Reductivist Ringtool - Review

Feb 3, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
Reductivist Ring Tool


It was Christmas time and a friend was asking for advice on what to give their mountain biking in-law. After rummaging about the Internet for a few minutes I came across this—Reductivist’s Ringtool. I’m a sucker for tools—particularly those of the all-in-one variety. This one struck me as particularly cool. Nine tools in a nigh indestructible package that will hitchhike on my keychain and bail me out of all those situations when I’m dumb enough to pedal off without a multi-tool? You can sign me up for that shit all day. I suggested my friend give it a go. Then I promptly forked over my Visa digits for one of own.



Reductivist Ring Tool
Reductivist Ringtool Details
• Bottle opener
• Philips Screwdriver & flathead screwdrivers
• 4, 5, 6, 8 & 10-millimeter allen wrenches
• T25 Torx driver
• Each tool comes with a lifetime warranty
• MSRP: $26 USD
reductivist.com

The Ringtool is a study in minimalism—despite weighing about as much as a couple car keys, the nickel-plated, stainless steel widget sports the most common allen wrenches, a T25 driver, two screwdrivers and, of course, a bottle opener. Feel free to roll your eyes; it seems like everything these days, from ballet slippers to ball-peen hammers, comes equipped with a bottle opener. Then again, if something has to ubiquitous, it might as well be a tool for slaying beer.

Here's what the Ringtool has going for it... It's a well-crafted, chunk of Made in America steel, the tool bits are well executed and the thing stashes nicely in your pocket if you're the kind of person who doesn't feel like adding extra weight to their keyring and (potentially) prematurely wearing out their car's ignition switch. And, yeah, it opens beers like a pro.

However, once I began wrenching on things with it, I realized this is not quite the tool I hoped it would be. For starters, while I was pleased to see the eight and 10-millimeter allen wrenches, the tool lacks the leverage you'll need to budge most pedals or crank arms that have been fixed to your bike with bolts that large. My larger gripe, however, is that the wonderful preponderance of tools actually makes the Ringtool a bit unwieldy when it comes time to actually tighten or loosen things. I'd get a quarter turn on a stem bolt or rotor bolt and find something like the screwdriver making contact with the stem or axle cap. In short, it takes a whole lot of quarter turns to get things done. If you're not in a hurry, it may not be a deal breaker, but I invariably laid the Ringtool down and reached for something I could freely spin.

Where does that leave things? Well, the Ringtool is a very cool idea and, in some respects, it's quite solidly executed. It is not, however, as user friendly as many of its competitors. Specialized's SWAT tools, for instance, piggyback nicely on your bike and are easier to work with. That's just one example, of course, but you get the idea. What's more, as an emergency tool, the Ringtool suffers from its lack of a chain breaker. I know, I know...it'd take some bizarre twist of quantum physics to endow this already overloaded thing with a chain breaker. I'm not suggesting that I'm making a reasonable request, I'm just saying that this is a price point where I begin to expect a multi-tool to save my bacon when my chain gives up the ghost. Your expectations may not be as high. To each their own.

Reductivist Ring Tool
Eight and 10-millimeter allen wrenches? Awesome! Well, in theory at least. The tool doesn't provide as much leverage as you'll likely need to loosen many of the components that are snugged up with eight or 10-millimeter bolts. Trying to budge crank arms or pedals is a bear.
Reductivist Ring Tool
This wound up being my main gripe--it's hard to get more than a quarter turn on many bolts without one of the other tools smacking into something and bringing the process to a frustrating halt. Yes, you can get the job done...just be ready to spend some quality time muttering curses.
Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesThe Ringtool is a clever concept, but it falls short in the field when it comes to sheer utility. As an emergency, once-in-a-blue-moon kind of gadget, it'll get the job done on smaller bolts, but it's not the kind of multi-tool you'll want to consistently rely on. - Vernon Felton

17 Comments

  • + 8
 Even at first glance, this looks like the worst tool ever. Accessability of the bolts is usually not very good and how will you ever tighten/untighten anything with a "lever" this small?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 our man Vernon agrees "The Ringtool...falls short in the field when it comes to sheer utility. - Vernon Felton"
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Not the point. It has a bottle opener.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Lezyne multi tool has been my go to for ages. However, I always carry a separate park tools spoke wrench, as well as a 5mm and 4mm allen key. (tightening those alloy stem bolds used on a race face turbine stem, or needing the clearance to align your brake caliper)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 i have a v10 and surely its much better than this and similar price too. plus why would you want this pointy thing digging in your pockets?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'm with Vernon on the over-ubiquity of bottle openers on tools, especially since: 1) if you can't open a beer with a rock, stick, other beer, spoke, pedal, grip clamp, etc, time to up your game, broseph, and 2) most delicious beer comes in cans these days.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yeah, I would trade the 8 and 10mm for a 2.5 and 3mm, sizes that are more likely to come loose or need adjustment during a ride. I mean, if your pedals or cranks start coming off during a ride, no compact multi tool is going to save you. I do appreciate the other bit choices however.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 It's an emergency tool clearly. If my rotor bolt is loose and this is all I've got, I'll be happy with 1/4 turn at a time to get home.
How about instead of loosening a pedal that has been correctly torqued, you install a pedal (simulating one coming loose in the field) and see how long it stays tight for?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 If you needed to use the 8 or 10 mil on cranks maybe you could use a stick or whatever to put in it for leverage?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I think it's awesome. I don't think it's idea is to replace the LBS but for most on trail incidents it should work fine. Looks cool as well.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 No leverage, poor tool accessibility, no storage solution. Maybe go back to R&D for a while?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 this is the type of low quality non forged tool that strips out your bolts.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 $26 seems expensive for a bottle opener.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 ringtool would make a good chinese throwing star for ninjas!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Cool idea but it's not made for everyone!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Just another tool...
[Reply]

