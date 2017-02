So I came up with an idea that I wanted to head into the woods with a 2 hour time limit and try to create a sick loam track and make an edit! I asked Matt and Jono Jones if they liked the idea and before we knew it we were building and riding against the clock to create a fun video!I’d like to think that this video shows you that building and riding awesome bike tracks is super easy and fun, so get out there and Enjoy!