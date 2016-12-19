Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
The World Through the Eyes of One the Most Stylish Freeriders Out There - Remy Metailler's 2016 POV Recap
Dec 19, 2016 at 21:33
Dec 19, 2016
by
Pinkbike Staff
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Remy Metailler 2016
by
remymetailler
Views: 18,738
Faves:
298
Comments: 17
MENTIONS:
@remymetailler
/
@GoPro
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 133
conv3rt
(2 days ago)
"yeah of course" - professional
[Reply]
- 6
kubaner
(2 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Get yer ratty ass dog out of my way!l
[Reply]
+ 5
karnage08
(2 days ago)
Beat me to it! I literally said it to myself out loud, just to scroll down and see your comment. Those three words sum up this sport/hobby perfectly.
[Reply]
- 3
speedy38racer
(2 days ago)
famous last words
[Reply]
+ 46
JoseBravo
(2 days ago)
will you do another run? yeah of course. Class act. Heal up man
[Reply]
+ 1
panchocampbell
(2 days ago)
un crack, mejorate luego Remy !!!
[Reply]
+ 7
FernandoRV
(2 days ago)
like a bird, spends more time in the air than on the ground, amazing!!!
[Reply]
+ 27
kingsx
(2 days ago)
Such a rad dude. I appreciate the fact that Remy doesn't consider himself above interacting with us commoners. You see his name pop up in the comments a fair bit. And apparently he's good for a high five as well. Total pro and a class act.
[Reply]
+ 23
highrocker1298
(2 days ago)
That follow cam was precious!
[Reply]
+ 3
Timo82
(1 days ago)
Wow it was so nice to see him ride from a different view!! That was definitely my favorite part of the video!
[Reply]
+ 17
dukesofhazzard
(2 days ago)
The river gap with kayakers....not sure if it was coincidence or planned, but it was dreamy.
[Reply]
+ 4
charmiller
(2 days ago)
That was part of a North Face ad he did. They had guys with radios down with the kayakers to time it. So sick!
[Reply]
+ 1
dukesofhazzard
(2 days ago)
@charmiller
: Thanks for the info!
[Reply]
+ 1
rpearce1475
(1 days ago)
Shot as part of this video:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UWnr4nyrxA
[Reply]
+ 14
Bersekr
(2 days ago)
...much better without sound
[Reply]
+ 0
RedBurn
(2 days ago)
+2
[Reply]
+ 11
Whipit101
(2 days ago)
Somehow Remy makes POV bring justice to his riding.
[Reply]
+ 6
GDemo
(2 days ago)
Awesome stuff Remy , can't wait to see what you put out next year !!!! I always want to ride after watching your content ????
[Reply]
+ 13
GDemo
(2 days ago)
Don't know why those question marks are there. It's never a question. Hahaha
[Reply]
+ 7
gibbon-on-an-orange
(2 days ago)
That whip on Crabapple was sublime.
[Reply]
+ 4
dawsonpink
(2 days ago)
One of the best all-around riders today. Never miss a RM clip on PB. Always sick.
[Reply]
+ 5
remymetailler
(2 days ago)
Nailed it once again with the girly music !
[Reply]
+ 4
pinittowinit87
(2 days ago)
Love watching this guy ride. True slayer
[Reply]
+ 4
chettjames
(2 days ago)
I feel sorry for his rear shock lol!!
[Reply]
+ 2
Twoplanker110
(2 days ago)
Amazing vid Remy......it is rare that I can watch an entire POV video but this one is not only an exception, it is one of my faves......well done!
[Reply]
+ 4
josfos
(2 days ago)
Awesome!
[Reply]
+ 2
Krzymndyd
(2 days ago)
What a great video with great music. Gets me so pumped ... F$@k it I am going riding!
[Reply]
+ 3
facebones
Plus
(2 days ago)
Good God Damn that boy is fast.
[Reply]
+ 2
Mojoronnie
(2 days ago)
Watching Remy ride is as inspiring as Claudio's course previews.
[Reply]
+ 3
Zumbi33
(2 days ago)
3.38: Damn!
[Reply]
+ 2
gaoxiang89
(2 days ago)
Happy music !!!!!!!!! ncie video !!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Bdusty1
(2 days ago)
Really enjoyed this vid, remy is one of those riders that blowsur mind everytime....major skillz
[Reply]
+ 1
Aprilfisheye
(2 days ago)
Sick!
Where is the cam mounted on the helmet? (In the footages from the river gap or the taxco race for example)
[Reply]
+ 2
DC1988
(2 days ago)
Probably under his visor
[Reply]
+ 2
GumptionZA
(2 days ago)
Good lord that urban race at the end was gnarly
[Reply]
+ 1
ardee
(2 days ago)
Do yourself a favour before you watch it, mute the audio and stick on some Megadeth or something!
[Reply]
+ 0
danashane
(2 days ago)
Definitely
[Reply]
+ 0
jeremiahwas
(2 days ago)
This disclaimer needs to be right under the title.
[Reply]
+ 1
crossfaced
(5 hours ago)
Aahhh whhaaat, no lower Meat Sweats shot?! Sure are deadly on a bike tho
[Reply]
+ 2
patwr450f
(2 days ago)
must be amazing to see this guy for real in Whistler.
[Reply]
+ 2
b4uwereborn
(2 days ago)
I need a lie down.;
[Reply]
+ 1
carlitouk
(2 days ago)
Remy makes me miss my big bike.
[Reply]
+ 1
frankwizza
(4 hours ago)
Well that was pretty special
[Reply]
+ 1
MOMO73
(2 days ago)
Nice video, very good sound and Whaou it's so fast!
[Reply]
+ 1
rolandpoland
(2 days ago)
What the hell is the story with the tune?
[Reply]
+ 30
nikifor88
(2 days ago)
he likes it so he used it
[Reply]
+ 8
gibbon-on-an-orange
(2 days ago)
I quite liked it. The chilled out music vs his riding made for a nice contrast.
[Reply]
+ 1
jeremiahwas
(2 days ago)
@nikifor88
: Hate the song, dig this response.
[Reply]
+ 1
cndhbrider
Plus
(2 days ago)
thanks PB for sharing this gem. loved it
[Reply]
+ 1
mars-bar-man
(2 days ago)
Dude has skills I can only dream about!
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(2 days ago)
Sick speed as always!! not concvinced by song tho
[Reply]
+ 0
Lkalman
(2 days ago)
He may not win WCs, but Remy has got to be one of the fastest guys out there.
[Reply]
+ 2
orangeMTBrider
(2 days ago)
So fast, so stylish.
[Reply]
+ 1
AZtrailboss
(2 days ago)
Amazing! I'm glad us mere mortals can tag along with these guys!
[Reply]
+ 1
dcm6861
(2 days ago)
What a year... No one has that kind of speed, style and flow like Remi!
[Reply]
+ 1
buildabike
(2 days ago)
Good clip.
[Reply]
+ 1
rockin-itis
(15 hours ago)
Amazing skill and speed
[Reply]
+ 1
T-ROB
(1 days ago)
Ouais! C BON!
[Reply]
+ 1
no1000
Plus
(1 days ago)
Love this guy!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 10
Wouldhaveletmego
(2 days ago)
This video is awesome but keep it in mind it is not really through his eyes like the title suggests. It is from a camera and it is mounted higher up on his head.
[Reply]
+ 3
thepwnstar39
(2 days ago)
Remy is not the tallest rider, so maybe if you're closer to 5'11" this is how it would look through your eyes!
[Reply]
+ 3
pdxkid
(2 days ago)
@Wouldhaveletmego
Does the technology exist to broadcast in a "through his eyes" type of format? Is he a cyborg or something? Didn't think so. POV is the closest we have for now.
[Reply]
+ 3
bigburd
(2 days ago)
Just fuck off Wouldhaveletmego
[Reply]
+ 7
remymetailler
(2 days ago)
@thepwnstar39
: I wish I was 5,11 my friend..
[Reply]
+ 1
el-nombre
(2 days ago)
15s in
www.pinkbike.com/news/thrillium-raw-kirt-voreis-video-2016.html
[Reply]
- 8
brooce
(2 days ago)
It's the first video I had to switch off due to the music... could be a cool edit but I just can't stand this radio-shit
[Reply]
+ 6
Wouldhaveletmego
(2 days ago)
It was the smartest music choice I've seen in a MTB movie so far. We aren't all ghetto rap grunge bearded superstars in our private life.
[Reply]
+ 3
brooce
(2 days ago)
I don't like rap too, but even apart from music tastes - popular radio hits just don't fit to MTB videos. Got enough of them from all around, how often can you listen to it?
[Reply]
