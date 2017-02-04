ROUND 2: 2016 Photo of the Year - $10,000 Cash Prizing

We started with 32 and now after more than 150,000 votes have been cast, we've got 16 photos battling for the $10,000 in CASH from our sponsor: SRAM
.
Check out the voting page
The 6th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest voting is now well underway. Below are the Round 1 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page
and cast your votes for the next round!
The winner of the contest will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue and Sean Lee in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with $5,000.
Vote on Round 2
Matchup 1
Go Vote on Round 2
What's at stake? $10,000 Cash
• Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000
Thanks to SRAM
.
8 Comments
Steve Shannon POY2017
Post a Comment