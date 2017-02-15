Rupert Chapman - Pivot Phoenix Bike Check

We caught up with Rupert Chapman at the recent New Zealand National DH Round in Christchurch, to get some details on his new Pivot Phoenix Carbon downhill bike that he will be racing around the world as part of his new partnership with the Pivot Factory Racing team
. The team, which also consists of Bernard Kerr and Emilie Siegenthaler, will be riding the Phoenix Carbon DH at World Cups and Crankworx events, and while they're all on the same bike, each rider will have their own quirks—even if they set their suspension exactly the same as a team-mate, ha.
The Christchurch National round was only Rupert's second event on the bike. Below are the details of the very first bike that Rupert received. Rupert's Phoenix Carbon
• Frame Size: Medium
• Bar width 780mm
• Stem: 50mm maybe. 35mm clamp
• Bike Weight: approx 15kg
• Suspension setup: Exactly the same as Bernard Kerr. Just identical setup
• Pedals: Mallet's
• Tyres: Maxxis Shorty. Chosen because of the deep 'brown pow' on the dry Christchurch track
Running tubeless, with a camping mat in the back. The 'Huck Norris'
• Tyre pressures: 25 front, 27 rear
• Steerer tube not cut down due to laziness and no other reasonRupert weighs in at 85kg (~187lbs) and is 175cm tall (~5'7").
