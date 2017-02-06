USER GENERATED

Share The Ride 2016 - Winners Announced

Feb 6, 2017
by Share The Ride  
We made it! With 2,084 donations we can proudly say we have reached our goal of $45,000 and some - with the grand total being $45,390! People from many different countries made donations in order to change the lives of children from around the world. Thank you. So far we have given bikes to children in Czech Republic, London, Richmond California and Calgary. Stay tuned for updates on these heartwarming distributions.

For every $5 that was donated one entry was granted into the Share the Ride giveaways. Here are our winners who have claimed their prizes:

Canyon Sender
Grand Prize: Canyon Sender CF 8.0

Winner: Lorenz Schoettli


Plus the following lucky people won these great prizes donated by our industry friends.

Share The Ride 2016
Kali Shiva Full Face Helmets: Stephen Deck, SFainsbraun Kali Lunati Helmets: Mr Smythe, Edward Kelly


Share The Ride 2016
Rockshox Lyrik 27.5 RCT3 fork: Jason Paul.

Share The Ride 2016
SRAM GX 1x11 Speed Drivetrain: Jared Austin

Share The Ride 2016
Yakima HoldUp Hitch Rack: John Wood

Share The Ride 2016
Raceface Prize Pack: Vedran Frka

Share The Ride 2016
Blackcomb Helicopters Heli Bike Drop: Andy Drablier

Share The Ride 2016
Whistler Bike Park 5 Day Lift Passes: B Wendel, Philippe Robichaud

Share The Ride 2016
SR SUNTOUR Durolux 27.5" fork: Micheline Snively

Share The Ride 2016
TSG Evo Skate Helmets: Jeffrey Heibein, Janet Liu, Travis Schultz, Alexander Schigulski , Alex Stratton, Will Sexton

Share The Ride 2016
FSA Afterburner Wide R MTB 27.5 Wheelset: Andrew Makino

Share The Ride 2016
100% Goggles and Gloves: Werner Moser, Bryan Harrison, David Thirling

Share The Ride 2016
Giant Bicycles Prize pack


Share The Ride 2016
Set of Offset Bushings: Andrea Chinese

Share The Ride 2016
Passes for Scandinave Spa Whistler : Ryan Harvey, Serey-Sassda Chap

Share The Ride 2016
EVOC Trail Blackline bag: @esm5159

Share The Ride 2016
Dissent Labs Prize Packs: @WF059, @Ballistikz

Share The Ride 2016
major tune up from Velofix : Bruce J Litus

Share The Ride 2016
Flow Custom 20" bike : Yvonne M Barkley

Share The Ride 2016
On Site Equipment Hydration Pack: Ulisses Portela and Messenger Bag: Jared Russell


Share The Ride 2016
$50 Vouchers with Ninja Mountain Bike Performance : Trent S Bartow, Mikkel Tjellesen, Jimmy Awad, asboites

Two Pinkbike prize packs: Doug Zech , Aaron Lord.


We would like to thank the following people who made some of the biggest donations
$500: From an anonymous donator
$300: Theodore Danigelis, Anonymous
$250: @mjsher22, @lcrawfordclan, Dagan Martland
$200: @mylesscenna, Christopher Merrill, Oliver Wu

Make sure to keep an eye out for the remainder of our Share the Ride event recaps that will be rolling out in the coming weeks!

From all of us at Pinkbike, Trailforks and Share The Ride - THANK YOU!

Images for Share The Ride - Rolling Into The Holidays blog
Calgary stop of the 2017 Pinkbike Share the Ride program at the Sacred Heart Elementary school..

Thanks for Sharing the Ride with us!
pinkbike.com/sharetheride

MENTIONS: @KaliProtectives / @Canyon-PureCycling / @evocsports / @GiantBicycle / @ride100percent / @SramMedia / @raceface / @WhistlerMountainBikePark
Must Read This Week
Randoms - The Bike Place Show 2017
55453 views
Last Day to Vote! 2016 Photo of the Year: $10,000 Cash Prizing - Rnd 1
48257 views
Ancillotti Scarab Evo Prototype
47370 views
Intense Officially Announces 2017 Factory Race Team
43643 views
Thomas Genon Injured in Training Accident
42884 views
Mitch Ropelato Shreds the Streets of SLC, Utah - Video
41680 views
Canyon Preparing for US Launch
38157 views
Intense ACV: Foundation Build - Review
36294 views

6 Comments

  • + 4
 The kids are the real winners.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 "Children are our future - unless we stop them now." - H. Simpson
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Wow those are sweet prizes.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Holy simoleons!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 "$500: From an anonymous donator"

Don't you mean 'donor'....
[Reply]
  • + 0
 donator : noun
A person who gives to a charity or cause
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036472
Mobile Version of Website