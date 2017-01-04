Ride The Rhythm Mega-Trail - Video

Jan 4, 2017 at 16:24
Jan 4, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  
 
Take a rip down "The Joker" trail from Rhythm, with Brett Rheeder, Thomas Vanderham, and Bas van Steebergen.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike
6 Comments

  • + 6
 That trail sure ain't no joke
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That was epic, like I was on a bike simulation!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Perfect trail. Love the first drop!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 when was this? is rheeder back on the bike?
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Not a single pedal stroke. Flowtastic!
[Reply]
  • - 1
 That is terrifying pov!!!
[Reply]

Post a Comment



