Sam Pilgrim: The Fort - Video

|So me and Tom Cardy went and explored an abandoned WW2 fort in Harwich, UK, and thought that it would be fun to ride our bikes there. It actually turned out to be pretty difficult to find rideable features and we had to go back twice to get enough footage for this edit. It was definitely more of a challenge than we thought but that made it more fun in the end! I hope you enjoy it! - Sam Pilgrim
BTW - did I spy the Marzocchi air shock? Would be interested to hear how that is working out. There's hardly anything on the internet about it sadly and looking at what to pair with my 350NCRs at the moment.
(pro tip for our viewing pleasure - clean the lens and dial in that exposure) looking forward to your next film
I thought Tom Cardy was going to gap those walls at 0.45, glad he did'nt
Finding any lines there looks a mission! Most riders would just overlook a place like that!
I'd like to see some if the critics post a video riding in a wreck or building site to see if they have the riding skills to match their keyboard skills!
Nicely shot and I do believe you made the best of not a lot!
Just like the 50:01 boys, Sam's videos are somewhat humble in the riding you see but it captures the reasons we all ride our bikes: for the fun of it.
If you want to see front flip 360 no handers off of 20ft drop then go watch Danny Mac or something.
Sick vid as always Sam. Hope your healing up good mate.
