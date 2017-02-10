Round 4: 2016 Photo of the Year - $10,000 Cash Prizing

Here we go, the semi-finals are kicking into gear. With more than 255,000 votes cast we are down to the top 4, in the running for their piece of $10,000 in CASH from our sponsor: SRAM
.
Check out the voting page
The 6th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest voting is now well underway. Below are the Round 3 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page
and cast your votes for the next round!
The winner of the contest will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue and Sean Lee in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with $5,000.
Vote in Round 4
Matchup 1
Go Vote in Round 4
What's at stake? $10,000 Cash
• Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000
Thanks to SRAM
.
The aurora is really just too beautiful to have bikes in the foreground - their color of their clothing and bright headlights kinda detracts from what would be an amazing nature shot
Personally, if I was under an aurora in Iceland, I would get off my damn bike and WATCH it!
Basically, the bikes just don't belong in the shot
