Randoms - The Bike Place Show 2017

Wagon Wheelin' with Orange Bikes



Orange's original 29er with attitude, the Segment, always defied categorisation but the question remained; what would happen if you increased the travel within such a capable chassis? Rather than just manipulating an already proven and popular bike, Orange hit the drawing board developing two brand new 29ers from the ground up. The all-new 140/135mm travel Stage 5 and the 160/150mm travel Stage 6 look set to follow in the Segment's footsteps and then some... You can read all about these new machines



Orange's original 29er with attitude, the Segment, always defied categorisation but the question remained; what would happen if you increased the travel within such a capable chassis? Rather than just manipulating an already proven and popular bike, Orange hit the drawing board developing two brand new 29ers from the ground up. The all-new 140/135mm travel Stage 5 and the 160/150mm travel Stage 6 look set to follow in the Segment's footsteps and then some... You can read all about these new machines right here

Stealing the show, Orange's booth was packed with brightly colored machines, but it had to be the new Stage 6 which rightly garnered the most attention. Stealing the show, Orange's booth was packed with brightly colored machines, but it had to be the new Stage 6 which rightly garnered the most attention.





That iconic head badge, bespoke look and undeniable attention to... That iconic head badge, bespoke look and undeniable attention to... detail which is so quintessentially Orange. detail which is so quintessentially Orange.





When a 160/150mm travel 29er is like taking a machine gun to a... When a 160/150mm travel 29er is like taking a machine gun to a... knife fight, Orange have the 140/135mm Stage 5. knife fight, Orange have the 140/135mm Stage 5.





Burgtec have been busy...



Steeped in World Cup racing history, hardcore UK brand Burgtec have been busy over the past few months developing a new range of 35mm bars, stems, carbon railed saddles, lock-on grips, chainrings and even a new carbon DH seatpost. And that's just for starters, and yes, the clipless pedal is coming with a few other surprises due to drop throughout 2017 so watch this space. In the meantime, here's what they had on show...





More than just World Cup smashing flat pedals... More than just World Cup smashing flat pedals... Burgtec have a smattering of parts for the discerning rider. Burgtec have a smattering of parts for the discerning rider.





Direct-mount thick thin chainrings for SRAM cranks. Direct-mount thick thin chainrings for SRAM cranks. The new Bar Tender low profile grip features a single clamp design. The new Bar Tender low profile grip features a single clamp design.





The Cloud saddle, now available with cromo, ti and carbon rails. The Cloud saddle, now available with cromo, ti and carbon rails. Burgtec's new DH-specific X-Press post weighs 200g. Burgtec's new DH-specific X-Press post weighs 200g.





When California meets Congleton - Josh Bryceland's custom painted 2016 world champs Santa Cruz V10 was a real head turner on the slopes of Val di Sole last year and Josh will continue to sport Burgtec's parts on his Santa Cruz fleet throughout 2017. Stay tuned to 50to01 TV for the action! When California meets Congleton - Josh Bryceland's custom painted 2016 world champs Santa Cruz V10 was a real head turner on the slopes of Val di Sole last year and Josh will continue to sport Burgtec's parts on his Santa Cruz fleet throughout 2017. Stay tuned to 50to01 TV for the action!





Longer, Lower and Slacker with Pole Bicycles' Evo Link Range



Taking the longer, lower and slacker mantra and taking it to the next level, pioneering Finnish brand Pole Bicycles have been turning heads and dropping jaws recently with their radical looking bikes. The company's Evo Link 140 29er (blue) and their Evo Link 150 27.5 HD (black) are prime and ready for those looking to challenge themselves on the gnarliest wild trails...





How does a 29er with a 64.5-degree head angle sound? How does a 29er with a 64.5-degree head angle sound? What about a size medium 27.5 enduro bike sporting a 480mm reach? What about a size medium 27.5 enduro bike sporting a 480mm reach?







Bergamont's EnCore 9.0



Bergamont's enduro ready EnCore 9.0 impressed our resident bike tester, Paul Aston last year and it looks like they've made a few upgrades to the spec for 2017, most notably a full Fox package with their Elite Series Float 36 forks and Float-X shock. You can read Paul's review of the '16 EnCore 9.0



Bergamont's enduro ready EnCore 9.0 impressed our resident bike tester, Paul Aston last year and it looks like they've made a few upgrades to the spec for 2017, most notably a full Fox package with their Elite Series Float 36 forks and Float-X shock. You can read Paul's review of the '16 EnCore 9.0 here

Available in four sizes with some impressive numbers in the geometry department, Bergamont have a standout machine with the EnCore. Available in four sizes with some impressive numbers in the geometry department, Bergamont have a standout machine with the EnCore.







Sensing the Radness with Hookit Products



Rider owned and operated, Sheffield based Hookit Products distribute a number of unique brands into the country, most notably Joystick Components, the choice of Specialized Factory Racing and Sensus. What's more, Hookit sponsors the new Cotic enduro race team and have their own Podcast channel on iTunes which you can tune into



Rider owned and operated, Sheffield based Hookit Products distribute a number of unique brands into the country, most notably Joystick Components, the choice of Specialized Factory Racing and Sensus. What's more, Hookit sponsors the new Cotic enduro race team and have their own Podcast channel on iTunes which you can tune into here

Teaming up with their fellow Steel City cohorts at Cotic Bikes, expect to see some shredders on these bright blue Rockets on a hillside and getting rad near you soon... Teaming up with their fellow Steel City cohorts at Cotic Bikes, expect to see some shredders on these bright blue Rockets on a hillside and getting rad near you soon...





Hookit Products aren't just bringing Sensus grips into the UK... Hookit Products aren't just bringing Sensus grips into the UK... but their entire apparel, accessories, and saddle range too. but their entire apparel, accessories, and saddle range too.







Sweet Protection's Latest Trail Helmet



Norway's purveyors of finer apparel and protection, Sweet Protection have also been busy revitalising their lines, most notably their popular Bushwacker helmet. But not one to rest on their laurels, Sweet Protection have a host of brand new products for 2017...





The Dissenter helmet is their more economically minded trail helmet, featuring a single piece polycarbonate shell with all the extra coverage you could wish for. Available in five colors and in three MIPS options. The Dissenter helmet is their more economically minded trail helmet, featuring a single piece polycarbonate shell with all the extra coverage you could wish for. Available in five colors and in three MIPS options.





Scandinavian style and... Scandinavian style and... design are not to be sniffed at. design are not to be sniffed at.





It might look like the old Bushwacker, but aesthetics aside, the latest iteration is packed with updates including an improved ratchet system... It might look like the old Bushwacker, but aesthetics aside, the latest iteration is packed with updates including an improved ratchet system... venting and an adjustable peak. Available in three sizes, five colors and three MIPS options and two carbon MIPS options too. Yeah, carbon. venting and an adjustable peak. Available in three sizes, five colors and three MIPS options and two carbon MIPS options too. Yeah, carbon.





All day ride friendly, the Bearsuit knee guards and elbow guards... All day ride friendly, the Bearsuit knee guards and elbow guards... are designed to add appropriate protection for big days in the hills. are designed to add appropriate protection for big days in the hills.







Dropper Posts Galore with KS



While the dropper post market has exploded recently, KS Suspension is still the brand to turn to when you have specific needs from a dropper post. Offering all manner of posts, from super-short travel carbon numbers for XC to skinny 27.2mm options for your HT to the head turning and simply awesome (I thought so anyway) lever operated $150 (MSRP) eTEN post. Incredibly simple and boasting a price to put a huge smile on your face, not to mention similarly boasting the kind of reliability you'd want too, this could be the dropper post to finally put the nail in the QR's coffin. Maybe...





Dropper posts might be old hat these days, but KS's range offers the full spectrum of options for all bikes and users. Dropper posts might be old hat these days, but KS's range offers the full spectrum of options for all bikes and users.





From the uber simple eTEN to the... From the uber simple eTEN to the... carbon LEV C XC post, KS have a lot of dropper posts! carbon LEV C XC post, KS have a lot of dropper posts!







Going Tacticool with Smith Optics



We're big fans of



We're big fans of Smith's Squad MTB goggle here at PB and for good reason. For 2017 Smith have added their ChromaPop lens finish to some equally stylish color combos and designs including these two military inspired options which caught our attention in the Smith booth and tie in nicely with their respective Forefront helmets.

For blending in or standing out, there's certainly a growing... For blending in or standing out, there's certainly a growing... number of brands releasing products in earthier tones. number of brands releasing products in earthier tones.





Long Live The King!



