René Wildhaber Returns to Trek as Ambassador

After a long and prominent mountain bike racing career in the disciplines of enduro and downhill, René Wildhaber will shift his focus to growing the sport he loves with new projects. His charismatic personality, experience within multiple disciplines, and abundant knowledge will make him a pivotal figurehead and ambassador for Trek in support of its trail and e-MTB segments.Racing will continue to be an important component of René’s schedule, and he will participate in select enduro adventures and EWS stops throughout the year. In addition to these select competitive endeavors, René will advocate for the continued growth of the crucial e-MTB segment in Europe. René will also be involved in photo and video shoots for the Trek brand. His experience and longevity within the world of mountain biking has led to immense success over the years, and Trek is looking forward to the next evolution in René’s career.,” said Trek Mountain Bike Marketing Manager Travis Ott. “”.René’s influence and mark on the sport of mountain biking, in terms of both culture and product development, will be seen for many years to come.,” said Trek Sports Marketing Director Tim Vanderjeugd. “FLook for René at rides and competitions in Europe, as well as events promoting the growth of the e-MTB segment.