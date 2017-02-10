Spank World Whip Offs 2017 - Eight Events, Three Continents, One World Champion

Dates for the 2017 SPANK World Whip Offs:

Since hosting the European Whip Off Championships at Crankworx Les Deux Alps in 2014, Spank has heeded the call of the spectators and the stoke of the riders in staging Whip Offs around the world every year, in search of celebrating the ultimate in whip steeze.2017 sees Spank Industries roll out the World Whip Offs globally, with eight events in eight countries from February to August. From the very first unofficial event at Crankworx Whistler four years ago, Spank are now looking for the first World Whip Off Champion. Since hosting the European Whip Off Championships at Crankworx Les Deux Alps in 2014, Spank has recognised that whip offs draw in the world’s best athletes and the most dedicated mountain bike fans. Riders love to show off their skills while looking to beat the rest, and those trackside enjoy the spectacle of riders getting sideways. Spank Industries is very proud to announce the inaugural SPANK WORLD WHIP OFFS. Starting in Argentina in February, the series heads across three continents and eight countries in its hunt for the World Whip Off Champion. Both the women's and men's’ champion will be crowned at Crankworx Whistler, becoming the first ever World Whip Off Champions. If you have a mean whip, but aren’t a pro, then this is your chance. 20% off all whip off competitors will be selected from the open qualifying rounds, meaning you have every chance of getting your bike sideways with the pros. Practice gives everyone a chance to mingle with former and potential champions. All you need to do is meet the organisers’ age requirements and register for the event to be in with a shoutIt’s fitting that the final event of Spank's very first World Whip Off Championship is at Crankworx Whistler, as it was the birthplace of the first ‘unofficial’ whip off contest about four years ago. The now legendary Crabapple Hits was the venue that saw the seed planted. Riders looking to see who had the best whip were joined by media and photographers, and the rest is history. Nobody knew it would have been so popular with riders and fans alike. Crankworx and Spank have worked together over the past three years to introduce an official whip off to every stop on the Crankworx World Tour, something that is now a reality for 2017.“It’s the big unifying event at Crankworx,” says Whip Offs judge and photographer, Sven Martin. “This is for anybody. For any rider, when you’re out riding your bikes, you’re doing drifts and you’re doing whips. That’s the kind of competition you have with your buddy. It’s like who’s the most stylish, who’s the best whipper. That’s a big mark of respect for the riders.”For Finn Iles, 2016 World Whip Off Champion, “It’s just a really fun event riding out here with a lot of sick guys, doing trains and just trying to huck as far as you can. It’s definitely one of the best events here at Crankworx and it's fun for the spectators and the riders, and overall I’d say it's definitely one of my favourite events of the year.”For spectators and media, the event is a favourite too. It’s like shooting fish in a barrel. You got two hours where riders from all disciplines including racers, freeriders, and slopestylers hit one of the best jumps in the world 400 to 600 times. But with so many riders hitting a jump continuously in a jam style whip off train, how do the judges score the perfect whip?Judge Sven Martin says, “There’s no single good whip. It’s kind of in the eye of the beholder, but when it gets to those top ten guys you can see who stands above the others. What really makes it, is all the styles of riding. Freerider, racer, dirt jumper, slopestyler, fest rider, and the girls as well, …it's the coming together of so many disciplines and styles to see what rises to the top. It's very hard to judge.”So what is the criteria that the judges are considering? In a nutshell, it’s summed up as ‘sideways, amplitude and style’. Breaking it down, here are the key components that combine to create the perfect whip:1. Sideways: how far sideways you can get your bike. Ultimately, it's about getting that bike to 90 degrees or beyond.2. Style: it’s an artistic thing. Is that sideways, high and forward, or low and forward.3. Amplitude: the height and trajectory of a perfectly styled whip is usually the tie-breaker factor.4. Fluidity: a.k.a Steeze. Is the rider looking comfortable, carving off the lip, not looking stiff and landing nicely1. Argentina | 5 February | iXS DH Cup, Bariloche2. Chile | 12 February | iXS DH Cup, Chile3. South Africa | 24 February | The Night Harvest, Cape Town4. CRANKWORX Rotorua | 29 March5. CRANKWORX Les Gets | 15 June6. CRANKWORX Innsbruck | 22 June7. Scandinavia | 29 July, Hillbilly Huckfest, Norway8. CRANKWORX Whistler | 17 August