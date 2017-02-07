PHOTOGRAPHY

ROUND 3: 2016 Photo of the Year - $10,000 Cash Prizing

Feb 7, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Now we're hitting the mid-point of voting and it's not getting any easier. With more than 225,000 votes cast we are down to the top 8, in the running for their piece of $10,000 in CASH from our sponsor: SRAM.


Check out the voting page



Photo of the Year 2016 Powered by SRAM

The 6th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest voting is now well underway. Below are the Round 2 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page and cast your votes for the next round!

The winner of the contest will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue and Sean Lee in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with $5,000.


Vote in Round 3



Matchup 1

Hooked up with Mr Div Devlin to scope locations and grab a few test snaps. Not only did it turn out to be the greyest day ever but it started to piss down the moment we set up the first shot. Div sent it regardless couple of flawless runs were followed by a brutal face-plant bleeding from the nose and mouth Div insisted we capture some lifestyle shit before the light faded. m We ve got some exciting projects in the pipeline
49.7% Martin Zielinski

No Hand
Valery Bekishev 50.3%




Matchup 2

Published in Bike Mag September 2016
47.2% JB Liautard

that moment when you realize you re too close but it s worth it... Rider Nicola Pescetto www.wolisphoto.com
Bartek Wolinski 52.8%




Matchup 3

Bas Van Steenburgen through a sliver of light off the run in jump.
47.6% Dave Trumpore

On saturday march 19th Matt Macduff sustained a terrible fall attempting to make his way around the Loop Of Doom. After over 3 year of research determination and hard work Matt managed to find everything he needed to make his project happen. Built in a month at the Garden Route Trail Park in South Africa the gigantic structure rises up to 40 ft. in the sky. The crash left him with 10 fractures in his right wrist and 3 fractures in his right ankle. The story behind his stunt is as impactful as the structure itself. A real story of determination.
Julien Grimard 52.4%




Matchup 4

Natural fires are a huge influence on the Okanagan region of British Columbia. Inspired by a particularly bad wildfire season Harrison Mendel and I had been on the hunt to create a unique burn photo but we were after something real rather than a staged fire photo. Several clearcut burn piles left to smoulder high above Kelowna gave us a perfect opportunity. Hidden pockets of soldering embers and toxic smoke made this a hazardous location but when Harrison slashed into a pile of ash and this wave of molten embers erupted we knew it was well worth the risk despite a deep burn on Harrison s ankle. Huge thanks to Ben Schleith and Harrison for helping to make this photo happen.
49% Robb Thompson

Images by Margus Riga for the Tippie Doerfling and Stowards Generations - Video and Photo Epic
Margus Riga 51%




Matchup 5

Reg Mullett riding Mount 7 from the summit to valley bottom. There was beer at the bottom so we rode fast.
62.3% Reuben Krabbe

Shot for Diamond Back Bikes
Bruno Long 37.7%




Matchup 6

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich in rsm rk Iceland underneath a spectactular Northern Lights show. The town of Reykjavik even demanded all lights be shut off in the city during this night due to the intensity of the showing here. Our crew went to Iceland with a vision to riding under the Northern Lights and we continually got shut down by weather. We photographed this the last night we were there on a 10 day trip and only saw the lights for two nights at the end of our trip departing our journey beneath a river of green in the skies.
57.5% Paris Gore

Kenta Gallagher
Tommy Wilkinson 42.5%




Matchup 7

Jungle magic on La Palma.
59.5% Steve Shannon

Kurt Sorge
Robin Oneill 40.5%




Matchup 8

About the photo The picture is called Icarus 2.0. Our inspiration for this shot was the Greek myth of Icarus. The symbol of the first flying man beating the laws of nature and gravity. According to the myth Icarus got wings form his father Daedalus to escape a maze on the island where they were imprisoned. The wings were made of wax so Daedalus told his son not too fly too close to the sun because the heat would melt the wings. He also told him to keep some distance from the sea because the water would make his wings too heavy. Their plan seemed to work out They managed to escape the maze and the island. On the way to freedom Icarus became a little bit too reckless. He flew too high and got too close to the sun - his wings melted and he fell into the sea. Our athlete Max Mey is flying - just like Icarus - over the water and very close to the sun. The difference between the two flying men is that Max lands safely. His skills and his experience let him know what risks he can take and when he should stop. And of course his bike is not made out of wax which is the advantage of the times we re living in today.
65% Christoph Laue

Photo Camilla Rutherford
Camilla Rutherford 35%




Go Vote in Round 3



What's at stake? $10,000 Cash
Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000

Thanks to SRAM.

Photo of the Year 2016 Powered by SRAM

Mentions: @SramMedia
11 Comments

  • + 12
 Please people, do not let the berm roost explosion get in top 2 every year...
[Reply]
  • - 1
 #ILOVEROOST
Be a savage. Vote roost.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Especially against LB Liautard's pictures. There are 100s of roost shot on this site but I haven't come across anything like this green frame and inverted riders.
[Reply]
  • - 2
 @polarproton: No #VOTEFORRROOST
[Reply]
  • - 2
 #notmyroost
[Reply]
  • + 1
 But I can imagine that's me then think how bad ass I am!!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @scottay2hottay: UR GONNA GET ROOSTED
[Reply]
  • + 10
 Round 3, you suck!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Shocked by some of these outcomes. Feels like voting in the US.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Round 3 you suck. The Rob Thompson photo should have won... another year of the roost...
[Reply]
  • - 1
 THE ROOST ALWAYS WINS
#VOTEFORROOST
be a savage. vote for roost.
[Reply]

