Rogatkin's Season Wrap Up - Video

Dec 31, 2016 at 12:00
Dec 31, 2016
by Kali Protectives  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

The World Championship Season - Nicholi Rogatkin Highlight Reel 2016

by KaliProtectives
Views: 806    Faves: 13    Comments: 1


MENTIONS: @KaliProtectives
Must Read This Week
Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Read Reviews - 2016
69340 views
Adios Remy Metailler - Video
66701 views
Chris Akrigg's As It Lies - Video
59409 views
This Is Peaty, Last Orders: The Final Episode
51718 views
2017 Giant Factory Off-Road Team News
43917 views
Ragley Bigwig - Review
41747 views
What's the Perfect Tire Width For All-Around Riding? - Pinkbike Poll
41702 views
Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Viewed Images - 2016
39657 views






6 Comments

  • + 2
 4:05. Why he has no visors.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Rogatkin doesn't need a visor to look cool! He could wear crocs too and still look more steezy than 99.99% of riders.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Steezy? Nah. I believe "steez" is style with ease, and I see nothing easy going about his style. Homedag has tricks I'll give him that but they look SO forced
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Well... in the timeless words of Chazz Michael Michaels... "that was mind bottling!"
[Reply]
  • - 1
 He's comin' for Semenuk in 2017. Also hoping to see more from Drew Bezanson!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Its gonna be a pretty awesome season.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2016. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029834
Mobile Version of Website