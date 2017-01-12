Pinkbike.com
Santa Cruz Syndicate Team Launch Bloopers - Video
Jan 12, 2017 at 10:26
Jan 12, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
racecase
(8 mins ago)
THIS is how to make a press release! Well done SCS! Keep DH fun boys, but also win!
[Reply]
+ 2
preach
(13 mins ago)
Peaty is so not a drill sergeant...which is what makes it hilarious.
[Reply]
+ 1
racecase
(9 mins ago)
Good thing he is a master on the bike!
[Reply]
+ 1
bashhard
(6 mins ago)
Hilarious!
[Reply]
+ 1
samb271
(11 mins ago)
3
[Reply]
+ 1
inter71
(18 mins ago)
:-/
[Reply]
6 Comments
Post a Comment