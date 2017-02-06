Share The Ride 2016 - Winners Announced

We made it! With 2,084 donations we can proudly say we have reached our goal of $45,000 and some - with the grand total being $45,390! People from many different countries made donations in order to change the lives of children from around the world. Thank you. So far we have given bikes to children in Czech Republic, London, Richmond California and Calgary. Stay tuned for updates on these heartwarming distributions.



For every $5 that was donated one entry was granted into the Share the Ride giveaways. Here are our winners who have claimed their prizes:





Grand Prize: Canyon Sender CF 8.0

Winner: Lorenz Schoettli



Plus the following lucky people won these great prizes donated by our industry friends.









Raceface Prize Pack: Vedran Frka







Giant Bicycles Prize pack





Flow Custom 20" bike : Yvonne M Barkley

asboites



Two





We would like to thank the following people who made some of the biggest donations

$500: From an anonymous donator

$300: Theodore Danigelis, Anonymous

$250: @mjsher22, @lcrawfordclan, Dagan Martland

$200: @mylesscenna, Christopher Merrill, Oliver Wu



Make sure to keep an eye out for the remainder of our Share the Ride event recaps that will be rolling out in the coming weeks!



From all of us at Pinkbike, Trailforks and Share The Ride - THANK YOU!



$50 Vouchers with Ninja Mountain Bike Performance : Trent S Bartow, Mikkel Tjellesen, Jimmy Awad Two Pinkbike prize packs: Doug Zech , Aaron Lord.We would like to thank the following people who made some of the biggest donations$500: From an anonymous donator$300: Theodore Danigelis, Anonymous$250: @mjsher22, @lcrawfordclan, Dagan Martland$200: @mylesscenna, Christopher Merrill, Oliver WuMake sure to keep an eye out for the remainder of our Share the Ride event recaps that will be rolling out in the coming weeks!From all of us at Pinkbike, Trailforks and Share The Ride - THANK YOU!