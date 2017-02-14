VIDEOS

Richie Rude KOM Challenge in Squamish - Video

Feb 14, 2017
by OneUp Components  
Richie Rude Gets Angry

by OneUpComponents
Views: 2,865    Faves: 22    Comments: 1


Two days after winning the Whistler round of the Enduro World Series for a second straight year, Richie Rude paid us a visit in Squamish, B.C. We challenged Richie to try and take the KOM on Angry Midget, one of our favourite local trails.

Angry Midget was a stage in last seasons North American Enduro Tour, has a stacked Strava leaderboard and is a favourite of many local pros. We wanted to see how fast Richie really was on a trail that we know like the back of our hands.

Richie Rude riding Squamish

In late August, Angry Midget was as punched and dusty as it ever gets. Far from the ideal conditions for setting a fast time. After one sighting lap, he smashed the existing KOM by over 10 seconds with a time of 2:33. And we get the feeling that he wasn't even trying!

Richie Rude riding Squamish

bigquotes"We all know that pros are fast. It's part of the job description: if you ride a bike for a living, you're probably quicker than the average joe. As a two-time EWS World Champ, Richie Rude is both stupidly fast and incredibly consistent. Photos and videos, however, don't really do justice to witnessing him riding in person - he's a warlock on a bike." Scott Secco


We hoped to film Richie's timed run with a chest mounted gimbal, but his aggressive forward position on the bike meant that it kept hitting his stem. It didn't matter though, he's such a powerful and smooth rider that his POV cam footage looks stabilized without a gimbal!

Richie Rude riding Squamish

Richie literally made the ground shake as he rode by. He runs his Fox 36 fork with the most volume spacers and the highest pressure possible. His suspension doesn't compress, the ground does!

Richie Rude riding Squamish

OneUp Components is proud to continue supporting Richie Rude and the the entire Yeti/Fox Team for 2017. With Richie running our products, you can be sure that they have been tested by the world's best.

oneupcomponents.com

Check out our Instagram for more Richie Rude GoPro footage.
#getoneup
Richie Rude riding Squamish


MENTIONS: @yeticycles / @scottsecco / @fraserbritton
24 Comments

  • + 31
 "His suspension doesn't compress, the ground does!"
  • + 3
 He grew up rolling in Jersey at Mountain Creek - Those runs have more rock than tack - this was childs play for him - dudes a beast on those corners
  • + 6
 Is that birthing new Richie Rude jokes to replace the Chuck Norris ones? Cause I'm okay with that
  • + 1
 He doesn't need suspension he's barely touching the ground
  • + 13
 In my mind this is how I ride. I have to avoid cameras at all costs in order to preserve the illusion.
  • + 9
 "His suspension doesn't compress, the ground does!" - Richie, the Chuck Norris of mtb'ers.
  • + 6
 I would say "challenge accepted" but damn, 2:33 I don't think us mortals could touch that...
  • + 2
 I love watching pros ride trails I know - it's inspiring, even if completely unattainable. And that's a pretty stout trail, too - as usual, even excellent video doesn't do it justice. That thing about his forward posture - man, talk about attack position. OK, time to get back to work so I can go take a lunch time ride...
  • + 4
 Few riders I enjoy watching ride as Rude. Amazing we have Gwin at the top of downhill and Rude at the top of EWS, great stuff
  • + 6
 Fav trail to hit each time I ride there .
  • + 1
 "he smashed the existing KOM by over 10 seconds"
Funny how Josh Carlson is KOM with 2:35 on a 200m longer Angry midget segment...
www.strava.com/segments/3771513

Nice vid though!
  • + 4
 160 bpm... indeed he wasn't even trying
  • + 0
 That title ("Richie Rude Gets Angry") seems a bit off the mark, too. He's looking awfully smooth and relaxed. Yes, he's going warp speed, but there seems to be some margin for playfulness - there are definitely a couple little flourishes in there that I don't think we would see if he were in true race mode.
  • + 5
 The trail he is riding is called "angry midget". It's a play on words.
  • + 2
 His suspension doesn't compress, the ground does! 3
It seems Oneup's journo has been scanning pink bike's comment sections again Wink
  • + 2
 so Richie Rude is "Dark Horse 66" www.strava.com/segments/1354238 , isn't he ??
  • + 1
 I guess his phone is about to explode from following requests...
  • + 3
 This need to be a raw edit ASAP.
  • + 3
 HowKom he's so fast?
  • + 2
 he looks like Iron Man on a bike.
  • + 1
 Like Darth Vader at the end of Rogue One.
  • + 1
 F*^kin freight train
  • + 1
 What a beast !

