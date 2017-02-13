Ratboy, Loosedog, Voreis - Ride Your F#%king Bike Movie Trailer

Feb 13, 2017 at 17:19
Feb 13, 2017
by Fox Head  
 
Ride Your F#%king Bike – The Movie. Powered by Chainsaw, will be the first full-length movie from Fox in over a decade, and it doesn't look to disappoint! The film will feature Josh "Ratboy" Bryceland, Josh "Loosedog" Lewis, Kirt Voreis, Chris Kovarik, Claire Buchar, Connor Fearon, the McCaul's, to name a few. It was shot over three weeks on the road with a wild crew up that was up for anything.

Filming kicked off at Fox Headquarters in Irvine, California and continued north through Oregon and Washington before crossing the Canadian border and reaching Vancouver Island. As the name suggests, the movie is all about good times on your bike with friends.

"Filming the movie was a great experience intended to strip back the sport and get down to the core of riding bikes. It’s all in the title, ‘Ride Your F#%king Bike’ and the hope is that this will inspire people to just have a good time riding." - Mike Redding, MTB Sports Marketing

The movie is dedicated to Stevie Smith, A.K.A. Chainsaw, a World Cup champion gravity athlete who unexpectedly passed away in May 2016.

MENTIONS: @Fox-Head-Inc
12 Comments

  • + 24
 Jackass on mountain bikes, I'm in
  • + 9
 Long F#%KING live chainsaw
  • + 4
 I can not wait. Time to finally use that single-use time travel machine. It will be 100% worth it, guaranteed
  • + 2
 First trailer I've watched in a while multiple times over. God bless bringing back a hard and fast soundtrack!! Casualties "Unknown Soldier"! NYC Hardcore at its finest. Can't wait to watch the film!
  • + 4
 #willwatch
  • + 3
 *-* shut up and take my money!
  • + 3
 Can't wait to see the boys throw down!
  • + 3
 Long live PUNK!
  • + 2
 Let me buy it right meow!!!
  • + 2
 Looseness!
  • + 1
 yes that is all
