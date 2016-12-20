Pinkbike.com
Santa Claus Pulls the Reigns - Video
Dec 20, 2016 at 13:18
Dec 20, 2016
by
Pinkbike Staff
With the lack of snow, the Santa Claus had to exchange his reindeer for a mountain bike. The bearded man can send it!
22 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 11
neimbc
(2 days ago)
It's just not Christmas without a Santa on a bike! Merry Christmas PBer's. ..
[Reply]
+ 13
colincolin
(2 days ago)
I as well like watching a Santa Cruz down a slope.
[Reply]
+ 7
sellcrackcocainetofundhobby
(2 days ago)
thats why the bearded b******d left me a bike with a cracked rear triangle and brakes that needed bleeding....the cheeky t**t!!
[Reply]
+ 6
bmar
(2 days ago)
Great video but MTBers make horrible Santa Clauses. They usually look too healthy. You just cant trust a skinny St Nick!
[Reply]
+ 6
medievalbiking
(2 days ago)
Can pinkbike release a Christmas movie called Rad Santa?
[Reply]
+ 6
app-uncture
(2 days ago)
Lack of snow? Where's he been living? The Equator?
[Reply]
+ 4
polarproton
(2 days ago)
Nah, south of France!
Heard Santa is going on a strike this year. :-P
[Reply]
+ 3
jzPV
(2 days ago)
give us some of that snow! you've got enough dammit
[Reply]
+ 2
pinkbike567
(2 days ago)
In oz!
[Reply]
+ 2
TBLeldarado
(2 days ago)
@jzPV
: you can gladly take some of Ontarios, where I live we have about 2 1/2ft but no hills so it's useless
[Reply]
+ 5
jeremiahwas
(2 days ago)
Ah man, I’d have left the song you started with for the whole edit!
[Reply]
+ 5
Jamesb15uk
(2 days ago)
Ive heard of Bad Santa.. but this is Rad Santa!!
[Reply]
+ 2
freeridelifestyle
(1 days ago)
Woua ce mec est fou ! Haha bien joué jey ???? Il faudra que je pose mes roues sur ce spot un jour, sa à l'air top
[Reply]
+ 2
moose-619
(1 days ago)
damn that was a gnarly line!
[Reply]
+ 2
Pnwdak
(1 days ago)
9/11 was an inside job
[Reply]
+ 1
XYGTHO
(1 days ago)
One crazy ass Santa. Nice riding.
[Reply]
+ 2
almrshredder
(2 days ago)
Santa's making it Reign!
[Reply]
+ 1
habsfan2
(22 hours ago)
Awesome, needs to tie those presents down a bit better, lol
[Reply]
- 1
RedBurn
(2 days ago)
RB Rampage needs to extend and have more than one event a year !! something that brings the community together even more !! the of season is too longggggg
[Reply]
+ 1
Teknohawk
(22 hours ago)
Hahaha AWESOME!!!
[Reply]
- 3
Ajmarganski
(2 days ago)
how fast was that video sped up?
[Reply]
- 4
sellcrackcocainetofundhobby
(2 days ago)
thats why the bearded bastard left me a bike with a cracked rear triangle and brakes that needed bleeding....the cheeky twat
[Reply]
