 That hope is GOREGEOUS!!!
  • + 1
 OK PB i challenge you to do a shootout between the Hope HB2.11 and the Zerode Taniwha, no holds barred winner take all
  • + 1
 Orange Bikes look so cool, better than all these plastic sleds. You either get it or you don't,
  • + 0
 I own an alu bike, and no, I don't "get it".
  • + 1
 In picture 8, it should be your. In Picture 10, "in-car" or "in-vehicle" sounds better.
  • + 1
 Where's the new Rapha 2017 clothing line! that's what I want to see! .......
  • + 1
 Why oh why do they have to use internal cable routing on the HB2.11
  • + 1
 That tandem looks like the human centipede.
  • + 0
 I can't wait for someone to get the hope bike and put some saint brakes on it lol.
  • + 1
 that hope bike, the front Ohlins fork is not a 29'er?
  • + 1
 The last thing I read about the Hope bike said they were running a 650b wheel in the Ohlins 29" fork.
  • + 1
 WTF , why would it need a 29er fork ?
  • + 1
 can we get the geo on that tandem? WTF....
  • + 0
 Orange bike, looking good in yellow.
  • + 0
 Maxxis tires with Schwalbe tubes on Hope bike. Hmm.. Interesting..

