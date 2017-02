At the end of each year, the Fest Riders come together at Royal Hills: a 50-acre motocross paradise in the South of France where Nico Vink spent the last couple of years building and perfecting two big jump lines.With huge shark fins, step-on-step-offs, hips, and jumps exceeding 60ft, these lines promised to be challenging for all the riders. Combined with all the other good stuff Royall Hills has to offer, everything was set for an awesome time.