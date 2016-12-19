The World Through the Eyes of One the Most Stylish Freeriders Out There - Remy Metailler's 2016 POV Recap

Dec 19, 2016 at 21:33
Dec 19, 2016
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Remy Metailler 2016

by remymetailler
Views: 18,738    Faves: 298    Comments: 17


MENTIONS: @remymetailler / @GoPro
68 Comments

  • + 133
 "yeah of course" - professional
[Reply]
  • - 6
flag kubaner (2 days ago) (Below Threshold) show comment
 Get yer ratty ass dog out of my way!l
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Beat me to it! I literally said it to myself out loud, just to scroll down and see your comment. Those three words sum up this sport/hobby perfectly.
[Reply]
  • - 3
 famous last words
[Reply]
  • + 46
 will you do another run? yeah of course. Class act. Heal up man
[Reply]
  • + 1
 un crack, mejorate luego Remy !!!
[Reply]
  • + 7
 like a bird, spends more time in the air than on the ground, amazing!!!
[Reply]
  • + 27
 Such a rad dude. I appreciate the fact that Remy doesn't consider himself above interacting with us commoners. You see his name pop up in the comments a fair bit. And apparently he's good for a high five as well. Total pro and a class act.
[Reply]
  • + 23
 That follow cam was precious!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Wow it was so nice to see him ride from a different view!! That was definitely my favorite part of the video! Smile
[Reply]
  • + 17
 The river gap with kayakers....not sure if it was coincidence or planned, but it was dreamy.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 That was part of a North Face ad he did. They had guys with radios down with the kayakers to time it. So sick!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @charmiller: Thanks for the info!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Shot as part of this video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UWnr4nyrxA
[Reply]
  • + 14
 ...much better without sound
[Reply]
  • + 0
 +2
[Reply]
  • + 11
 Somehow Remy makes POV bring justice to his riding.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Awesome stuff Remy , can't wait to see what you put out next year !!!! I always want to ride after watching your content ????
[Reply]
  • + 13
 Don't know why those question marks are there. It's never a question. Hahaha
[Reply]
  • + 7
 That whip on Crabapple was sublime.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 One of the best all-around riders today. Never miss a RM clip on PB. Always sick.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Nailed it once again with the girly music !
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Love watching this guy ride. True slayer
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I feel sorry for his rear shock lol!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Amazing vid Remy......it is rare that I can watch an entire POV video but this one is not only an exception, it is one of my faves......well done!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Awesome!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 What a great video with great music. Gets me so pumped ... F$@k it I am going riding!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Good God Damn that boy is fast.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Watching Remy ride is as inspiring as Claudio's course previews.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 3.38: Damn!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Happy music !!!!!!!!! ncie video !!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Really enjoyed this vid, remy is one of those riders that blowsur mind everytime....major skillz
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sick!
Where is the cam mounted on the helmet? (In the footages from the river gap or the taxco race for example)
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Probably under his visor
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Good lord that urban race at the end was gnarly
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Do yourself a favour before you watch it, mute the audio and stick on some Megadeth or something!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Definitely
[Reply]
  • + 0
 This disclaimer needs to be right under the title.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Aahhh whhaaat, no lower Meat Sweats shot?! Sure are deadly on a bike tho Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 2
 must be amazing to see this guy for real in Whistler.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I need a lie down.;
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Remy makes me miss my big bike.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Well that was pretty special
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nice video, very good sound and Whaou it's so fast!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 What the hell is the story with the tune?
[Reply]
  • + 30
 he likes it so he used it
[Reply]
  • + 8
 I quite liked it. The chilled out music vs his riding made for a nice contrast.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @nikifor88: Hate the song, dig this response.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 thanks PB for sharing this gem. loved it
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Dude has skills I can only dream about!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sick speed as always!! not concvinced by song tho
[Reply]
  • + 0
 He may not win WCs, but Remy has got to be one of the fastest guys out there.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 So fast, so stylish.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Amazing! I'm glad us mere mortals can tag along with these guys!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 What a year... No one has that kind of speed, style and flow like Remi!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Good clip.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Amazing skill and speed
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ouais! C BON!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Love this guy!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

