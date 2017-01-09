Santa Cruz Tallboy/Hightower - Review

The 29er Bronson
When Santa Cruz rolled out the Hightower in early 2016, they touted the bike as a 29er Bronson—a big-wheeled, all-mountain bike. Fair enough, though I think it’s easier to just call it what it is—the reboot of the Tallboy LT. Over the course of its four-year run, the Tallboy LT earned plenty of fans—it was a two-fisted brawler of a bike that harnessed all that was good about larger diameter wheels. By 2016, however, the LT’s geometry had become a bit dated--the head angle a bit steep, the top tube in need of a hair bit more length, the chainstays, well those could've always used a bit of a trimming. The Tallboy LT's rebirth as the Hightower brings the model fully up to date in terms of geometry. And like its shorter-travel sibling, the Hightower also brings plus-size tire compatibility to the table. 29er or 27.5+? The Hightower gets all AC/DC on that question.
Hightower Details
• Rear travel: 135mm
• Fork travel: 140mm (29er)/150mm (27.5+)
• Carbon front and rear triangles
• Wheelsize(s): 29" or 27.5+ wheels
• Clearance for up to 27.5 x 3.0'' tires
• 67° head angle
• 433mm chainstays
• 12 x 148mm rear spacing
• Threaded bottom bracket
• Sizes M, L, XL
• Weight as shown: 27.3 pounds (Large, no pedals)
• Colors: Sriracha red, matte carbon & mint
• Price as tested: $6,599 USD; frame only: $2,999 USD
• Price range: $3,599 - $9,999 USD (ENVE wheel upgrade available)
• www.santacruzbicycles.com
The Hightower is currently available in carbon only, and comes dressed in seven different possible build kits. As with the Tallboy and several other models, Santa Cruz offers their complete Hightower build-ups with two different grades of carbon frame; the premier "CC" frame and the less-expensive "C". Carbon "C" frames weigh 230 grams (a half pound) more than "CC" frames, but are said to boast the same strength and stiffness as their pricier siblings. Consequently, while our pimpalicious test bike isn't so easy on the wallet, you can get a carbon Hightower built up with a Fox Rhythm fork and SRAM NX group for $3,599.
The Hightower has enough clearance for some 27.5x3.0 tires, though I'd recommend sticking with 2.8s, should you consider going the plus-size tire route. I personally prefer these 29x2.3 Minion DHR2s.
The first run of Hightowers were equipped with 11-speed X01 groups. Current X01 and XX1 build kits are 12-speed Eagle affairs, which offer a good deal more gear range.
Frame & Suspension
Like its predecessor, the Hightower sports 135-millimeters of rear suspension. The Hightower, however, benefits from the third-generation VPP system that first debuted on the Nomad and has since also popped up on the Bronson, 5010, Tallboy, etc. What’s more, there are a ton of little nip and tucks that aren’t immediately obvious from afar; those include an internal headset, Boost 148 rear spacing and internal cable tunnels in the front triangle. The Tallboy received all these same tweaks. But while the latest Tallboy will accept a front derailleur, the Hightower will not. It’s a single-ring party up in here. Most people won’t lament the lack of a front mech, but if you feel compelled to have a front shifter, you should know the Hightower isn’t having any of it. Our first-run Hightower sports a 10-42, 11-speed X01 build kit. Current X01 and XX1 build kits, however, are both 12-speed SRAM Eagle affairs, which means they benefit from that monster 50-tooth cog...yet another reason not to sweat the Hightower's front derailleur incompatibility.
As with the Tallboy, stand over height has been dropped a good bit with the Hightower--a full 38 millimeters (an inch and a half) from that of the Tallboy LT. That's a big difference. The Hightower sports the same two-position, flip chip as the Tallboy. In 29er mode, the bike is equipped with a 140-millimeter travel fork. Santa Cruz specs a 150-millimeter travel fork with its 27.5+ build kits.
Geometry
Just as Santa Cruz set out to make the Tallboy a more capable descender without compromising its nimbleness, the company had the same goals in sight with the Hightower, though they made even more radical changes with this bike. Reach is increased by 36 millimeters (1.4 inches), the head angle is slackened by 2.5 degrees and the seat angle steepened 1.7 degrees. The company also lopped 15 millimeters (.6 inches) off the chainstays.
Specifications
|
Specifications
|
Release Date
|
February 2016
|
|
Price
|
$6599
|
|
Travel
|
135
|
|
Rear Shock
|
Rock Shox Monarch RT3 Debonair
|
|
Fork
|
Rock Shox Pike 29 RCT3 140
|
|
Headset
|
Cane Creek 40, Integrated
|
|
Cassette
|
SRAM XG1295; 10-50t
|
|
Crankarms
|
SRAM X1 Carbon
|
|
Bottom Bracket
|
73-mm, threaded
|
|
Rear Derailleur
|
SRAM X01 Eagle
|
|
Chain
|
SRAM X01 Eagle Powerlock
|
|
Front Derailleur
|
Not compatible
|
|
Shifter Pods
|
SRAM X01 Eagle
|
|
Handlebar
|
Santa Cruz Carbon Flat Bar, 31.8mm clamp, 780mm
|
|
Stem
|
Raceface Turbine Basic
|
|
Grips
|
Santa Cruz Palmdale Lock-on
|
|
Brakes
|
SRAM Guide RSC
|
|
Wheelset
|
Race Face ARC 27
|
|
Hubs
|
DT Swiss 350
|
|
Spokes
|
DT Swiss Competition Double-Butted
|
|
Rim
|
Race Face ARC 27
|
|
Tires
|
Maxxis Minion DHR2 TR; 29x2.3
|
|
Seat
|
WTB Silverado Team
|
|
Seatpost
|
Rock Shox Reverb Stealth; 150mm travel (M-L), 170mm (XL)
|
Set-Up
Santa Cruz recommends 15 to 18 millimeters of sag on the stock RockShox Monarch RT3. I generally stuck with 15 millimeters (about 30 percent sag) on the rear shock and 30 percent on the Pike. I gave the 27.5+ wheels a go a few times, but invariably found myself returning to the 29er set up.
Climbing
You expect the Tallboy to scale mountains with ease—that’s sorta its raison d’etre, but the Hightower gains elevation almost as easily on all but the steepest of climbs. The third-generation VPP kinematics and new shock tune give the Hightower good traction on rocky climbs, yet the bike still pedals very efficiently.
I rode a Tallboy LT for three seasons and generally climbed with the rear shock wide open. With the Hightower, I wound up switching the RockShox Monarch RT3 rear shock into its firmer suspension setting on longer climbs, but it’s a trade-off I’d happily make for the Hightower’s better overall traction. With the Tallboy LT, I often found myself riding the nose of the saddle on steep climbs. The Hightower’s steeper seattube angle puts you in a better position on climbs, requiring a lot less body English from you in order to attain the ideal weight distribution on the bike.
The Hightower’s slack head angle, long reach and fairly generous wheelbase can prove a bit of a handful on tight uphill corners. If the Hightower has a weakness on the climbing front, it’s here, when the front end feels light and the front wheel wanders a bit.
Descending
At the risk of flogging the hell out of a dead horse, the Hightower, like the Tallboy, is a more neutral and confident descender than the bike it replaces in the Santa Cruz lineup. Sixty-seven degrees is slack for a 29er, no matter how you slice it. That relaxed head angle, the relatively low bottom bracket and a generous wheelbase give the bike a very, very stable feel on descents.
Mike Kazimer wrote our first ride preview of the Hightower
back in February and remarked that the bike gets better and better the harder you push it on descents. That’s true. The Hightower is a hell of a lot of bike—more bike than you might guess, given its 135 millimeters of rear suspension. Pushing the bike hard, however, is the best way to realize that fact. Its forte is bombing down loose and shitty sections of trail. The more you let it out hang out on the Hightower, the more it rewards you.
The Hightower is not, however, the most lively of bikes in its class. I’ve spent a fair bit of time this past season, for instance, on a Medium Pivot Switchblade, Large Specialized Stumpjumper 29er and Large Evil Following—all of which sport similar geometry, but wheelbases that are about three-quarters of an inch shorter. Santa Cruz trimmed the chainstays down to 435 millimeters (17.1 inches), so the Hightower's rear center is actually quite tidy. The difference here is that the Hightower is on the long and slack end of the spectrum. That's a big plus on wide-open, high-speed sections of trail, where the Hightower is a more steady and confident-feeling bike than the majority of bikes in its class. Once the trail starts getting really tight and the corners start coming fast and tricky, I prefer the other aforementioned models, which have a more playful feel to them and are easier to maneuver and coax through tight spots. I’m not saying the Hightower is a stubborn mule of a descender. Far from it. With its generous front-center, the Hightower, however, places more of its design eggs in the stable-and-steady basket (so to speak) than in the lively-and-playful basket. Which is better? The answer just depends on who is riding the bike.
I also experimented with plus-size tires while riding the Hightower (Maxxis Rekon 2.8s, again). While I can see the attraction for people who might be riding very primitive trails, I definitely preferred the 29er set up on the Hightower. The squishier, grippier tires aren't for everyone, sure, but they did complement the shorter-travel Tallboy in some conditions. On the longer-travel Hightower, the bigger tires just felt…unnecessary to me. Plus-size tires add stability and poise to a bike, but the Hightower already possesses those traits in spades. Adding plus tires to the Hightower simply gave it a somewhat muted
feel, whereas the 29er set up lent it a more precise and speedier vibe. Ultimately, however, it’s cool that Santa Cruz affords you the option to painlessly run either set up. More options are always a good thing.
Speaking of options, there are people out there who've pursued another option with the Hightower since it debuted: they've been "long shocking" it. By installing a 200x57 shock, they've wrangled 150-millimeters of rear travel out of the machine and created a Hightower of a different flavor. Clearly, it can be done--there are a couple guys in our neck of the woods, for instance, who are riding Hightowers that way. What's Santa Cruz's take on modding the Hightower this way? I asked Santa Cruz engineer, Nick Anderson.
"We know there are people out there running the Hightower in some non-spec configurations and we highly advise against doing so," says Anderson.
"More than simply negating your warranty (which it does), running the bike with anything other than 135mm of rear travel is potentially dangerous. In the scenario you describe, there’s the risk of the tire hitting the seat tube, and/or the shock over-centering the linkage. If the shock has a reservoir it could hit the top tube. Any one of these scenarios could cause a crash. Simply put," says Anderson, "when you take a bike like this outside of its design parameters in this way, you're inviting trouble."
Thanks to the Hightower's low stand-over height, the Medium and Large Hightowers are equipped with 150-millimeter travel Reverb dropper posts. XL frames get 170-mm droppers.
Can we just take a moment to bask in the simplicity and general awesomeness of a threaded bottom bracket? Yes, we can. It's a small spot of mechanical sanity in a crazy world full of creaking press-fit crap.
Component Check
• RockShox Pike RCT3: A lot of ink has been spilled in praise of this fork, but it's much deserved. Light, burly, easy to tune....it's a workhorse of a fork and a particularly good match for this bike.
• Race Face/DT Swiss Wheelset: Our Hightower is spec'd with Race Face ARC 27 rims that are mated to DT Swiss Competition spokes and 350 hubs. It's proven a reasonably lightweight, yet completely trouble free, wheelset. No complaints at all.
• X01: While I never actually found myself needing a lower gear than what was provided on our 11-speed X01 build, anyone whose rides consistently involve racking up several thousand meters/feet of elevation will probably be happy with Santa Cruz's decision to spec Eagle versions of X01 and XX1 on their upper end builds. Extra range and a more giving low end are hard to argue with.
Pinkbike's Take:
|Whereas the original Tallboy was an XC bike that could handle a fair bit of trail riding, the Tallboy 3 is something closer to a trail bike that can moonlight as an XC rig. Giving the Tallboy the "long, low and slack" treatment has created a bike that more than holds its own with the best in its class, including the Ibis Ripley LS, Pivot Mach 429 and Yeti SB4.5.
The Hightower is a consistently strong all-rounder; a far steadier and more confident descender than its predecessor and a bike that plays solidly in the same league as the better long-travel 29ers out there. While I initially raised my eyebrows at Santa Cruz referring to the Hightower as a "29er Bronson", it's actually an apt characterization--the Hightower is a capable all-mountain bike and a good choice for people looking to race enduro--no weight or pedaling penalty combined with neutral and confident downhill manners. - Vernon Felton
About the ReviewerStats: Age: 44 • Height: 5'11” • Inseam: 32" • Weight: 175lb • Industry affiliations / sponsors: None In 1988 Vernon started riding mountain bikes—mainly to avoid the people throwing cans of Budweiser at him during his road rides. At some point, roughly when Ronald Reagan was president and Hüsker Dü was still a band, he began loving mountain bikes on their own terms. Vernon Felton spends most of his time riding bikes, thinking about bikes, thinking about riding bikes and then riding some more around Bellingham, Washington. If it has a greasy chain and two wheels on it, he’s cool with it. Except for recumbents. Well, okay, maybe those too. Nah, forget it. No recumbents.
5 Comments
The one area I've found lacking is long rock gardens - with the rebound pretty open, the bike still feels like it gets hung up on longer bigger rocks. Any further open and it gets bounced around too much. I'd love to have just 10mm more rear travel, I thinkk it would take this bike to the next level without intruding too much on the Hightower.
A cassette with a 10-50 spread does not have a 500% range, does it? Isn't it 400%? 10-20 would be 100% range, 10-60 would be 500%. Right? Or is my maths off?
Post a Comment