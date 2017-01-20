PRESS RELEASES

Richie Rude Signs With Red Bull

Jan 20, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  
Richie Rude on Red Bull
  Richie Rude on Red Bull

At 22 years old, Richie Rude already has three world championships under his belt. One for DH Junior World Champ, and two for EWS World Champion. The rumors about Richie joining Red Bull can finally be put to rest thanks to an interview released on redbull.com/bike.

Richie is pictured riding near his home on the snowy slopes of Thunder Mountain Bike Park. In an interview with Matthew Delorme, he talks about his experience coming up as a rider, and his plans for 2017.

Of his goals for 2017 Richie said "I’d like to get a clean sweep on an EWS weekend, win every stage. Certainly, I want another title. I really want to promote the sport and help it grow."

We expect to see more great things from Rude come race season.


Richie Rude on Red Bull

MENTIONS: @redbullbike
31 Comments

  • + 41
 #drinkwater
[Reply]
  • + 6
 drink yuengling, rip farts
[Reply]
  • + 1
 #staybroke
[Reply]
  • + 1
 #drinkbeer
[Reply]
  • + 8
 I completely understand why you would accept and take on a sponsor like that for the financial benefit but being a rider like the 'Rat' and deciding not to advertise monster to kids that truly look up to him is a bold move and one that I gained even more respect for him by.
[Reply]
  • + 19
 Cue the self-righteous drink water not energy drink people..... Let the kid make a living. He works hard, he deserves it.
[Reply]
  • + 15
 Yea last I checked water wasn't paying any sponsorship money.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @sino428: actually there are quite a few "water companies'" that do sponsor athletes, at least here in Europe.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Better not be Nestle...
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @Gamsjaga: If that's the case that's great. Maybe more should. But I'm not going to disparage anyone from taking a redbull sponsorship. Its funny, Neko Mulally gets a sponsorship from a beer company and everyone thinks its the greatest thing ever, yet people shit on the energy drink companies. Alcohol is arguably much more harmful that caffeine.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @2bigwheels: haha, you' re right. The ones I know of are smaller companies which don't belong to any of the food giants like Nestle.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @sino428: but beer is good for your soul.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 nobody can or should complain about redbull sponsorships because they have done so much for this sport. A good bit of the progression in mountain biking is because of redbull and almost all of the commercial growth is because of them.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @sino428: Kids can't buy beer (legally).
[Reply]
  • + 11
 Drink water. ... or beer
[Reply]
  • + 8
 so much skill - absolute shredder
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I love what Redbull does for our (and many other) sports, but I hate the whole caffeinated sugar water thing. I'd love to see them make something an athlete would truly benefit from drinking. Or even better, see a company outside of energy drinks gain this kind of power and influence. Blows my mind they can sponsor the GOATS of every sport just from drink revenues. 5.4 billion cans in 2013! The drink brings in the cash, but the real genius is in the marketing machine.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Red Bull has about the same sugar content as Coke, but significantly more caffeine. Coffee, on the other hand, has no sugar (unless you add it yourself), but even more caffeine. So if you're looking for a pick me up (caffeine has been proven to have some beneficial effects on mental acuity and both aerobic and anaerobic stamina, at least when consumed in moderation), and you're trying to avoid the nasty post-sugar crash, perhaps the ticket is to have some coffee, along with some milk (for a bit of a sugar hit, but not as much - and buffered by the protein).

Then again, none of this "energy drink" business is really about "energy"...

As for recovery drinks - having a beer, along with plenty of water, is apparently not a bad way to go. Of course, after a long ride, it's kind of hard to stick to one...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 hm. don't know why seeing Red Bull entering the EWS feels like seeing an Apache chopper landing in the middle of a Tracy-Chapman-Unplugged-concert.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 About time that the fastest man in enduro gets the sponsor that he deserves.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Redbull gives me the shits !
[Reply]
  • + 1
 May hay while the sun shines, I guess... :/

Now hes gonna have to do some stoopid shit like ride his bike down 1000 stairs at 10mph...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 such a sick bike. like my favorite build i have ever scene.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I was just thinking how good those Renthals look on the Yeti. Drooling
[Reply]
  • + 2
 wheres the raw 100
[Reply]
  • + 1
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=OU137N1hvAY
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @djyosh: Don't know how I missed that when it came out, but thanks for posting!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 No mention of downhill??
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Legit flying now, with wings...
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Fuck Redbull and it's toxic sludge
[Reply]
  • - 2
 drink water - out of a red bull can..
[Reply]

Post a Comment



