Santa Shreds To Town - Video

Dec 22, 2016 at 16:45
Dec 22, 2016
by Manuel Scheidegger  
 
Santa Claus is shredding to town

by swiss-manuel
Views: 1,497    Faves: 12    Comments: 0


It seems that Santa slimmed down a bit this year, but his bike got fat. Either way, he's shredding to town this holiday season.

MENTIONS: @swiss-manuel
8 Comments

  • + 6
 Annnnnd que the fat bike hating.........
[Reply]
  • + 2
 did that thing have a rear peg?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 the fat bike flat-land tricks were actually pretty cool, it's santa that i hate Wink
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Santa Claus = always will be cool.
Fat bikes = never will be cool.

At least this video is 50% cool.

cdn.meme.am/cache/instances/folder340/250x250/44373340.jpg

How's that for starters?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Finally the correct usage of a fat bike. It's a Christmas miracle!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 :45 seconds.


If that move doesn't get you laid, nothing will.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 BA braaaaaaa! Just got a fattie for a fat bike! Ha jk
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yeah old man!
[Reply]

Post a Comment



