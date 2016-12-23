Share The Ride Bikes Changing Lives in London

'London' and 'mountain biking' are not often used in the same sentence. London is a massive, sprawling urban area devoid of any mountains. Not surprisingly the options for decent riding within the city are limited.



But that is not to say there aren’t any mountain bikers that live in London. Quite the opposite. London is in easy striking distance of some decent riding and is home to one of the largest concentrations of Pinkbike readers in the world. This made London a natural choice to receive support from Pinkbike’s Share the Ride Foundation.







To best meet the objectives of Share the Ride, the Foundation partnered with Hammersmith BMX Club in central London. BMX is a great way to introduce young people to off-road riding and engage the local community with cycling.



Hammersmith BMX Club was established by Access Sport as part of their BMX Legacy Project following the London 2012 Olympics. You can check out Pinkbike-regular and World Cup downhill racer Phil Atwill riding the Hammersmith track on this little video.









Share the Ride provided Hammersmith BMX Club with 10 new Haro BMXs of various sizes, along with kid’s full-face helmets and knee pads from Seven iDP. The bikes were assembled at Soho Bikes before being delivered to the club on a balmy evening back in the summer.











The Haro BMXs and Seven iDP have been in use by the club for the last five months. The bikes and kit are stored on-site at the track and are provided by the club to its members for coaching sessions and racing. We recently caught up with Sean Freeman, the club’s head coach, who had the following message for Pinkbike readers:



"The Haro BMXs provided by Share the Ride have greatly increased our ability to offer coaching sessions to the local community. We cater to children from all walks of life and backgrounds, many of who don’t have their own bikes. With a larger number of quality bikes like these, we can cater for more children and provided more sessions.



The bikes are also available to club members to borrow for races, and I’m pleased to report a few of them are now sporting number one plates! The Seven iDP helmets and pads have also been a great success; it’s much easier to persuade kids to wear good looking, comfortable kit!



We are extremely grateful to Pinkbike readers for supporting the work of Hammersmith BMX Club through Share the Ride. Have a very happy Christmas and New Year!"



If you are interested in finding out more about Hammersmith BMX Club, the track and how to get involved, check out the club’s website and Facebook page at the links below.



www.hammersmithbmx.co.uk

facebook.com/HammersmithBMX







