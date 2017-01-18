Scott Sports and Velosolutions Join Forces in 2017

I'm excited for the new direction of the team. Scott has been an incredible brand to work with from their continued support in my racing career to my involvement in developing industry leading bikes, I am excited to continue to work with them. Pumptracks have always been a part of my riding, it's the perfect place to learn new skills and have an awesome session with friends - Velosolutions are getting more people on bikes and giving them the opportunities I have had, that is really important to me. I'm stoked for 2017 and can't wait to kick off the season. - Brendan Fairclough