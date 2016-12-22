Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Santa Shreds To Town - Video
Dec 22, 2016 at 16:45
Dec 22, 2016
by
Manuel Scheidegger
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Santa Claus is shredding to town
by
swiss-manuel
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 1,497
Faves:
12
Comments: 0
It seems that Santa slimmed down a bit this year, but his bike got fat. Either way, he's shredding to town this holiday season.
MENTIONS
:
@swiss-manuel
Tweet
Must Read This Week
Is Santa Cruz Developing a Long-Travel 29er?
114694 views
This is Peaty, Last Orders: North vs South - Exclusive Video
73543 views
Loic Bruni On Öhlins Suspension for 2017?
68597 views
Yeti SB5.5 - Review
59383 views
Joe Smith Goes Raw - Video
52045 views
Ryan Leech's Flat Pedal Challenge
50437 views
Win a Full Giro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
43717 views
Win a CamelBak Hydration Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
37049 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 6
calgarytrev
Plus
(2 hours ago)
Annnnnd que the fat bike hating.........
[Reply]
+ 2
speed10
(2 hours ago)
did that thing have a rear peg?
[Reply]
+ 2
loam33
(55 mins ago)
the fat bike flat-land tricks were actually pretty cool, it's santa that i hate
[Reply]
+ 1
aoneal
Plus
(22 mins ago)
Santa Claus = always will be cool.
Fat bikes = never will be cool.
At least this video is 50% cool.
cdn.meme.am/cache/instances/folder340/250x250/44373340.jpg
How's that for starters?
[Reply]
+ 3
slayersxc17
(1 hours ago)
Finally the correct usage of a fat bike. It's a Christmas miracle!
[Reply]
+ 2
johnnygolucky
(1 hours ago)
:45 seconds.
If that move doesn't get you laid, nothing will.
[Reply]
+ 1
jdsusmc
(2 hours ago)
BA braaaaaaa! Just got a fattie for a fat bike! Ha jk
[Reply]
+ 1
yanndmc
(1 hours ago)
Yeah old man!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2016. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034290
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
Fat bikes = never will be cool.
At least this video is 50% cool.
cdn.meme.am/cache/instances/folder340/250x250/44373340.jpg
How's that for starters?
If that move doesn't get you laid, nothing will.
Post a Comment