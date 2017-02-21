VIDEOS

Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo

Feb 21, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  


The year of Slavik

Czech Republic’s Tomas Slavik dominated this year’s Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo, securing his first ever title after a tight race against the clock.

Valparaiso, the World Heritage Site saw 40 international athletes compete in a spectacular urban downhill race –celebrating it’s 15th anniversary– negotiating some of the most testing corners round the cobbled streets and stairs along the 1.8km course in the coastal port.

It was a record time in the 15th staging of the event, where Slavik clocked a time of two minutes 48.48 seconds to win by just over two seconds from British Bernard Kerr (2:50:56) followed by local favorite Pedro Ferreira (2:52:52), who won the support of the audience.


I’m stoked. After four years of racing Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo, I did it. It was a great experience to race against these riders in this beautiful location”, said Slavik. “I would definitely come next year and I would tell other International riders to come and live this event”.

The 15th edition of Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro, it’s hills, steep stairs and particular jumos through houses, demonstrated why this passionate race, has become one of the most recognized urban downhill races of the world.

Results: 1. Tomas Slavik (CZE) 2:48,480; 2. Bernard Kerr (GBR) 02:50,560; 3. Pedro Ferreira (CHI) 02:52,520; 4. Mauricio Acuña (CHI) 02:53,640; 5. Matías Núñez (CHI) 02:53,720; 6. Adrien Loron (FRA) 02:58,260; 7. Logan Binggeli (USA) 02:59,250; 8. Oscar Harnström (SWE) 03:01,290; 9. Santiago de Santiago (ARG) 03:01,830; 10. Felipe Agurto (CHI) 03:02,060.

Tomas Slavik seen during warm up session at Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso Chile on Feb 19th Alfred J rgen Westermeyer Red Bull Content Pool P-20170220-00174 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.
Tomas Slavik seen during warm up session at Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo, in Valparaiso, Chile. Alfred JÃrgen Westermeyer/Red Bull Content Pool.

Tomas Slavik performs durig Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso Chile on February 19 2017 Gustavo Cherro Red Bull Content Pool P-20170220-00093 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.
Tomas Slavik performs during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso, Chile. Gustavo Cherro/Red Bull Content Pool.

Tomas Slavic performs during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso Chile on February 19 2016 Fabio Piva Red Bull Content Pool P-20170220-00060 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.
Tomas Slavic performs during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso, Chile on February 19, 2016 // Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool.

Pedro Ferreira Thomas Slavik and Bernard Kerr celebrates during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso Chile on February 19 2017 Nicolas Gantz Red Bull Content Pool P-20170220-00243 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.
Pedro Ferreira, Thomas Slavik and Bernard Kerr celebrates during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso, Chile. Nicolas Gantz / Red Bull Content Pool.

Pedro Ferreira Thomas Slavik and Bernard Kerr celebrates during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso Chile on February 19 2017 Nicolas Gantz Red Bull Content Pool P-20170220-00243 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.
Pedro Ferreira, Thomas Slavik and Bernard Kerr celebrates during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso, Chile. Nicolas Gantz / Red Bull Content Pool.

Competitor performs during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso Chile on February 19 2017 Nicolas Gantz Red Bull Content Pool P-20170220-00255 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.
Competitor performs during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso, Chile. Nicolas Gantz / Red Bull Content Pool.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike
Must Read This Week
YT Jeffsy 27 - First Ride
104041 views
Is This GT's New DH Bike?
82806 views
Derailleur vs Gearbox: Nicolai Ion 16 vs Ion GPI - Review
71465 views
Quarq ShockWiz - First Impressions
69274 views
Randoms - Frostbike 2017
65375 views
Jeffsy 27: Size Doesn't Matter - Video
61278 views
Trek Slash 9.9 29 RSL - Review
53535 views
Randoms - London Bike Show 2017
51394 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037272
Mobile Version of Website