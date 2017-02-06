Share The Ride 2016 - Winners Announced

We made it! With 2,084 donations we can proudly say we have reached our goal of $45,000 and some - with the grand total being $45,390! People from many different countries made donations in order to change the lives of children from around the world. Thank you. So far we have given bikes to children in Czech Republic, London, Richmond California and Calgary. Stay tuned for updates on these heartwarming distributions.
For every $5 that was donated one entry was granted into the Share the Ride giveaways. Here are our winners who have claimed their prizes:
Kali
Shiva Full Face Helmets: Stephen Deck, SFainsbraun
Kali Lunati Helmets: Mr Smythe, Edward Kelly
SRAM
GX 1x11 Speed Drivetrain: Jared Austin
FSA
Afterburner Wide R MTB 27.5 Wheelset: Andrew Makino
Dissent
Labs Prize Packs: @WF059, @Ballistikz
Flow
Custom 20" bike : Yvonne M Barkley
$50 Vouchers with Ninja Mountain Bike Performance
: Trent S Bartow, Mikkel Tjellesen, Jimmy Awad
, asboites
Two Pinkbike
prize packs: Doug Zech
, Aaron Lord.
We would like to thank the following people who made some of the biggest donations
$500: From an anonymous donator
$300: Theodore Danigelis, Anonymous
$250: @mjsher22, @lcrawfordclan, Dagan Martland
$200: @mylesscenna, Christopher Merrill, Oliver Wu
Make sure to keep an eye out for the remainder of our Share the Ride event recaps that will be rolling out in the coming weeks!
From all of us at Pinkbike, Trailforks and Share The Ride - THANK YOU!
6 Comments
Don't you mean 'donor'....
A person who gives to a charity or cause
Post a Comment