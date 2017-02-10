Andes Pacifico Enduro: Days 3 and 4









In past years the third and fourth days of the Andes Pacifico traditionally head westward toward the coast and away from the rugged trails of the Andes. In this year's running wild fires south of Santiago along the coastal range forced organizers to scramble at the last minute for new trails and new regions as the race moved closer to the Pacific Ocean. And while racers were not treated to the wine tours of the Santa Cruz region as they have in the past, they were instead rewarded with a third day in the Andes and some remote trails seldom ever ridden my mountain bikes.



The trails high above Chicureo can only be accessed by 4x4 or moto on rugged steep roads that snake 2400 meters up and across multiple peaks. The trails back down are usually only ridden by dirt bikes due to their remote nature, which have created trails full of whoops, berms, and ruts. Essentially a motocross track on singletrack and with speeds in excess of 50kph. It would be on these trails that Jerome Clementz would stretch his lead to almost a full minute as he thrives on stages longer than 10 minutes in length, exploiting his power on the multiple small climbs scattered throughout. The same could be said for Tracy Moseley, who once again dominated the day in the women's race.



Day 4 saw a change of camp and a relocation about one hour from the coast in a town called La Ligua. And while the hills surrounding the region may not be as intimidating and tall as the Andes, they were no less challenging. Here riders would find more mellow grades both out in the open and through the forest, as well as steep and deeply rutted trails that have evolved over time with erosion from the rain that is far more common here than at the higher elevations. While the surface wasn't as slick and unpredictable as that in the Andes, it's still loose and mixed full of sand and rocks of all sizes. Additionally, the vegetation lining the track takes on a much more prickly demeanor, made up of various species of cactus. Racers going off track had more to worry about that just jagged boulders.



With just one day off racing to go before racers can celebrate on the beaches of Cachagua, Tracey Moseley has a commanding lead in the women's race while Jerome Clementz holds the top spot for the men. It's safe to say Tracy has things locked up barring disaster, but Jerome has been put under pressure by Chilean, Milciades Jaque, who was fastest on day 4.



Next stop... La playa.





The green giants, all dressed up for the evening.





It's not just the bikes that are drifting about in the dust. The small army of 4x4's used to shuttle riders up some of the massive Adean peaks like to get loose as well.









If it wasn't for all that #lightbro, you might just be able to make out Santiago in the distance.





Not one to be on the fence about things, Jerome Clementz dropped the hammer on day three to extend his lead to almost a full minute.





Francois Bailly-Maitre focused before dropping in.













Smiling and enjoying herself, Tracy Moseley is one day away from winning her second Andes Pacifico in a row.





The 2400 meter drive to access the fresh terrain on day three was never short on epic views.





So epic that this bunch stopped at least five times for group selfies.





The sun began to set as racers dropped in for the final two stages of the day en route to Chicureo.





Neil Donoghue holding steady in 15th.





Blind racing means that sometimes you get it right, and some times you get it wrong. In this corner it's pretty obvious which side of the coin Allan Cooke landed on.





Despite some setbacks and a flat tire, Casey Brown is still smiling and enjoying the variety of wild tracks here in Chile.





The dirt in Nido De Condores is so slippery that even the slightest off camber becomes a sketchy challenge.





Birds of prey always on the lookout at Andes Pacifico.





Antonia Wurth slipped back to 5th at the close of day four.





Nico Prudencio between a rock and a sharp place.





Francois Bailly-Maitre finished 5th and 8th on each of the last two days but still keeps his 3rd place in the overall with one day to go.





Anti-grip claims another victim. Cedric Gracia had more bad luck on day three, slashing open his shin on a sharp rock that required stitches trackside.





The mid day heat is intense in central Chile, and racers take all the shade they can get at the feed zones.





There's nothing like a trail lined with one inch thorns to keep you floating as much as possible.





Pedro Ferreira would go second on day four to move up to 4th in the overall.





Yoann Barelli has run into more trees and bushes than he can count this week, but is hanging tight in 7th.





Flat tires pushed Marco Osborne down in the order, where he now occupies 11th.





Fastest on day 4, Milciades Jaque is now firmly in 2nd place in the overall and within striking distance of the win if Jerome should falter.





Pauline Dieffenthaler took advantage of a crash and flat tire by Casey Brown to move up a spot to 4th.





Felipe Vasquez once again dominating the Masters with a time good enough to be 19 in the Pro field.





Antonio Ovalle kept it consistent to stay inside the top 10.





You know the final stage of day 4 was a rough one when Jerome Clementz is exhausted.





Post empanada stress faces.









Abby Strigel amidst the cactus lands.









The last glimmers of light marking the end of a long day on the bike. Casey Brown just about to drop into the shadows of the final stage of day 3.





Iago Garay coming up for air at the finish of day 4.





It's been a hot one here in Chile.





Beat up and taped up, riders have one more day until they can relax at the beach.





A room with a view... Of thirsty riders.

















Not exactly roughing it at this evening's campsite.




