Rupert Chapman - Pivot Phoenix Bike Check

Feb 14, 2017
by Jay French  
Rupert Chapman Pivot Phoenix Carbon DH bike check

We caught up with Rupert Chapman at the recent New Zealand National DH Round in Christchurch, to get some details on his new Pivot Phoenix Carbon downhill bike that he will be racing around the world as part of his new partnership with the Pivot Factory Racing team. The team, which also consists of Bernard Kerr and Emilie Siegenthaler, will be riding the Phoenix Carbon DH at World Cups and Crankworx events, and while they're all on the same bike, each rider will have their own quirks—even if they set their suspension exactly the same as a team-mate, ha.

The Christchurch National round was only Rupert's second event on the bike. Below are the details of the very first bike that Rupert received.

Rupert's Phoenix Carbon
• Frame Size: Medium
• Bar width 780mm
• Stem: 50mm maybe. 35mm clamp
• Bike Weight: approx 15kg
• Suspension setup: Exactly the same as Bernard Kerr. Just identical setup
• Pedals: Mallet's
• Tyres: Maxxis Shorty. Chosen because of the deep 'brown pow' on the dry Christchurch track
Running tubeless, with a camping mat in the back. The 'Huck Norris'
• Tyre pressures: 25 front, 27 rear
• Steerer tube not cut down due to laziness and no other reason

Rupert weighs in at 85kg (~187lbs) and is 175cm tall (~5'7").

How light is your bike, Rupert? This light.
How light is your bike, Rupert? This light.

Shimano Saint rear mech and brakes.
Shimano Saint rear mech and brakes.
Kashima coated Fox 40's and colour matched Industry Nine hubs.
Kashima coated Fox 40's and colour matched Industry Nine hubs.

Uncut steerer tube, due to laziness.
Uncut steerer tube, due to laziness.

Renthal Fatbar Carbon 35mm. Renthal Push-on grips. Shimano Saint levers.
Renthal Fatbar Carbon 35mm. Renthal Push-on grips. Shimano Saint levers.
Rupert Chapman Pivot Phoenix Carbon DH bike check
Custom Shaka sticker.

Kashima coated, Fox Float X2.
Kashima coated, Fox Float X2.

Custom Garmin mount - middle placement for centre of gravity and weight distribution.
Custom Garmin mount—central placement for better centre of gravity and weight distribution. Strava added to attempt to beat Joe Nation's Enduro bike park laps.

Mallet pedals, Saint Crank, MRP chain guide.
Mallet pedals, Saint Crank, MRP chain guide.

Maxxis Shorty Tyre wrapped on Reynolds carbon rims.
Maxxis Shorty Tyre wrapped on Reynolds carbon rims.

Tucked in, for the win (or 2nd in this case).
Tucked in, for the win (or 2nd in this case).


MENTIONS: @pivotcycles
