Sam Pilgrim: The Fort - Video

Jan 14, 2017 at 0:01
Jan 14, 2017
by Sam Pilgrim  
 
bigquotesSo me and Tom Cardy went and explored an abandoned WW2 fort in Harwich, UK, and thought that it would be fun to ride our bikes there. It actually turned out to be pretty difficult to find rideable features and we had to go back twice to get enough footage for this edit. It was definitely more of a challenge than we thought but that made it more fun in the end! I hope you enjoy it! - Sam Pilgrim
33 Comments

  • + 4
 Nice to see something different from an interesting location.Sweet!.

BTW - did I spy the Marzocchi air shock? Would be interested to hear how that is working out. There's hardly anything on the internet about it sadly and looking at what to pair with my 350NCRs at the moment.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Well i like the rear shock, i actually don't know to much about suspension but it does feel good! And you can lock it out for up hill and stuff, not that i ever ride up hill haha
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I have that shock, the 053, after a year of use it's got horrendous cavitation,so I would advise it
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @sampilgrim: THAT front manual LOCK UP , SWEET.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 good vid, nice audio, author replying back to comments, 5 starts
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Cheers dude!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Sams got skills and great effort on the film to.

Thumbs up
(pro tip for our viewing pleasure - clean the lens and dial in that exposure) looking forward to your next film
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Thanks man, i'll work on it! And i noticed the dirt on the lens after i'd got home from filming, very annoying!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @sampilgrim: Nothing worse hey bro....but like someone just said....great to see you pulling off something totally different. I don't think i've seen you ride your bike unless your sending some huge tricks...So...awesome bro. Filming is no easy task, so, great work and keep them coming.....If your using FCPX, try and match the drone colours with the camera on the ground footage, it'll tie in nicely...
Keep it up !
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @CornishKiwi: Thanks man!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @sampilgrim: that dirt is on the sensor not on the lens!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Well that's done my self esteem no end of badness well done men , pucker video .
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Like a James Bond movie !
I thought Tom Cardy was going to gap those walls at 0.45, glad he did'nt Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Those stairs looked tight .
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Called 'The Dubs' by locals. Cheeky little edit btw
[Reply]
  • + 1
 We need a Pilgrim Cardy Akrigg colab! Big ups
[Reply]
  • + 1
 nice man looked a little tight in some places
[Reply]
  • + 1
 They spelt my last name wrong!!!!! Smile
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Wasn't to the standard
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Was harder to find rideable features in that place than we thought!!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @sampilgrim:

Dude...
Finding any lines there looks a mission! Most riders would just overlook a place like that!

I'd like to see some if the critics post a video riding in a wreck or building site to see if they have the riding skills to match their keyboard skills!lol

Nicely shot and I do believe you made the best of not a lot!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @oldmanDan: Glad you liked it!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @sampilgrim: Salute
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Wow. Mind blowing stuff.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



