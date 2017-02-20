Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Richie Rude's POV Angry Midget KOM Run - Video
Feb 20, 2017 at 16:24
Feb 20, 2017
by
OneUp Components
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Jump on board with two-time Enduro World Series Champ Richie Rude as he smashes the
KOM
on Angry Midget in Squamish, BC.
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
POV Richie Rude Angry Midget KOM
by
OneUpComponents
Views: 1,599
Faves:
9
Comments: 2
Here's the same run from a few more angles.
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Richie Rude Gets Angry
by
OneUpComponents
Views: 27,722
Faves:
156
Comments: 2
#ewsproven #getoneup
MENTIONS:
@OneUpComponents
Tweet
17 Comments
Score
Time
+ 16
friendlyfoe
(24 mins ago)
People spent lots of time building those nice bridges and he doesn't even bother to ride down the other side of them. How Rude.
[Reply]
+ 1
paulhaysom
Mod
Plus
(6 mins ago)
That's Rich.
[Reply]
+ 6
Tr011
(39 mins ago)
He was bush wackin! But seriously that is some very impressive riding
[Reply]
+ 2
Lagr1980
(36 mins ago)
I would have clipped bars pedals fingers x 10, in the first half of the track... at half that speed..
[Reply]
+ 3
bikeblur
(32 mins ago)
Sweet!..And..Fox-Please offer those Orange Fork lowers for 2018!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
TheLongMan
(28 mins ago)
Bush wacking but hey there was definitely a line in there :p
[Reply]
+ 1
gunners1
(27 mins ago)
First enduro stage/race I did was this trail, don't remember it being quite this fast
..but an awesome trail non the less
[Reply]
+ 1
cheetamike
(2 mins ago)
nice French line there at the bottom , ride the trail LOL , and I wish it was marked out like that all the time .
[Reply]
+ 1
PLMedia
(28 mins ago)
watched his then watched my pov of angry midget.. not that far off! Check it out!
www.pinkbike.com/video/441827
[Reply]
+ 1
snowboarderboy
(28 mins ago)
I honestly want to say something funny right now but I cant because that would just be Rude
[Reply]
+ 3
AllMountin
(32 mins ago)
Stealing KOMs, is Rude!
[Reply]
+ 0
algs911
(9 mins ago)
Cool vid., for sure. I hate to be the fashion police, but that color fork on that color bike? Wow, simply gawd-aweful.
[Reply]
+ 1
joeyrotundo
Plus
(28 mins ago)
Definitely rides like the little midget is pissed! Awesome!
[Reply]
+ 1
Shimanosaint0097
(38 mins ago)
Manners...
[Reply]
+ 1
COEnduro
(0 mins ago)
Well done Oneup!
[Reply]
- 3
Wouldhaveletmego
(29 mins ago)
Old news
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 5
Zaeius
(17 mins ago)
World's best enduro racer braids local trail. Sorca is going to have put a stump in that spot now.
[Reply]
www.pinkbike.com/video/441827
Post a Comment