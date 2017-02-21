PRESS RELEASES

Rémy Métailler Signs Two-Year Deal with Cube

Feb 21, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Whistler-based, Rémy Métailler, is one of the last riders to announce their sponsors for 2017, but here it is. For the next two years, Rémy will be setting the internet ablaze with videos like his Whistler Bike Park clips, aboard a Cube. Speaking with Rémy of the new partnership, he's quick to point out how much he has been enjoying working with Cube as he prepares for 2017, adding that the communication he has with the brand has been great.

The 26-year-old freerider is one of the more innovative park riders today and his riding puts a lot of stress on equipment, not to mention the number of laps of the Whistler Bike Park that he does. Rémy will spend most of his time aboard the Cube Two15 downhill bike and will ride the brands Stereo 160 outside the park.

Rémy's 2016 season came to an abrupt finish when he misjudged a jump at the Taxco Downhill event in Mexico, breaking his back in the process. There were rumours circulating that he would be off the bike for the majority of 2017, but when asked Rémy said he feels stronger than ever and has been spending a lot of time skiing recently too – an activity that he has been enjoying with little in the way of issues as a result of the back injury. He's ready to get back on his bike and has been training to make sure that he is not only ready, but better than before.

Cube will be Rémy's frame supplier through 2018, with more news on his partnerships to come in the near future. For more check Cube's full press release below.


Métailler signs two-year deal with CUBE

26-year-old French freerider Rémy Métailler moves to leading German bike manufacturer CUBE with immediate effect. Rémy lives in Whistler, BC, Canada.

CUBE announces its partnership with one of the freeride scene's best-known and most innovative riders ahead of the 2017 season. Both sides are delighted about the new collaboration. CUBE is particularly proud that one of the world's best freeriders has chosen the German bike manufacturer as his partner. "The deal with Rémy means we have an absolute world-class rider on our books. We are extremely proud to welcome Rémy Métailler to the CUBE fold. Despite only being 26 years of age, Rémy is already a big name on the freeride scene and brings a wealth of experience on board with him. We look forward to working together and are planning some intriguing projects involving Rémy," says Marko Haas, CUBE Marketing. "CUBE's focus is not solely on lab results. We also work particularly closely with athletes and obtain feedback direct from riders. This data goes straight into our development processes to ensure we get the best performance from every single bike." Rémy is excited about the partnership with CUBE: "The brand and I share the same interests and my move from Commencal to CUBE went really well. I am very optimistic about the future and moving to one of the bike industry's leading companies is added motivation for me."

Rémy believes that the best equipment produces the best performances. That's why one of his bikes of choice is the CUBE Two15 downhiller. With its perfect combination of agility and smooth ride, the Two15 makes child's play out of going super fast on everything from World Cup tracks to local downhill trails and freeride tracks. Rémy made the conscious decision to move to CUBE and is already looking forward to working together: "I feel a connection to the brand through my European roots. CUBE is a household name to me and the new Two15 is an awesome bike that has already shown its potential at the Downhill World Cup. The geometry matches my riding style perfectly. Having CUBE as my bike sponsor for 2017 will help me take my riding skills and my bike knowledge to the next level. I'm really excited about taking this next step."

Rémy is known among other things for the videos he shoots in his adopted home of Whistler. "Burns the Whistler Bike Park" takes bike park riding to the next level and is one of the scene's most-watched edits. Rémy once again proved he is a world-class talent with a 12th place at the 2016 Red Bull Rampage. He was the only rider to use clipless pedals and his fast run impressed the judges. Rémy has already set his personal targets for the next two years: "Over the next couple of years I plan to keep doing exactly what I have been doing for the last four years – producing web edits and content on the thing I love the most: mountain biking. I will also be involved in developing and testing new products. I am confident that CUBE and I will come up with some fantastic stuff together and I am excited to be riding CUBE bikes in the future."

Rémy is currently working on his comeback after a crash at the Taxco City Downhill in Mexico, which left him with a broken T6 vertebra. He is making excellent progress with his recovery thanks to intensive training in the gym and close work with his physiologist. So well, in fact, that Rémy feels stronger than ever.


45 Comments

  • + 32
 Not sure if german brands are either that desperate to sign famous riders to push their sales, or if their sales are that high so that they can afford famous riders. I'm looking at you, Aaron, Troy and Remy!
  • + 14
 Don't forget Manon!
  • + 8
 I think a little bit both.
  • + 3
 @alparabraham: good on them all. Well done manufacturers and well done to the riders earning more. Always good. Takes a good product for good money, to an excellent one with the backing of these athletes. It's a win all-round really. Congrats!
  • + 7
 "You too can win world cups, and you don't need a 10k bike to do it"
  • + 3
 Neither is necessary. It's just smart marketing. The big brands are dumping these big names left and right because they don't need them. They can spend less money on a larger number of not-so-big names, then once they get big, dump them too and start over. The small brands can then snatch up one big name to get their brand in the spotlight. It works out perfectly for all parties, really.
  • + 6
 Its called the Burton business model. Get the best riders and you have the best videos/hype even if you dont have the best product. Hype>logic.
  • + 29
 Hope he got a fair and *square* deal.
  • + 13
 You're approaching these jokes from the right angle.
  • + 2
 Just as long as he's not boxed in by the deal
  • + 0
 Expected quite a few Obtuce statements in here!
  • + 2
 I thought the lame pun was a bit obtuse.
  • + 18
 Why Remy?! Commencal fit your appearance so well! Now youre on a bike that looks just awkward.
  • + 8
 I wonder how many frames he'll go through on a monthly basis..
  • + 16
 A good reminder that aluminium is good enough for the pros, so it's good enough for me. METAL BIKES 4 LYFE.
  • + 13
 Next week news: "Cube announces new carbon prototype..."
  • + 14
 in the last photo remy is just looking at the bike despondently saying "How will I even ride this?"
  • + 12
 hopefully he'll pick up some component sponsors soon
  • + 27
 Make the bike heavier though...
  • + 11
 Didn't expect that!
  • + 5
 Even my boundless love for all things Rémy is not enough for me to ever consider buying Cube.
  • + 1
 Honestly, he should have stayed at Commencal or moved to YT. Honestly the brand imagine would had been a match. I have difficulties seen Remy on a Cube or in a Kona to name a few. But funny enough I could see some other riders that could easily match the Cube freeride german spirit.
The other thing is,did Remy loose all his sponsors? doens't he still have Raceface?
  • + 0
 I just thought the same thing..I honestly don't think that Cube make bad bikes but this does smell like Marketing bla bla bla.
If these German based brands(that are not being sold in N.America) get seen more on trails, the rider demand will be higher and People would want to order them.
  • + 2
 You understand that sponsorships are always part marketing, right?
  • + 1
 Totally what I thought! But who wouldn't say no to a high five figure $ deal??
  • + 1
 Maybe not in your area, but Cube is with Canyon, Radon, YT,... one of the most seen brands here. They have a lot of dealers and many entry-level bikes and it is one of Germanys biggest bike brands. Or did you mean to generally question this marketing move of brands getting recognition by sponsoring famous people?
  • + 3
 did not see that coming..
  • + 3
 Weirdest photoshoot ever....
  • + 1
 Lame announcement. Come back with a full bike and all sponsors again.

I don't want to see "Remy partners with..." every day...
  • + 1
 Pay attention to Rémy attitude (on all pictures) : not smilling and head looking down. Looks like he doesn't seem too happy with this deal.
  • + 3
 well...thats quite dissapointing.
  • + 2
 Cash rules everything around mtb.
  • + 1
 I think I would've been more excited if this was Rémy literally signing something with a cube.
  • + 0
 I have considered buying a stereo... maybe its a sign. oh no dang it i have to get another bike.
  • + 1
 I've just replaced my 2015 Commençal Meta AM v3 650b with a 2016 Stereo 160 C62 SL and I'm completely blown away!
The bike is so light and accelerates so fast that I found myself reaching for the brakes because I wasn't used to hit that trails sections so fast.
  • + 0
 Man, with that bearing size, they better ship him containers of those frames...
  • + 1
 Congrats on the comeback Remy!
  • + 1
 Just a frame sponsor for now? No wheels? No suspension?
  • + 1
 WHERE IS VIDEO WITH RIDING?
  • + 0
 There gonna need to send a shit load of frames the way them flexy pieces of shit snap!
  • + 1
 2007 called, they want their frame back.
  • - 1
 f*ck the Stereo, ride the FritZz! Best bike ever!! (I'm selling mine btw ????)
  • + 1
 Oh no!
  • + 1
 Who buys these?
  • + 0
 Cube?!?!?!?!?!??!?!?!?!

Post a Comment



