Santa Claus Pulls the Reigns - Video

Dec 20, 2016 at 13:18
Dec 20, 2016
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
With the lack of snow, the Santa Claus had to exchange his reindeer for a mountain bike. The bearded man can send it!
22 Comments

  • + 11
 It's just not Christmas without a Santa on a bike! Merry Christmas PBer's. ..
[Reply]
  • + 13
 I as well like watching a Santa Cruz down a slope.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 thats why the bearded b******d left me a bike with a cracked rear triangle and brakes that needed bleeding....the cheeky t**t!!
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Great video but MTBers make horrible Santa Clauses. They usually look too healthy. You just cant trust a skinny St Nick!
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Can pinkbike release a Christmas movie called Rad Santa?
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Lack of snow? Where's he been living? The Equator?
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Nah, south of France!
Heard Santa is going on a strike this year. :-P
[Reply]
  • + 3
 give us some of that snow! you've got enough dammit
[Reply]
  • + 2
 In oz!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @jzPV: you can gladly take some of Ontarios, where I live we have about 2 1/2ft but no hills so it's useless
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Ah man, I’d have left the song you started with for the whole edit!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Ive heard of Bad Santa.. but this is Rad Santa!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Woua ce mec est fou ! Haha bien joué jey ???? Il faudra que je pose mes roues sur ce spot un jour, sa à l'air top
[Reply]
  • + 2
 damn that was a gnarly line!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 9/11 was an inside job
[Reply]
  • + 1
 One crazy ass Santa. Nice riding.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Santa's making it Reign!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Awesome, needs to tie those presents down a bit better, lol
[Reply]
  • - 1
 RB Rampage needs to extend and have more than one event a year !! something that brings the community together even more !! the of season is too longggggg
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Hahaha AWESOME!!!
[Reply]
  • - 3
 how fast was that video sped up?
[Reply]
