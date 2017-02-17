Shimano Partner with Radon XC and DH Teams for 2017

Shimano is proud to announce the addition of Radon Factory Downhill (DH) and Cross-country (XC) team riders to the roster of elite level athletes using its XTR Di2 and Saint mountain bike components.Radon XC team is managed by triple world champion Ralph Näf, and has an impressive lineup of riders with former double world champion Matthias Flückiger, 2013 XC junior world champion Alessandra Keller and 2014 XC Eliminator world champion Kathrin Stirnemann, who will all ride with full Shimano XTR Di2 components, wheels, pedals, PRO Tharsis cockpit and seatpost.Meanwhile, the Radon DH team, featuring 2014 women’s world champion and World Cup winner Manon Carpenter, will race with full Shimano Saint drive train and brakes aboard their Radon Swoop200 DH bikes. Carpenter joins Johannes Fischbach (five-time German four-cross champion, three-time German DH champion and current City DH World Tour champion), Raphaela Richter (U21 Enduro World Series champion), and French DH talent Faustin Figaret, along with team manager and former four-cross world champion, Joost Wichman.Radon team manager Joost Wichman:Shimano sports marketing manager Rudy Bouwmeester:Radon Factory teams kick off their Downhill World Cup season on April 29-30 in Lourdes, France, and their XC World Cup season on May 20-21 in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.