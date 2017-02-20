Richie Rude's POV Angry Midget KOM Run - Video

Feb 20, 2017 at 16:24
Feb 20, 2017
by OneUp Components  
 
Jump on board with two-time Enduro World Series Champ Richie Rude as he smashes the KOM on Angry Midget in Squamish, BC.

POV Richie Rude Angry Midget KOM

by OneUpComponents
Views: 1,599    Faves: 9    Comments: 2



Here's the same run from a few more angles.

Richie Rude Gets Angry

by OneUpComponents
Views: 27,722    Faves: 156    Comments: 2


#ewsproven #getoneup

MENTIONS: @OneUpComponents
17 Comments

  • + 16
 People spent lots of time building those nice bridges and he doesn't even bother to ride down the other side of them. How Rude.
  • + 1
 That's Rich.
  • + 6
 He was bush wackin! But seriously that is some very impressive riding
  • + 2
 I would have clipped bars pedals fingers x 10, in the first half of the track... at half that speed..
  • + 3
 Sweet!..And..Fox-Please offer those Orange Fork lowers for 2018!!!
  • + 2
 Bush wacking but hey there was definitely a line in there :p
  • + 1
 First enduro stage/race I did was this trail, don't remember it being quite this fast Wink ..but an awesome trail non the less
  • + 1
 nice French line there at the bottom , ride the trail LOL , and I wish it was marked out like that all the time .
  • + 1
 watched his then watched my pov of angry midget.. not that far off! Check it out!
www.pinkbike.com/video/441827
  • + 1
 I honestly want to say something funny right now but I cant because that would just be Rude
  • + 3
 Stealing KOMs, is Rude!
  • + 0
 Cool vid., for sure. I hate to be the fashion police, but that color fork on that color bike? Wow, simply gawd-aweful.
  • + 1
 Definitely rides like the little midget is pissed! Awesome!
  • + 1
 Manners...
  • + 1
 Well done Oneup!
  • - 3
 Old news
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



