Ratboy, Loosedog, Voreis - Ride Your F#%king Bike Movie Trailer

Ride Your F#%king Bike – The Movie. Powered by Chainsaw, will be the first full-length movie from Fox in over a decade, and it doesn't look to disappoint! The film will feature Josh "Ratboy" Bryceland, Josh "Loosedog" Lewis, Kirt Voreis, Chris Kovarik, Claire Buchar, Connor Fearon, the McCaul's, to name a few. It was shot over three weeks on the road with a wild crew up that was up for anything.Filming kicked off at Fox Headquarters in Irvine, California and continued north through Oregon and Washington before crossing the Canadian border and reaching Vancouver Island. As the name suggests, the movie is all about good times on your bike with friends.- Mike Redding, MTB Sports MarketingThe movie is dedicated to Stevie Smith, A.K.A. Chainsaw, a World Cup champion gravity athlete who unexpectedly passed away in May 2016.