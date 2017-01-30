USER GENERATED

Share The Ride - Calgary 2017

Jan 30, 2017
by Stephen Exley  
Share the Ride 2017 // Calgary

by andrewyoung
*Check out the 2016 Calgary Share The Ride video here

Pinkbike has long had ties with Calgary, with the website taking shape there back in 1998 before eventually moving to B.C., so we were all stoked to support a Share the Ride event there again this year. With the help of the Local Motion, a volunteer-run initiative that provides kids with access to bikes, training and the skills needed to safely ride, Calgary Cycle and Stephen Exley, who is better known for organizing some of the best downhill events of the summer, were able to bring a Share the Ride event to Calgary, Alberta. 35 kids from Sacred Heart School in Downtown Calgary were gifted new bikes, helmets, locks, some swag and a new way to experience life.

This year it all started with 20 bikes donated through the Pinkbike Share the Ride Program and quickly snowballed from there. The Calgary Board of Education’s All Boys Program spent last fall selling bracelets, holding bake sales and hosting fundraisers and raised over $2,000.00. They then donated the funds to purchase ten more bikes for the kids at Sacred Heart Elementary. Calgary Cycle was so taken by the gesture that the All Boys Program did that they donated another five bikes on behalf of the shop, bringing us to thirty-five bikes, almost doubling our original allotment of two-wheeled transportation. Abus locks and Kali Protectives then stepped up to provide each and every kid a new lock and helmet to get their cycling experience started off right

Helmets from Kali Protectives & Locks from ABUS

35 bikes supplied by Mongoose and Trek

Stephanie Nychka & Angie Loewen feeding the stoke of our newest cyclists

Nicole Romanow from LIV Cycling ensuring every helmet is fitted correctly

bigquotesBeing a part of the Share The Ride Program and to be able to host it in my own town means so much to me. I'm so stoked to be able to make so many kids happy and to see them so excited as they run into the gym to see their names on their very own bike for the first time. - Stephen Exley

A very special thank you to the following for working together to make this event a success:

Stephen Exley - SE Racing
Kim Brennan - Pinkbike
Calgary Cycle
All Boys Program
Mongoose Bikes
Trek Bikes
Abus Locks
Kali Protectives
Sacred Heart School
Local Motion Calgary
Jason Louden - Loudenterprise
Prairie Girls Racing
Dave Addington & Family
Richard Ratte
Reg Mullet
Jack Hennigan
Arden & Tracy Greanya
Stephanie Nychka
Nicole Romanow

Along with all the Pinkbike Users who donated to Share the Ride in 2016.

Video: Andrew Young
Photos: Pete Young

MENTIONS @pinkbike @trailforks / @Calgary-Cycle / @mongoosebikes / @trek / @Abuslocks / @Kaliprotectives / @andrewyoung
