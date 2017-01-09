Santa Cruz Tallboy/Hightower - Review

Santa Cruz Tallboy









The Tallboy Gets Rowdy



It’s been nearly eight years since Santa Cruz debuted their Tallboy and in that time the bike has converted hordes of 29er haters. The Tallboy was one of the first 29ers that didn’t handle like a drunken shopping cart. But that’s faint praise. The Tallboy was fun, it was nimble and it was more capable than its 100 millimeters of travel promised. The Tallboy, however, remained largely unchanged during a period when bikes in its were class were evolving at a furious rate.



This latest reboot of the Tallboy, however, brings everything up to date: new geometry, new suspension tune, improved kinematics, a bit more travel, burlier componentry and greater versatility, thanks to its ability to run both 29 and 27.5+inch wheels. All of these changes are aimed at one thing—making the Tallboy a more capable bike.





Tallboy Details



• Intended use: cross-country and trail riding

• Fork travel: 120mm (29er)/130mm (27.5+)

• Rear wheel travel: 110mm

• Wheelsize(s): 29-inch or 27.5+

• Carbon front and rear triangles

• Clearance for up to 27.5 x 3.0'' tires

• 73mm threaded bottom bracket

• Boost (12x148mm) hub spacing

• Sizes: S / M / L / XL / XXL

• Weight: 26.74 lbs (Large, no pedals)

• Frame-Only: $1,899 USD (alum.)/$2,999 USD (carbon)

• Price as Tested: $8,499 USD

• Price Range: $2,599 - $9,999 USD (ENVE wheel upgrade available)

• www.santacruzbicycles.com • Intended use: cross-country and trail riding• Fork travel: 120mm (29er)/130mm (27.5+)• Rear wheel travel: 110mm• Wheelsize(s): 29-inch or 27.5+• Carbon front and rear triangles• Clearance for up to 27.5 x 3.0'' tires• 73mm threaded bottom bracket• Boost (12x148mm) hub spacing• Sizes: S / M / L / XL / XXL• Weight: 26.74 lbs (Large, no pedals)• Frame-Only: $1,899 USD (alum.)/$2,999 USD (carbon)• Price as Tested: $8,499 USD• Price Range: $2,599 - $9,999 USD (ENVE wheel upgrade available)

The Tallboy is available in both aluminum and carbon frames and can be shod with 12 different build kits. Complete, aluminum bikes range in price from $2,599 to $2,999. Complete carbon bikes start at $3,599 and top out at $9,999.





Want to run a front derailleur? The Tallboy will accept a front mech, though I have a hard time understanding the need. While our early-2016 test bike features a 10-42 SRAM X01 group, the latest, equivalent model is now equipped with SRAM Eagle X01 and its very low, 10-50 cassette. Want to run a front derailleur? The Tallboy will accept a front mech, though I have a hard time understanding the need. While our early-2016 test bike features a 10-42 SRAM X01 group, the latest, equivalent model is now equipped with SRAM Eagle X01 and its very low, 10-50 cassette. The bike features a mix of internal and external cable routing. Most of it is exceptionally tidy, with the exception of these sections of the rear brake and derailleur lines that run from the down tube to the rear triangle. They're a bit...unrestrained. The bike features a mix of internal and external cable routing. Most of it is exceptionally tidy, with the exception of these sections of the rear brake and derailleur lines that run from the down tube to the rear triangle. They're a bit...unrestrained.







Frame & Suspension



Santa Cruz added 10 millimeters of rear suspension to the Tallboy (for a total of 110 millimeters) and tweaked their VPP (Virtual Pivot Point) kinematics—giving the Tallboy a higher initial leverage rate and a flatter overall suspension curve. In a nutshell, the company was looking to improve the bike’s feel over small bumps while also making it feel more consistent throughout its range of travel. While you might expect a shorter-travel bike with a flatter suspension curve to blow through its scant travel too easily, Santa Cruz nipped that problem in the bud by also equipping this latest generation Tallboy with a more progressive shock tune.



Santa Cruz also lowered the Tallboy’s stand-over height and designed the bike to accept both 29 and 27.5+ tires and wheels. The rear shock link is equipped with a two-position, flip chip that keeps the geometry nearly constant, regardless of which wheelsize you choose. In Low mode, the bike is meant to be paired with a 120-millimeter fork and 29er hoops. High mode is for 27.5+ tires and a 130-millimeter travel fork.







Geometry



The original Tallboy geometry was way ahead of the curve in 2009, but had grown a bit dated by 2016. Santa Cruz brings things up to date by shearing 2.2 degrees from the head tube angle, increasing the seat tube angle half a degree, adding 40 to 50 millimeters to the top tube and shortening both the seattube and chainstays (30 millimeters and 11 millimeters, respectively). The overall goal here? Make the bike more stable while improving its maneuverability.







Specifications

Specifications Release Date 2016 Price $8599 Travel 120 front, 110 rear Rear Shock Fox Float Performance Elite Fork Fox 34 Float 29 Performance Elite Headset Cane Creek 40, Integrated Cassette SRAM XG1295; 10-50t Crankarms SRAM X1 Carbon Bottom Bracket 73mm, threaded Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle Chain SRAM X01 Eagle Powerlock Front Derailleur Available with other build kits Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Eagle Handlebar Santa Cruz Carbon Flat Bar; 31.8mm clamp, 750mm (S-M), 780mm (L-XXL) Stem Raceface Turbine Basic Grips Santa Cruz Palmdale Lock-on Brakes SRAM Level TLM Wheelset Enve M60 Hubs Industry Nine Tires Maxxis Minion DHF Exo 3c; 29x2.3/Ardent Race Exo; 29x2.35 Seat WTB Silverado Team Seatpost Rock Shox Reverb Stealth; 31.6x 125mm (S), 150mm(M-XL), 170mm (XXL) Compare to other XC/All-Mountain Bikes













Set-Up



Nothing terribly sexy to report here. I tend to run XC and trail bikes at 25 percent sag and that's what I aimed for when diddling about with both the Fox Float 29 Performance Elite fork and Float Performance Elite shock. I've always opted to run rear-suspension sag at 30 percent on previous versions of the Tallboy, in order to eke out better climbing traction) out of the VPP system. That wasn't necessary this time around...



As for tires and wheels, I rode the Tallboy primarily in its 29er trim, but dallied with 27.5+ throughout the season in the name of science and all that jazz.









Climbing



Efficient pedaling has always been the bread and butter of the Virtual Pivot Point design, but on some of the older models, that crisp acceleration came at the sacrifice of small bump compliance. It’s not something you notice on fireroads or relatively buff singletrack climbs, but when I was pedaling up rocky and rooty climbs, it was an obvious bummer. Santa Cruz has been improving on this balance for a few years now and the latest iteration of VPP is, for my tastes at least, a genuine step forward. The Tallboy still pedals efficiently enough to be run wide open, but the grip on techy climbs is significantly improved. I’ve ridden zippier climbers, but not many. The Tallboy is definitely near the top of its class as a climbing machine.



Looking to boost traction even further, I chose to run the Maxxis 27.5x2.8 Rekons. The wider footprint and lower tire pressure definitely make scaling rooty sections stupid easy, though some of the bike’s briskness (abundantly evident in 29er mode) gets lost in the mid-fat shuffle. Not a huge surprise—ditching the carbon Enve M60 wheels and skinnier tires for the plus-size tires and Race Face ARC 40 wheelset added about a half pound of rolling weight to the rig. That’s actually a very modest bump in weight, all things considered, but it’s noticeable all the same.











Descending



The original Tallboy was a bit of a unicorn—a bike that could hold its own alongside the best cross-country machines when it came to gaining elevation…and which could drop them on descents from the get go. This new Tallboy is a unicorn with bigger balls. Or ovaries. Take your pick of downhill-enhancing gonads. Bottom line, slackening the head angle and lengthening the bike’s front center give the bike a more stable and planted feel on technical descents. Not a huge surprise, really. Ditching the spindly Fox 32 fork for a burlier, 120-millimeter travel Fox 34 also helps here. Likewise, lopping a big section of seattube mast and lowering the standover allows you to finesse the bike more easily.



There's no such thing as a free lunch, however, and while Santa Cruz trimmed the chainstays to a tidy 432 millimeters (17 inches), the wheelbase has grown alongside the growing front-center and slackened head angle. No way around it. The Tallboy’s wheelbase is on par with that of other trail bikes, but it is two inches longer than that of the original-recipe Tallboy. Think of it this way: the Tallboy is less of an XC switchblade now and more of a trail bike tactical knife—still deft and sharp, but a little less of a precision instrument. If you enjoy downhills, it’s a trade-off you’ll happily accept.



Cross-country bikes are steadily growing more capable—blurring that point where a race bike ends and a trail bike begins. The Kona Hei Hei DL is one such example. This Tallboy is another strong example. The Tallboy is spot on with its geometry and the suspension has a more refined feel—supple, yes, but with a truly usable 110 millimeters of travel. It doesn’t feel like it’s packing more travel than it does, but it’s an honest 110 millimeters—you use all of it, whereas some bikes ramp up so quickly that the latter third of their travel only comes into play during teeth-rattling impacts.



The Tallboy is also more versatile than many of its competitors. In most conditions, I prefer the feel of the 29er tires and wheels, but the 2.8-inch tires actually complement the shorter travel bike well. Go ahead, time it all wrong and land a jump in the middle of a particularly nasty section of trail; the Rekons let you get away with crap line choices—it's all stoney smiles and butterflies instead of clenched teeth and sphincter. Maybe you don't actually want that margin of error (and, of course, you can just go the 29er route instead), but there are times when it does come in handy. I’ve also spent the last three weeks riding in shitty, crusty snow and ice and there’s no denying it—I actually enjoyed doing so on the 2.8 Rekons. Not so much on the 29er set up. Most people are going to run the Tallboy one way—they probably won’t be swapping back and forth with bike-tester abandon—but it’s cool that you have the option to switch things up with this bike.







The Fox 34 is one of the standout components on the bike and emblematic of the Tallboy's rowdier persona. The Fox 34 is one of the standout components on the bike and emblematic of the Tallboy's rowdier persona. As with the latest Nomad and Bronson models, the Tallboy's lower VPP link gets tucked up high. It's tidy, but also prone to collecting mud. As with the latest Nomad and Bronson models, the Tallboy's lower VPP link gets tucked up high. It's tidy, but also prone to collecting mud.