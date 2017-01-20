Richie Rude Signs With Red Bull

At 22 years old, Richie Rude already has three world championships under his belt. One for DH Junior World Champ, and two for EWS World Champion. The rumors about Richie joining Red Bull can finally be put to rest thanks to an interview released on redbull.com/bike
Richie is pictured riding near his home on the snowy slopes of Thunder Mountain Bike Park. In an interview with Matthew Delorme, he talks about his experience coming up as a rider, and his plans for 2017.
Of his goals for 2017 Richie said "I’d like to get a clean sweep on an EWS weekend, win every stage. Certainly, I want another title. I really want to promote the sport and help it grow.
We expect to see more great things from Rude come race season.
