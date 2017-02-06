Rocky Mountain Slayer 790 MSL - Review

Riding the SLAYER





Climbing



When I first got my hands on the 2017 Slayer, I was in Whistler for the annual drink and skid fest otherwise known as Crankworx. As such, the 165mm-travel bike was kept in its most relaxed geometry position since that seemed fitting given where and how I was riding the bike. I did work my way up a few long, nasty climbs on Whistler's neighbor, Blackcomb, sans chairlift, but I wasn't really thinking too much about how the new enduro race-inspired beast from Rocky Mountain handled those tasks. Funny how a week in Whistler will do that to someone.



But now that I've had the bike back on my home trails for months on end, riding mountains that I unashamedly love to climb to the top of via my own steam, the Slayer's climbing abilities are more in the spotlight. And what do I think? I'm impressed, but I certainly wasn't until I made some changes to the bike's geometry. I had left the bike in its slackest, 64.5-degree head angle, a number that was only seen on downhill bikes a few short years ago, and, as you'd expect, it was a handful on anything remotely technical. My favorite local climb requires roughly an hour or so of hard work, and while none of it is insanely challenging, there's a load of switchbacks that seem to take riders up and back in equal amounts, and a few low-speed power moves that can test the quads in the off-season. No surprise, then, that the Slayer didn't exactly slay any of those ups when in its most down-friendly setting, and it was probably even worse than I had expected. Yes, I know it's not made for such things, but it's certainly something to keep in mind if you pedal up tricky singletrack to get to the goods.







Don't let the appearance fool you, because this big rig can climb quite well thanks to it being very efficient.





The Slayer was practically a different bike when I rotated the chip so to attain a 65.85-degree head angle, though. Just over one degree steeper up front, along with an even steeper seat angle, transformed the bike from frustrating to fun. Yes, I actually had fun pedaling the Slayer up some heinous climbs. It still requires a heavier hand on steep sections than something like an Arktos or even a Slash, but that's to be expected. The steep seat angle naturally moved my weight forward, which helps, and I'd still further exaggerate this until the nose of the seat was close to checking out my colon on ultra-steep pitches. Bottom line: I no longer dreaded getting the blue and yellow beast up the mountain.



In Whistler during Crankworx, I questioned Rocky's choice to spec Fox's Float X2 shock without the slick low-speed compression lever add-on to act as a pedal assist. Truth be told, I didn't end up doing a ton of climbing, and I was too busy trying to keep the bike pointing in the right direction (it was in the slack setting) to really think about what was happening below me. And what was happening below me? Not much, which is a very good thing. Rocky says that the bike's Smoothlink suspension employs a good amount of anti-squat (chain-induced suspension firming), and that makes for a bike that I expected to pedal like shit pedal like anything but shit. In fact, it's the most efficient enduro-focused bike I can remember riding.

The steeper geometry setting helps to make the Slayer more manageable on climbs, as you'd expect, but it also doesn't take away from its descending prowess. The steeper geometry setting helps to make the Slayer more manageable on climbs, as you'd expect, but it also doesn't take away from its descending prowess.



When it comes to climbing mountains aboard the Slayer, setup is absolutely key, more so than on any other bike I've been on recently. I know that a lot of riders automatically go straight to the most bro-brah setting, aka the slackest angles, but do yourself a favor if you own a Slayer and give the opposite a try. The bike pedals well enough that it'll be its angles that hold it back (more on that later, though) rather than gushy suspension feel, and Rocky's Ride-4 system lets you control that so best to take advantage of it.







Descending and Suspension



With the 150mm-travel Altitude in their catalog, Rocky Mountain was free to create a bike with much more bias towards descending than if it also had to do double-duty as a burly trail bike. So that's exactly what they did when designing the Slayer, and the result is, somewhat predictably, an absolute beast on the downhills. I know, that's not exactly news, and you're not exactly surprised, but the Slayer isn't exactly just a slacked out mini-DH bike with a dropper post. It's also a very different beast compared to a Slash, Sanction, Enduro and the rest of the enduro-gang.



Those three examples, while each being a fiend in their own right, can't claim to have the poppy and playful abilities of the Slayer. To say that I'm surprised by how much fun the big Slayer was to ride in places that it probably shouldn't be would be an understatement.







The Slayer eats up chunky terrain like it's peanut butter, regardless of what geo setting the bike is set to.





If you've read a decent amount of my thoughts on bikes before this, you might already be aware of my preference for a shorter travel, playful bike over something that's more forgiving, a bias that I'll fully admit to coloring some of my opinions. And that's why, at least early in the test, I wasn't overly excited about the yellow and blue Rocky Mountain; I was expecting a ultra-plush bike that would only soak up all my efforts to be a complete goober concerning line choices and playing around. I was completely wrong about that, however, especially after I tinkered with the bike's Ride-4 geometry chip.



In the slack setting the Slayer is essentially a downhill bike. It can go through anything, and it will be the man rather than the machine that determines what's going to happen. But in this mode, it takes some real speed and skill to make the most out of it, especially because of the relaxed geo and 170mm Fox 36 that require some proper downward trail angle, or at least some proper weight up front, in order to get a good feel from the front of the bike. If you're not over the front, or on terrain worthy of the bike's angles, it will tend to push and feel vague, which is where the very useful Ride-4 system comes in.



After my time in Whistler and a month or so at home with the Slayer in its slackest setting, I flipped the lower shock mount insert to engage the steeper, 65.85-degree head angle. It immediately felt like I was on a different bike, one that was much more fun, lively and willing to do as I asked. This was also surely aided by the very impressive efficiency. Gone was the Slayer's tendency to feel awkward on slow corners, with it now wanting to dive in and out of any type of bend with ease and a surprising amount of agility, much more so than most other rigs focused on enduro racing. The best part? The damn thing still felt just as capable when the trail got vertical, fast, and scary.

Given its enduro racing intentions, it's no surprise that the Slayer is comfy at speed on any type of trail. Given its enduro racing intentions, it's no surprise that the Slayer is comfy at speed on any type of trail.



I've said that adjustable geometry is a silly thing, and I still believe that holds true in most cases, but this marks the second time that I was wrong about the Slayer. Thankfully, me being wrong is a very good thing. If you either already own a Slayer or are thinking of picking one up, do yourself a favor and spend time riding the bike in the steeper setting - you'll be surprised.







Low pressures and low damping; the Float X2 works best with the Slayer when its circuits are nearly fully open.





The Slayer's rear-end is interesting in that it's not quite as forgiving as you'd expect given the bike's 165mm of travel, and that it also works best with the Float X2's damper adjustments backed mostly out. Don't get me wrong, 165mm is still 165mm, but the top third of the Slayer's suspension seemed to feed a touch more feedback through to the bike (and rider) than some other machines, even at the suggested shock settings. This is likely due to the relatively high amount of anti-squat built into the design, which is also the reason that the Slayer pedals so freaking well and is surprisingly playful in the right setting. Hey, you can't have it all. Adding too much low-speed compression does nothing to help the already crazy good pedaling manners, but it will add harshness. My final settings were as follows: 160 PSI in the Float X2 to deliver 22mm of sag, eleven clicks out on LSR, thirteen out on HSR, eighteen out on LSC, and sixteen out on HSC, which are all very close to what Rocky Mountain recommends.



There's also a decent amount of progression with four or five volume spacers in the shock's air can, but larger riders might find themselves maxed out in that regard. As suggested by Rocky, 22mm of sag seemed spot-on for me, with full travel being used in those 'oh shit' moments when I thought I wasn't going to be able to hold on yet always managed to keep it together. I also experimented with running 20mm of sag but, truth be told, this seemed like a waste of time given how well the Slayer pedals regardless. The damn thing would probably be full of spunk with fifty-percent sag, although sneaking in enough pedal strokes to get moving might be hard. Don't do that, but do go with 22mm and call it a day.





Technical Report



• Maxxis Minion WT Tires: It shouldn't be a surprise that a tire that was already pretty damn good in a standard width is even better when it's made to suit modern wide-ish rims, and that's exactly what Maxxis has done with the Wide Trail variation of their popular Minion rubber. The 2.5'' wide Minion DHF WT tires on the Slayer, with their better-supported side lugs, are pretty unreal in most conditions. I ended up running between 17 and 23 psi, depending on the trail and the weather, and I quickly realized that it was hard to fault them in the traction department. They obviously don't roll quickly, but they make perfect sense on a bike like the Slayer.





• 170mm RockShox Reverb: Something else that makes perfect sense on the Slayer is its 170mm-travel Reverb. The big Rocky has travel and angles that are above a lot of riders' skill grade, which will likely lead to most Slayer owners pushing their own skills to new heights. Best to have the seat as far out of the way as possible, then; and the 170mm of drop works only because Rocky designed the Slayer with such a low seat mast. Unfortunately, the post developed a bit of sag after only ten rides or so. It hasn't gotten any worse, but it's still a bummer given that it's such a key component on the bike.





