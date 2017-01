After a full year following teams on the EWS and World Cup Downhill circuits, it's time for me to introduce my 2016 show reel.First stop: Malaysia with the Kilian Bron.Then Chile and Argentina with the Sunn team.Stevie Smith—LourdesLoic Brun—Mont Sainte Anne.EWS—Finale LigureThank you to all the teams who support and helped me this year.See you next season!Photos/video: William Klock