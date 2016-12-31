Pinkbike.com
Rogatkin's Season Wrap Up - Video
Dec 31, 2016 at 12:00
Dec 31, 2016
by
Kali Protectives
Tweet
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
The World Championship Season - Nicholi Rogatkin Highlight Reel 2016
by
KaliProtectives
Views: 806
Faves:
13
Comments: 1
MENTIONS
:
@KaliProtectives
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
lyophilization
(1 hours ago)
4:05. Why he has no visors.
[Reply]
+ 1
ctd07
(43 mins ago)
Rogatkin doesn't need a visor to look cool! He could wear crocs too and still look more steezy than 99.99% of riders.
[Reply]
+ 1
shreddatlip
(34 mins ago)
Steezy? Nah. I believe "steez" is style with ease, and I see nothing easy going about his style. Homedag has tricks I'll give him that but they look SO forced
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(57 mins ago)
Well... in the timeless words of Chazz Michael Michaels... "that was mind bottling!"
[Reply]
- 1
mattlikespizza
(1 hours ago)
He's comin' for Semenuk in 2017. Also hoping to see more from Drew Bezanson!
[Reply]
+ 1
scott-townes
(52 mins ago)
Its gonna be a pretty awesome season.
[Reply]
