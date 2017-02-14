Shimano to Support Mondraker DH Team

Bicycle component maker Shimano and downhill mountain biking team MS Mondraker, home to downhill World Champion Danny Hart, today announce their partnership for the next two years. MS Mondraker will ride with Shimano Saint drivetrain components at the highest level of mountain biking in the next two seasons.The team not only features current and two-time World Champion Danny Hart but also Downhill sensation Laurie Greenland, who comes back to the component brand he used to win 2015’s World Junior title. Hart and Greenland are prolific mountain bikers who, at the ages of 25 and 19, already have three Elite World Championship titles between them. Moreover, as the World’s best Downhill mountain bikers they gives Shimano engineers the best case study for product development.Hart and Greenland are joined by two other riders familiar with the top step of the podium, former women´s world champion Emmeline Ragot and former European champion Markus Pekoll.MS Mondraker team manager Markus Stöckl: “Hart, Greenland, Ragot and Pekoll will find Shimano Saint components adorning their full carbon downhill Mondraker Summum 27.5 Stealth frames. As well as World Cup level braking featuring Shimano’s Ice Technology heat management rotors and caliper set up, Saint also features a Duraluminium single chain ring crankset available in three sizes (34T, 36T or 38T) and a Saint Shadow+ 10-speed rear derailleur featuring a chain stabilizing clutch mechanism.Shimano sports marketing manager Rudy Bouwmeester: “.”MS Mondraker kick off their Downhill World Cup season on April 29-30 in Lourdes, France, although team riders will compete in domestic warm-up events including the British Downhill Series in the build-up.