Reductivist Ringtool - Review





It was Christmas time and a friend was asking for advice on what to give their mountain biking in-law. After rummaging about the Internet for a few minutes I came across this—Reductivist’s Ringtool. I’m a sucker for tools—particularly those of the all-in-one variety. This one struck me as particularly cool. Nine tools in a nigh indestructible package that will hitchhike on my keychain and bail me out of all those situations when I’m dumb enough to pedal off without a multi-tool? You can sign me up for that shit all day. I suggested my friend give it a go. Then I promptly forked over my Visa digits for one of own.









Reductivist Ringtool Details

• Bottle opener

• Philips Screwdriver & flathead screwdrivers

• 4, 5, 6, 8 & 10-millimeter allen wrenches

• T25 Torx driver

• Each tool comes with a lifetime warranty

• MSRP: $26 USD

• reductivist.com • Bottle opener• Philips Screwdriver & flathead screwdrivers• 4, 5, 6, 8 & 10-millimeter allen wrenches• T25 Torx driver• Each tool comes with a lifetime warranty• MSRP: $26 USD

The Ringtool is a study in minimalism—despite weighing about as much as a couple car keys, the nickel-plated, stainless steel widget sports the most common allen wrenches, a T25 driver, two screwdrivers and, of course, a bottle opener. Feel free to roll your eyes; it seems like everything these days, from ballet slippers to ball-peen hammers, comes equipped with a bottle opener. Then again, if something has to ubiquitous, it might as well be a tool for slaying beer.

The Ringtool is a study in minimalism—despite weighing about as much as a couple car keys, the nickel-plated, stainless steel widget sports the most common allen wrenches, a T25 driver, two screwdrivers and, of course, a bottle opener. Feel free to roll your eyes; it seems like everything these days, from ballet slippers to ball-peen hammers, comes equipped with a bottle opener. Then again, if something has to ubiquitous, it might as well be a tool for slaying beer.



Here's what the Ringtool has going for it... It's a well-crafted, chunk of Made in America steel, the tool bits are well executed and the thing stashes nicely in your pocket if you're the kind of person who doesn't feel like adding extra weight to their keyring and (potentially) prematurely wearing out their car's ignition switch. And, yeah, it opens beers like a pro.



However, once I began wrenching on things with it, I realized this is not quite the tool I hoped it would be. For starters, while I was pleased to see the eight and 10-millimeter allen wrenches, the tool lacks the leverage you'll need to budge most pedals or crank arms that have been fixed to your bike with bolts that large. My larger gripe, however, is that the wonderful preponderance of tools actually makes the Ringtool a bit unwieldy when it comes time to actually tighten or loosen things. I'd get a quarter turn on a stem bolt or rotor bolt and find something like the screwdriver making contact with the stem or axle cap. In short, it takes a whole lot of quarter turns to get things done. If you're not in a hurry, it may not be a deal breaker, but I invariably laid the Ringtool down and reached for something I could freely spin.



Where does that leave things? Well, the Ringtool is a very cool idea and, in some respects, it's quite solidly executed. It is not, however, as user friendly as many of its competitors. reasonable request, I'm just saying that this is a price point where I begin to expect a multi-tool to save my bacon when my chain gives up the ghost. Your expectations may not be as high. To each their own.



Here's what the Ringtool has going for it... It's a well-crafted, chunk of Made in America steel, the tool bits are well executed and the thing stashes nicely in your pocket if you're the kind of person who doesn't feel like adding extra weight to their keyring and (potentially) prematurely wearing out their car's ignition switch. And, yeah, it opens beers like a pro.However, once I began wrenching on things with it, I realized this is not quite the tool I hoped it would be. For starters, while I was pleased to see the eight and 10-millimeter allen wrenches, the tool lacks the leverage you'll need to budge most pedals or crank arms that have been fixed to your bike with bolts that large. My larger gripe, however, is that the wonderful preponderance of tools actually makes the Ringtool a bit unwieldy when it comes time to actually tighten or loosen things. I'd get a quarter turn on a stem bolt or rotor bolt and find something like the screwdriver making contact with the stem or axle cap. In short, it takes a whole lot of quarter turns to get things done. If you're not in a hurry, it may not be a deal breaker, but I invariably laid the Ringtool down and reached for something I could freely spin.Where does that leave things? Well, the Ringtool is a very cool idea and, in some respects, it's quite solidly executed. It is not, however, as user friendly as many of its competitors. Specialized's SWAT tools , for instance, piggyback nicely on your bike and are easier to work with. That's just one example, of course, but you get the idea. What's more, as an emergency tool, the Ringtool suffers from its lack of a chain breaker. I know, I know...it'd take some bizarre twist of quantum physics to endow this already overloaded thing with a chain breaker. I'm not suggesting that I'm making arequest, I'm just saying that this is a price point where I begin to expect a multi-tool to save my bacon when my chain gives up the ghost. Your expectations may not be as high. To each their own.

Eight and 10-millimeter allen wrenches? Awesome! Well, in theory at least. The tool doesn't provide as much leverage as you'll likely need to loosen many of the components that are snugged up with eight or 10-millimeter bolts. Trying to budge crank arms or pedals is a bear. Eight and 10-millimeter allen wrenches? Awesome! Well, in theory at least. The tool doesn't provide as much leverage as you'll likely need to loosen many of the components that are snugged up with eight or 10-millimeter bolts. Trying to budge crank arms or pedals is a bear. This wound up being my main gripe--it's hard to get more than a quarter turn on many bolts without one of the other tools smacking into something and bringing the process to a frustrating halt. Yes, you can get the job done...just be ready to spend some quality time muttering curses. This wound up being my main gripe--it's hard to get more than a quarter turn on many bolts without one of the other tools smacking into something and bringing the process to a frustrating halt. Yes, you can get the job done...just be ready to spend some quality time muttering curses.