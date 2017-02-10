PHOTOGRAPHY

Round 4: 2016 Photo of the Year - $10,000 Cash Prizing

Feb 10, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Here we go, the semi-finals are kicking into gear. With more than 255,000 votes cast we are down to the top 4, in the running for their piece of $10,000 in CASH from our sponsor: SRAM.


Check out the voting page



Photo of the Year 2016 Powered by SRAM

The 6th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest voting is now well underway. Below are the Round 3 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page and cast your votes for the next round!

The winner of the contest will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue and Sean Lee in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with $5,000.


Vote in Round 4



Matchup 1

No Hand
39.4% Valery Bekishev

that moment when you realize you re too close but it s worth it... Rider Nicola Pescetto www.wolisphoto.com
Bartek Wolinski 60.6%




Matchup 2

On saturday march 19th Matt Macduff sustained a terrible fall attempting to make his way around the Loop Of Doom. After over 3 year of research determination and hard work Matt managed to find everything he needed to make his project happen. Built in a month at the Garden Route Trail Park in South Africa the gigantic structure rises up to 40 ft. in the sky. The crash left him with 10 fractures in his right wrist and 3 fractures in his right ankle. The story behind his stunt is as impactful as the structure itself. A real story of determination.
44.7% Julien Grimard

Images by Margus Riga for the Tippie Doerfling and Stowards Generations - Video and Photo Epic
Margus Riga 55.3%




Matchup 3

Reg Mullett riding Mount 7 from the summit to valley bottom. There was beer at the bottom so we rode fast.
35.4% Reuben Krabbe

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich in rsm rk Iceland underneath a spectactular Northern Lights show. The town of Reykjavik even demanded all lights be shut off in the city during this night due to the intensity of the showing here. Our crew went to Iceland with a vision to riding under the Northern Lights and we continually got shut down by weather. We photographed this the last night we were there on a 10 day trip and only saw the lights for two nights at the end of our trip departing our journey beneath a river of green in the skies.
Paris Gore 64.6%




Matchup 4

Jungle magic on La Palma.
51.1% Steve Shannon

About the photo The picture is called Icarus 2.0. Our inspiration for this shot was the Greek myth of Icarus. The symbol of the first flying man beating the laws of nature and gravity. According to the myth Icarus got wings form his father Daedalus to escape a maze on the island where they were imprisoned. The wings were made of wax so Daedalus told his son not too fly too close to the sun because the heat would melt the wings. He also told him to keep some distance from the sea because the water would make his wings too heavy. Their plan seemed to work out They managed to escape the maze and the island. On the way to freedom Icarus became a little bit too reckless. He flew too high and got too close to the sun - his wings melted and he fell into the sea. Our athlete Max Mey is flying - just like Icarus - over the water and very close to the sun. The difference between the two flying men is that Max lands safely. His skills and his experience let him know what risks he can take and when he should stop. And of course his bike is not made out of wax which is the advantage of the times we re living in today.
Christoph Laue 48.9%




Go Vote in Round 4



What's at stake? $10,000 Cash
Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000

Thanks to SRAM.

Photo of the Year 2016 Powered by SRAM

Mentions: @SramMedia
23 Comments

  • + 10
 It seems like every year there is a roost shot that's the same as every other roost shot I've ever seen. I don't understand what makes them so popular. Is this years roost shot turning left instead of right? What makes it different/better than any other roost you've ever seen?
  • + 7
 Its because a majority of PB members voting are between the ages of 12-17. "OMG sick roost brooo! POY!!!"
  • + 0
 Are you bating me? Have you no sense of decency, sir?
  • + 6
 I think there is a mistake with 65% ;-)
  • + 1
 Shit yeah man
  • + 6
 Unlucky dude, yours is my favourite of the year hands down. Would be good to let all the entrants have a vote and do a separate "judges choice" category because things would be quite different...
  • + 2
 I agree, I was hoping it would take the whole thing. Beautiful shot!
  • + 3
 Steve shannons shot is great and all but people really voted for that over laue's?!
  • + 1
 @JMBMTB Exactly! Laue's shot looks like a fairy tale of gnarliness
  • + 0
 Am I the only one who doesn't really like the aurora one?

The aurora is really just too beautiful to have bikes in the foreground - their color of their clothing and bright headlights kinda detracts from what would be an amazing nature shot

Personally, if I was under an aurora in Iceland, I would get off my damn bike and WATCH it!

Basically, the bikes just don't belong in the shot
  • + 0
 do people not realize that aurora is heavily photoshopped? The exposure of the sky has been adjusted, at least. And regardless, it's just a nice nature shot with a couple bikers chugging along.
  • + 1
 Not to mention the shift of the time-space continuum. Conspiracy! Fakes! Area 51!
  • + 2
 It hasn't. If you want to see the raw. I'll gladly post it. Just in case you were wondering, maybe asking will get you answers instead of assuming?
  • + 2
 Am i the only one that doesn't want a roost shot to win?
  • + 1
 Yes, I'm sorry you are the only one. Please show yourself out, thanks for coming by.
  • + 2
 Damn! Was hoping Macduff would win. Such a great shot!
  • + 2
 So sad.
  • + 1
 Cheer up, buttercup.
  • + 1
 wow...I was sure Grimard's would be a cert for the final at least
  • + 2
 wow this is really sad
  • + 1
 Dang, I voted opposite on the first 3!
  • + 1
 Actually the %'s don't add up right now, I'm sure PB is probably fixing it as I type
  • + 0
 SHOW ME THE MONEY!!!

Post a Comment



