Spanish Enduro Racer Toni Ferreiro Joins Merida

Feb 17, 2017 at 6:05
Feb 17, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
For the 2017 season it has been one of the focuses of the Merida R&D team to add a competition ready Enduro bike to the line-up, so we are excited to announce that the hard work of the last two years has finally paid off: Welcome to the One-sixty and welcome to the Merida Enduro world! So with a new bike in the stable, it was just a question of time until we added a suitable rider into the equation. We are delighted to welcome Toni Ferreiro to the Merida family, riding our brand new One-sixty.

Toni Ferreiro joins Merida

About the rider:

Toni has three Spanish DH and two Enduro Championship titles in the Elite category. On top of that, he reached the 27th position in his first year in the Enduro World Series (EWS). In particular, the first round in Chile (12th position) and an impressive 4th place at the round in Argentina showed his potential. Toni joins forces with Merida Bikes to compete both nationally and internationally on the One-sixty 8000, debuting at the upcoming Valparaíso event in Chile on February 18th and 19th.

"We believe that Toni is the perfect rider for what we are looking for here at Merida; he has a solid racing base and brings with him lots of experience and a promising track record. Besides that, he is an international rider with some interesting future projects in the Enduro discipline. Toni combines experience and ambition and these are two attributes he shares with our brand. We strongly believe that this signing clearly reveals our intention to play an important role in the Enduro discipline," comments Merida.

Toni Ferreiro joins Merida

The One-sixty range consists of three models: 8000 (top of the range), 7000 and 5000. Toni Ferreiro commented as follows regarding his first impressions of the One-sixty: "Just riding it, I felt so comfortable, it is a bike with a spot on geometry. I noticed instantly how maneuverable it is. It is very agile yet remains super stable on fast straight sections. As for pedalling, it is very efficient and you can pedal super hard without losing any power as the pedalling doesn’t adversely effect on the rear suspension. The bike maintains a balanced position, reducing the likelihood of the pedals hitting stones and rocks so that allows you to gain some seconds on each descent without realizing it."

Toni Ferreiro joins Merida

MENTIONS: @Merida-com
3 Comments

  • + 1
 i have ridden and owned quite a few merida bikes, can't understand why there not more popular, as they offer great value. i was a fan of the last 160, but the new one looks beautiful!
  • + 1
 Go Toni! Make Galicia great again! One of the most underrated EWS rider. He deserved the win in chile.
  • + 1
 A Merida - f**k yeah. Love my custom Merida140b.

Post a Comment



