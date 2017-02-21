PRESS RELEASES

Shimano Announces Affordable Deore M6000 Group and a Wide Range SLX Option

Feb 21, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Shimano 2017


Shimano's latest press release reminds us that, as much as we would all like to own a ten thousand dollar trail bike, many avid riders, and some first-time mountain bikers will be hitting the trails this season aboard far more modest steeds. The new M6000-level Deore component ensemble is targeted at the entry-level enthusiasts and cash strapped shredders who would much prefer XTR, but have not yet purchased a winning lottery ticket.

Shimano 2017
Clutch-type rear derailleur in long and mid-cage options.

Highlights of the new group are a clutch type Shadow plus rear derailleur, a four-arm XTR style crank spider, Centerlock brake rotors and hubs, and while the servo-wave brake levers and ICE-compatible calipers are modeled very close to the ergonomically pleasant XT and XTR stoppers, you'll have to pony up for the finned brake pads, because they are not standard fare.

Shimano 2017
Mid-length levers and servo-wave actuation.
Shimano 2017
The 6000 calipers accept XTR finned brake pads.

Shimano 2017
Choose a two or three-ring crankset with XTR styling.

Equally newsworthy was what was not included in the press release: No eleven speed for M6000, so it won't be cross-compatible with its pricier siblings. The basic Deore will remain a ten-speed transmission, and there is no mention of a one-by (single chainring) option. Instead, M6000 customers can choose from a number of two and three-chainring cranksets (no surprise there) paired with a new wide-range 11 by 42-tooth cassette, or Shimano's longstanding 11 by 32, 34, or 36-tooth cassettes. To assist OEM customers, Shimano will offer front changers with every possible cable and clamping arrangement.
Shimano 2017
Side-swing front mech for the entry level Deore group.

Shimano Deore M6000



Shimano 2017

SLX One-By and a Wide-Range Cassette

On the heels of the M6000 Deore ensemble, came the announcement that an SLX-level one-by drivetrain has finally been approved for production, and with an eleven--speed, 11 x 46-tooth, wide-range cassette - both of which will be released this Spring. The affordable one-by transmission, big-boy cassette and the concurrent release of XT-level wheelsets with Boost axle spacing reflect a large-scale adjustment in the Japanese parts maker's range, presumably, to pull alongside SRAM in the OEM market and to ensure that those customers have the proper tools to outfit mid-priced performance mountain bikes with tip-to-toe Shimano componentry.

Shimano Deore M7000



Entry Level Trail Pedal

Shimano also added an SPD Trail pedal to its range that is reportedly priced to match the M6000 ensemble. The PDED500 pedal once again, puts one of Shimano's most-wanted products into the hands of entry-level riders. Expect to see the 500-level pedals on demo fleets world wide. No price was available at the time of the press release.
Shimano 2017



Boost Wheelsets

Wheels have gradually become a staple product for Shimano and, while wide rims are still on the horizon, to keep in step, their wheel range is now available in Boost-width as well as standard-width axles. Two new 29” and 27.5” Deore XT wheelsets have wider axle options - a 110x15mm e-thru front- and a 148x12mm rear-axle spacing. Shimano says that the new wheelsets increase stiffness. Also new are rear thru axle hubs (AX-MT700 and AX-MT500) with smaller housings and lighter weights that feature greater clearance for frame and brake calipers.


Shimano Deore M8000
Shimano 2017

MENTIONS: @shimano
27 Comments

  • + 15
 Well freaking done Shimano!
  • + 5
 Those Deore brakes will be the absolute bargain of this line up. They're basically identical to XTR without the bling finish and lever adjustments. The weight difference should be negligible.
  • - 1
 I have the current Deore, XTs and Sram Guides RS. Out of all 3 I prefer Deore for the feel. XTs feel more powerful but modulation isn't as good. To top that SLX crankset is absolutely beatiful. Finish on XTRs wears out rather quickly. I just wish their cassettes were 100g lighter and hopefully they are free of that derailling problem. The latest XTR 9001 11-40 cassette is free of that issue but the first XT 11-42 was terrible.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I feel 785 are more owerful but modulable than m8000
  • + 1
 I have Deore brakes, XT and XTR, and nothing comes close to the XTR in terms of power! Still don't understand why Shimano don't do a XTR cassette with more range than 40-11...
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Bitch please.
  • + 1
 @gbcarmona: XT has more stopping power than XTR, XTR is just lighter...
  • + 4
 Great that there is no 11* Deore option - so we won't see any of these cheaper but high priced Santacruz with a XT-Deore mixed drivetrain o_O...
  • + 2
 I don't get the blurb about the pedals. "The PDED500 pedal once again, puts one of Shimano's most-wanted products into the hands of entry-level riders."

Don't entry and all other level riders just buy PD-M530s? They're a 500 series product and only about $40 brand new....
  • + 2
 Deore line up looks good but the cranks are outdated. No direct mount? No 1x version? No thanks. Wake up Shimano, times are changing.

I do hope that the new Deore line would introduce a new 10 speed wide range cassette, since the SunRace one doesn't shift too smooth and all the other options are super expensive. A mid level wide range 10 speed cassette is what's missing on the market currently. Al though I have my doubts if Shimano will make one because the Deore line doesn't have a 1x option.
  • + 1
 I somehow missed the Deore 11-42 cassette part. Stoked to see that! Will replace my SunRace cassette with this one for sure. Thanks for this one Shimano!
  • + 4
 Let's see how long it is before we can buy this stuff for less than wholesale on jenson... Because shimano seems to be such a great benefit to the local shops lately.
  • + 1
 Haha, I'm glad someone beat me to this.

It's an interesting strategy, isn't it? Shimano is banking on their brand recognition to basically go direct to consumer, which has merit. On the flip side, in our shop at least, we've stopped stocking most of their products in the past 6-8 months because of these online issues. If a business -any business- can't make margin on something, they won't (re: can't) sell it. So Sram/Hope/Formula have been brake recommendations. RaceFace for cranks and chainrings, etc, etc. I don't suspect them to take notice of this over night, but it will be interesting in another 5+ years. For that matter, in 5 years time the LBS will probably look a lot different too!
  • + 3
 Now this is a story all about how My life got flipped turned upside down.....
  • + 3
 Hopefully crc will be stocking the deore stuff at their usual bargain discounted prices
  • + 3
 Finally a ten-speed 11-42T cassette from Shimano, but i wish it had come out earlier and at higher level...
  • + 2
 100% agree. It's about 3 years (or seasons) I ride a 11-42 (Thanks One Up). At the time Shimano said the jump between gears was too bad to be acceptable. Obviously not anymore. It's so surprising to see how late they are compared to their customers' expectations.
  • + 1
 It's Festivus for the rest-uv-us!!! Which is appropriate because the pinkbike comment section has been an "open airing of grievances" since its inception.
  • + 1
 Still wonder why cant get gears to work without that thing hanging of rear hub Or maybe it cant be done better, Or maybe it can
  • + 1
 SLX cassette looks good but i wonder how much cheaper it will be than a 11-46 XT cassette.
  • + 1
 That was my exact thought.
  • + 1
 Are Deore cranks still "D" section?
Or are they properly hollow like SLX, XT etc?
  • + 2
 I thought the SLX was already available in 1x11 ?
  • + 2
 It is. But now they have a SLX 11-46 cassette.
  • + 1
 Great to see Shimano finally remodel the deore lineup!
  • + 1
 Good stuff for reasonable cost.
  • + 1
 Shimano for president

Post a Comment



