Rocky Mountain Slayer 790 MSL - Review

Feb 6, 2017
by Mike Levy  


Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
Rocky Mountain
SLAYER
790 MSL

WORDS: Mike Levy
PHOTOS: James Lissimore


The name may be the same but the bike sure isn't. Rocky Mountain's Slayer returns after a two-year hiatus, this time with 165mm of travel and a design the Canadian company says is ready for everything from EWS racing to ''bike park laps and big mountain lines,'' a claim that's reinforced by the 170mm-travel Fox 36 on the front of our 790 MSL test bike. The new frame is carbon fiber from front to back, including the rocker link, chainstays, and seatstays, and it also features a revised version of Rocky's Smoothlink suspension system.

It's the high-end 790 MSL reviewed below that, with the best Fox has to offer, goes for $6,999 USD. Dream-worthy, for sure, but you don't need to spend that much to get the same frame and slack geometry. The 2017 Slayer is available in four flavors, starting off with the 730 MSL that goes for $4,199 USD, and all of those models are assembled around the same carbon fiber frame that's also available on its own for $3,199 USD with a Fox Float X2 shock.
Slayer 790 MSL Details

• Intended use: enduro / all-mountain
• Wheel size: 27.5''
• Rear wheel travel: 165mm
• Full carbon fiber frame
• Ride-4 adjustable geometry
• 1x-specific
• Sizes: S / M / L (tested) / XL
• Weight: 29lbs 10oz (L)
• MSRP: $6,999 USD.


Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
The carbon frame is 1x-specific, makes use of Boost hub spacing, and also has room for 26'' x 3'' rubber. Break out those Gazzaloddi tires you've been hoarding.


Frame Details

The Slayer's carbon fiber frame, which is all-new and made in the same factory as Rocky's other carbon bikes, shares a similar appearance to the company's Maiden DH rig, with a vertically-mounted shock compared to Rocky's less well-endowed bikes that employ a top tube-mounted rocker link and horizontal shock. Just like its bigger brother, the Slayer also gets the carbon treatment for the rocker link, both its chainstays and seat stays, as well as the pared-down Ride-4 geometry adjusting chip at the lower shock mount. If you think that the 165mm-travel Slayer is a 'Honey I Shrunk the Kids' version of the 200mm-travel Maiden, you're on the right path.

Another similarity between the Maiden and the new Slayer is the use of bearings rather than the bushing system found on many of Rocky's shorter-travel bikes. According to Brian Park, Rocky Mountain's marketing manager, ''The move to bearings on Slayer came about from our desire to make the back end narrower, even with Boost spacing.'' The slim, one-sided pivot design apparently wouldn't have been doable had they gone with bushings.

There's one other place where bearings have been used - on the upper shock mount. Why not on both ends? Rocky says this is because only the top mount sees noticeable rotation, so it makes sense to only use it there.
Rocky Mountain Slayer review
The upper shock mount employs sealed bearings to cut down on friction.

The Slayer is 1x-specific, and with no need to accommodate a derailleur, the bike's designers moved its main pivot out laterally into that real estate to create more frame rigidity. However, this was where the upper ISCG 05 chain guide tab would usually call home, so now there are just two lower tabs that are still spaced as if it was a standard ISCG 05 setup. e*thirteen has a guide to fit already, and the bike comes with a tiny bolt-on guide that sits atop the Slayer's chainstay. Also, some sort of taco-style protection can be bolted into the two remaining chain guide tabs if you're worried about 50/50'ing jumps.


Adjustable Geometry

Rocky Mountain's shorter-travel bikes employ an adjustable geometry and suspension setup called Ride-9 that lets the owner tune the bike's suspension and handling independently, in nine different ways. It's a clever system, but it's also one that requires some trial and error to get the most out of it. The Slayer sports a less complicated version, called Ride-4, that tunes the bike's geometry four ways without changing its suspension action. It provides just over a full degree of head and seat-tube angle adjustment, as well as 15mm of bottom bracket height change, and suspension ramp-up can be tuned independently via volume spacers as required.



Rocky Mountain was also one of the first companies to start using relatively steep seat angles, something that continues with the Slayer. They've also designed the bike with a short seat mast to provide room for the new long-travel dropper posts that are coming out.


Rocky Mountain Slayer



The Slayer's Suspension Explained

Rocky Mountain has long used the Smoothlink name when talking about their full-suspension designs, and many have come to associate that moniker with an axle pivot that sits above or close to in-line with the bike's axle. But this is obviously not the case on the 165mm-travel Slayer, as it relies on a more traditional four-bar layout where the pivot sits well below the axle line. The Smoothlink name remains, though. Asking if the change has anything to do with the expiration of the Horst Link patent seems like a reasonable question, then.


Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
The rocker link and vertical shock give the bike similar lines as the Maiden, and a very different appearance to the rest of Rocky's range.


Park replies to that query: ''Today we use Smoothink to describe our design philosophy and the ride characteristics we try to achieve with every model. In general, that means that our bikes are more supple during climbs and across a wider range of gears than our competitors while having a controlled end-stroke and the typical Rocky Mountain ride feel of being more capable than the travel indicates. At this stage, we let the chainstay pivot fall where it needs to fall in order to achieve the anti-squat, axle path, chain growth, rate curve, anti-rise, etc... that we're looking for.''

In other words, Park is saying that the name doesn't define the design.

There are also only so many ways to get the job done, of course, which can lead to the age-old ''looks like a Session'' comment that's taken on a life of its own. ''The suspension kinematics of today have moved past the dogmatic battle between FSR vs. VPP vs. DW, etc...,'' says Park. ''Suspension design is a game of millimeters, and while some systems may look similar, riding them will quickly set them apart.'' Rocky says that they focused on creating support at the Slayer's sag point, something that can often make for a lively feeling and relatively playful bike, and that the Slayer's suspension ramps up in a moderately progressive curve. The idea is consistency over the whole stroke instead of a steep ramp-up at the end of it.
Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
The dropout pivot is located well below the bike's axle line, but Rocky says that it's still a Smoothlink design.



3 Questions With Rocky's Brian Park


Mike Levy: You've spec'd a 170mm-travel fork on all four complete Slayer builds but we've seen many EWS races won on 160mm-travel (or less) bikes with 160mm-travel forks. Don't you think a 170mm fork could be overkill for many riders?

Brian Park: 165/170mm is the sweet spot for certain tracks and riders, especially people who plow through trail chunder rather than dance over it. The Slayer is light and pedals super well, so for a lot of riders, it's worth having just a little more capability. We'll be making both the Altitude and Slayer available to our EWS team next year.


Levy: The Slayer has quite a bit of anti-squat and a steep seat angle, both to presumably make the bike a relatively good climber. How hard is it to balance this with the bike's main intention, which is obviously to come back down?

Park: Call the Slayer 65% downhill biased, but it was critical to us that it pedal and climb well. During mule testing when we nailed down the anti-squat and angles, the climbing performance was one of the things that gave us the confidence to have our EWS team ride it. It may be a tired marketing cliché to say a bike "climbs like an XC bike and descends like a DH bike," but it's what all manufacturers are aiming for with a bike like the Slayer. So yeah, it was hard to balance and make sure the descending performance didn't suffer, but we think the Slayer hits the sweet spot.


Levy: Not to take the shine off the carbon Slayer, but you have to assume that a lot of riders are pining for a less expensive alloy frame. So, when will we see that?

Park: An alloy Slayer is something we're strongly considering for the future.



Specifications
Specifications
Release Date 2016
Price $6999
Travel 165
Rear Shock FOX FLOAT X2 EVOL FACTORY 165MM
Fork FOX 36 FLOAT RC2 FACTORY 170MM
Headset FSA ORBIT NO.57E
Cassette SHIMANO XT 11-46T
Crankarms RACE FACE TURBINE
Chainguide OCKY MOUNTAIN MICRO GUIDE
Rear Derailleur SHIMANO XTR
Chain SHIMANO HG-900
Shifter Pods SHIMANO XTR
Handlebar RACE FACE SIXC 800MM
Stem ROCKY MOUNTAIN AM CNC
Grips ROCKY MOUNTAIN LOCK ON XC
Brakes SHIMANO SAINT
Hubs DT SWISS 350 / ROCKY MOUNTAIN BOOST
Spokes WTB 1.8-1.6
Rim STAN'S ZTR FLOW TUBELESS READY
Tires MAXXIS DHF 27.5 X 2.5 3C TR
Seat WTB SILVERADO RACE
Seatpost ROCKSHOX REVERB STEALTH 170MM 30.9MM
Compare to other XC/All-Mountain Bikes
Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore






Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
Riding the
SLAYER


Climbing

When I first got my hands on the 2017 Slayer, I was in Whistler for the annual drink and skid fest otherwise known as Crankworx. As such, the 165mm-travel bike was kept in its most relaxed geometry position since that seemed fitting given where and how I was riding the bike. I did work my way up a few long, nasty climbs on Whistler's neighbor, Blackcomb, sans chairlift, but I wasn't really thinking too much about how the new enduro race-inspired beast from Rocky Mountain handled those tasks. Funny how a week in Whistler will do that to someone.

But now that I've had the bike back on my home trails for months on end, riding mountains that I unashamedly love to climb to the top of via my own steam, the Slayer's climbing abilities are more in the spotlight. And what do I think? I'm impressed, but I certainly wasn't until I made some changes to the bike's geometry. I had left the bike in its slackest, 64.5-degree head angle, a number that was only seen on downhill bikes a few short years ago, and, as you'd expect, it was a handful on anything remotely technical. My favorite local climb requires roughly an hour or so of hard work, and while none of it is insanely challenging, there's a load of switchbacks that seem to take riders up and back in equal amounts, and a few low-speed power moves that can test the quads in the off-season. No surprise, then, that the Slayer didn't exactly slay any of those ups when in its most down-friendly setting, and it was probably even worse than I had expected. Yes, I know it's not made for such things, but it's certainly something to keep in mind if you pedal up tricky singletrack to get to the goods.


Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
Don't let the appearance fool you, because this big rig can climb quite well thanks to it being very efficient.


The Slayer was practically a different bike when I rotated the chip so to attain a 65.85-degree head angle, though. Just over one degree steeper up front, along with an even steeper seat angle, transformed the bike from frustrating to fun. Yes, I actually had fun pedaling the Slayer up some heinous climbs. It still requires a heavier hand on steep sections than something like an Arktos or even a Slash, but that's to be expected. The steep seat angle naturally moved my weight forward, which helps, and I'd still further exaggerate this until the nose of the seat was close to checking out my colon on ultra-steep pitches. Bottom line: I no longer dreaded getting the blue and yellow beast up the mountain.

In Whistler during Crankworx, I questioned Rocky's choice to spec Fox's Float X2 shock without the slick low-speed compression lever add-on to act as a pedal assist. Truth be told, I didn't end up doing a ton of climbing, and I was too busy trying to keep the bike pointing in the right direction (it was in the slack setting) to really think about what was happening below me. And what was happening below me? Not much, which is a very good thing. Rocky says that the bike's Smoothlink suspension employs a good amount of anti-squat (chain-induced suspension firming), and that makes for a bike that I expected to pedal like shit pedal like anything but shit. In fact, it's the most efficient enduro-focused bike I can remember riding.
Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
The steeper geometry setting helps to make the Slayer more manageable on climbs, as you'd expect, but it also doesn't take away from its descending prowess.

When it comes to climbing mountains aboard the Slayer, setup is absolutely key, more so than on any other bike I've been on recently. I know that a lot of riders automatically go straight to the most bro-brah setting, aka the slackest angles, but do yourself a favor if you own a Slayer and give the opposite a try. The bike pedals well enough that it'll be its angles that hold it back (more on that later, though) rather than gushy suspension feel, and Rocky's Ride-4 system lets you control that so best to take advantage of it.



Descending and Suspension

With the 150mm-travel Altitude in their catalog, Rocky Mountain was free to create a bike with much more bias towards descending than if it also had to do double-duty as a burly trail bike. So that's exactly what they did when designing the Slayer, and the result is, somewhat predictably, an absolute beast on the downhills. I know, that's not exactly news, and you're not exactly surprised, but the Slayer isn't exactly just a slacked out mini-DH bike with a dropper post. It's also a very different beast compared to a Slash, Sanction, Enduro and the rest of the enduro-gang.

Those three examples, while each being a fiend in their own right, can't claim to have the poppy and playful abilities of the Slayer. To say that I'm surprised by how much fun the big Slayer was to ride in places that it probably shouldn't be would be an understatement.


Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
The Slayer eats up chunky terrain like it's peanut butter, regardless of what geo setting the bike is set to.


If you've read a decent amount of my thoughts on bikes before this, you might already be aware of my preference for a shorter travel, playful bike over something that's more forgiving, a bias that I'll fully admit to coloring some of my opinions. And that's why, at least early in the test, I wasn't overly excited about the yellow and blue Rocky Mountain; I was expecting a ultra-plush bike that would only soak up all my efforts to be a complete goober concerning line choices and playing around. I was completely wrong about that, however, especially after I tinkered with the bike's Ride-4 geometry chip.

In the slack setting the Slayer is essentially a downhill bike. It can go through anything, and it will be the man rather than the machine that determines what's going to happen. But in this mode, it takes some real speed and skill to make the most out of it, especially because of the relaxed geo and 170mm Fox 36 that require some proper downward trail angle, or at least some proper weight up front, in order to get a good feel from the front of the bike. If you're not over the front, or on terrain worthy of the bike's angles, it will tend to push and feel vague, which is where the very useful Ride-4 system comes in.

After my time in Whistler and a month or so at home with the Slayer in its slackest setting, I flipped the lower shock mount insert to engage the steeper, 65.85-degree head angle. It immediately felt like I was on a different bike, one that was much more fun, lively and willing to do as I asked. This was also surely aided by the very impressive efficiency. Gone was the Slayer's tendency to feel awkward on slow corners, with it now wanting to dive in and out of any type of bend with ease and a surprising amount of agility, much more so than most other rigs focused on enduro racing. The best part? The damn thing still felt just as capable when the trail got vertical, fast, and scary.
Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
Given its enduro racing intentions, it's no surprise that the Slayer is comfy at speed on any type of trail.

I've said that adjustable geometry is a silly thing, and I still believe that holds true in most cases, but this marks the second time that I was wrong about the Slayer. Thankfully, me being wrong is a very good thing. If you either already own a Slayer or are thinking of picking one up, do yourself a favor and spend time riding the bike in the steeper setting - you'll be surprised.


Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
Low pressures and low damping; the Float X2 works best with the Slayer when its circuits are nearly fully open.


The Slayer's rear-end is interesting in that it's not quite as forgiving as you'd expect given the bike's 165mm of travel, and that it also works best with the Float X2's damper adjustments backed mostly out. Don't get me wrong, 165mm is still 165mm, but the top third of the Slayer's suspension seemed to feed a touch more feedback through to the bike (and rider) than some other machines, even at the suggested shock settings. This is likely due to the relatively high amount of anti-squat built into the design, which is also the reason that the Slayer pedals so freaking well and is surprisingly playful in the right setting. Hey, you can't have it all. Adding too much low-speed compression does nothing to help the already crazy good pedaling manners, but it will add harshness. My final settings were as follows: 160 PSI in the Float X2 to deliver 22mm of sag, eleven clicks out on LSR, thirteen out on HSR, eighteen out on LSC, and sixteen out on HSC, which are all very close to what Rocky Mountain recommends.

There's also a decent amount of progression with four or five volume spacers in the shock's air can, but larger riders might find themselves maxed out in that regard. As suggested by Rocky, 22mm of sag seemed spot-on for me, with full travel being used in those 'oh shit' moments when I thought I wasn't going to be able to hold on yet always managed to keep it together. I also experimented with running 20mm of sag but, truth be told, this seemed like a waste of time given how well the Slayer pedals regardless. The damn thing would probably be full of spunk with fifty-percent sag, although sneaking in enough pedal strokes to get moving might be hard. Don't do that, but do go with 22mm and call it a day.


Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore


Technical Report

• Maxxis Minion WT Tires: It shouldn't be a surprise that a tire that was already pretty damn good in a standard width is even better when it's made to suit modern wide-ish rims, and that's exactly what Maxxis has done with the Wide Trail variation of their popular Minion rubber. The 2.5'' wide Minion DHF WT tires on the Slayer, with their better-supported side lugs, are pretty unreal in most conditions. I ended up running between 17 and 23 psi, depending on the trail and the weather, and I quickly realized that it was hard to fault them in the traction department. They obviously don't roll quickly, but they make perfect sense on a bike like the Slayer.


• 170mm RockShox Reverb: Something else that makes perfect sense on the Slayer is its 170mm-travel Reverb. The big Rocky has travel and angles that are above a lot of riders' skill grade, which will likely lead to most Slayer owners pushing their own skills to new heights. Best to have the seat as far out of the way as possible, then; and the 170mm of drop works only because Rocky designed the Slayer with such a low seat mast. Unfortunately, the post developed a bit of sag after only ten rides or so. It hasn't gotten any worse, but it's still a bummer given that it's such a key component on the bike.


Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
Rocky Mountain has, appropriately enough, spec'd the 790 MSL with great rubber and a 170mm-travel dropper post.


• Clang Clang: If there were ever a bear-proof bike, it'd be the Slayer. The chain slap, likely exacerbated by the relatively high amount of anti-squat designed into the bike's suspension, is loud enough that riders behind me would comment on it. A chain guide with a lower roller would no doubt help, as would liberal amounts of extra padding on the drive-side chain stay, or you could just leave it and never have to worry about being attacked by a startled animal.


• Fox Suspension: There's not much, or anything, between Fox's and RockShox's high-end suspension these days, and it really only comes down to how many adjustments you want to tinker with. The 790 MSL comes with the best from Fox, and the 36 fork and Float X2 shock performed as well as you'd expect while being incredibly adjustable. I did end up with the X2's damper adjustments backed almost completely out, so an even lighter or less aggressive rider may find themselves at the far end of the tuning scale. Also, the Float X2 on my early production Slayer had one of those exploding air cans fitted to it that forced me to park the bike until that was sorted out. No, it never blew up while I had it.



Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesThe Slayer is all about surprises. What I expected was a capable but routine enduro race bike with more brawn than brains; what I got was a bike that's not just capable but also exceedingly versatile. Yes, there's a lot of suspension and geometry on tap, enough for any racer's needs, but the Slayer's effective geo adjustment and remarkably good pedaling manners make it far more than just another enduro bike. - Mike Levy



Visit the feature gallery for additional high resolution images



About the Reviewer
Age: 36 • Height: 5'10” • Inseam: 33" • Weight: 165lb • Industry affiliations / sponsors: None • Instagram: killed_by_death

Mike Levy spent most of the 90s and early 2000s racing downhill bikes and building ill-considered jumps in the woods of British Columbia before realizing that bikes could also be pedaled for hours on end to get to some pretty cool places. These days he spends most of his time doing exactly that, preferring to ride test bikes way out in the local hills rather than any bike park. Over ten years as a professional mechanic before making the move to Pinkbike means that his enthusiasm for two wheels extends beyond simply riding on them, and his appreciation for all things technical is an attribute that meshes nicely with his role of Technical Editor at Pinkbike.
6 Comments

  • + 1
 why would i ever buy such a bike? honestly i dont get the pricing of canadian and us bikebrands. why would i pay thousands of euros or dollars for nothing but brands image?
i just bought a new radon swoop for exactly ONE THIRD of the price of a evenly specced slayer ..
[Reply]
  • + 1
 i still dont get why bike cmpanies dont spec travel adjust forks on bikes with 160mm+ travel up front. helps a bunch on the climbs.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 my 170 reverb has sag too. about 3 mm. is it worth sending to sram or should I service it. no help with the service in the internet for b1 model yet.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 i would always return sram products within the warranty time... their service is brilliant and (at least here in germany) you will get a brand new dropper send back to you within one week..
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Definitely looks like a... bike you could shred some serious trails on.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Miss my old slayer, great bikes!
[Reply]

