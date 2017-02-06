Manon Carpenter Radon Swoop 200 Downhill Bike 2017
Sneak Peek:


Manon Carpenter's Race


Bike

Words and photography // Matt Wragg




Last month we visited Radon's HQ in Bonn, Germany, we stumbled across a rather special bike in their offices: a fully-built race bike for their factory DH team. With Manon Carpenter joining their programme this year we had a closer look at a bike almost identical to the one she will be campaigning to recapture those rainbow stripes on this year. It is too early for a bike check - Manon wasn't there to talk to us about her personal setup, so we will not go into setup here, we will bring you a full bike check with her during the race season. So for now, just enjoy a tease of a Radon Swoop 200 like the one she will be riding in Lourdes in just a few weeks...



Manon Carpenter Radon Swoop 200 Downhill Bike 2017

The Swoop is, as you would expect, a 200mm travel beast with a stock 63.5º headangle and a wheelbase of over 1200mm even on the smallest size frame. The team will be running Fox Suspenion - switching from Manitou as they have run in previous years.



Magura's MT7 brakes will handle all braking duties.



Raceface will take care of the cockpit and Ergon control the contact points with their DH-specifc saddle and grips. A SRAM 7 speed X0 DH setup will be their transmission of choice.



Schwalbe will be the rubber supplier, with DT Swiss wheels to keep the bike rolling. We're wishing Manon the best of luckk on her new team for 2017 and beyond.




MENTIONS: @foxracingshox / @raceface / @ergonbike / @schwalbe / @Magura
13 Comments

  • + 13
 First person to mention "session" gets a flat next time they ride
[Reply]
  • + 10
 Its not gonna be fun session with a flat...
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Looks like a Kona ;-)
[Reply]
  • + 5
 I bet no Manon earth will look as Radon on this bike as that carpenter kid.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Nice set up, except XO cranks are junk, inserts are made of jam or something similarly soft.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Nice looking bike. I'd like to try the grips. Every time I see that cassette though. What a waste of space!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Clean & tidy bike. Geo numbers stack up, looks fast.
Cant go wrong with a Horst.
Reckon the standover could be improved.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I wonder how long until this is a carbon frame?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Prefer the Saracen.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sneak Peek*
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



