Reductivist Ringtool - Review

Here's what the Ringtool has going for it... It's a well-crafted, chunk of Made in America steel, the tool bits are well executed and the thing stashes nicely in your pocket if you're the kind of person who doesn't feel like adding extra weight to their keyring and (potentially) prematurely wearing out their car's ignition switch. And, yeah, it opens beers like a pro.
However, once I began wrenching on things with it, I realized this is not quite the tool I hoped it would be. For starters, while I was pleased to see the eight and 10-millimeter allen wrenches, the tool lacks the leverage you'll need to budge most pedals or crank arms that have been fixed to your bike with bolts that large. My larger gripe, however, is that the wonderful preponderance of tools actually makes the Ringtool a bit unwieldy when it comes time to actually tighten or loosen things. I'd get a quarter turn on a stem bolt or rotor bolt and find something like the screwdriver making contact with the stem or axle cap. In short, it takes a whole lot of quarter turns to get things done. If you're not in a hurry, it may not be a deal breaker, but I invariably laid the Ringtool down and reached for something I could freely spin.
Where does that leave things? Well, the Ringtool is a very cool idea and, in some respects, it's quite solidly executed. It is not, however, as user friendly as many of its competitors. Specialized's SWAT tools
, for instance, piggyback nicely on your bike and are easier to work with. That's just one example, of course, but you get the idea. What's more, as an emergency tool, the Ringtool suffers from its lack of a chain breaker. I know, I know...it'd take some bizarre twist of quantum physics to endow this already overloaded thing with a chain breaker. I'm not suggesting that I'm making a reasonable
request, I'm just saying that this is a price point where I begin to expect a multi-tool to save my bacon when my chain gives up the ghost. Your expectations may not be as high. To each their own.
17 Comments
How about instead of loosening a pedal that has been correctly torqued, you install a pedal (simulating one coming loose in the field) and see how long it stays tight for?
