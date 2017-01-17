PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Specialized Enduro Pro Shorts and Enduro Comp Jersey - Review

Jan 17, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
A warm weather clothing review in the middle of winter? What? I can hear it now, the cries of readers entombed by Old Man Winter's wrath, unable to imagine a time when the land wasn't coated with ice and snow. But bear with me here, because the days are getting longer, and those warm summer evenings are just around the corner. Or you can head to the Southern Hemisphere if you need an immediate climate change...

In any case, once you finish shoveling the driveway, sit back, relax, and imagine that the sun is shining while you read about Specialized's latest riding apparel.

Enduro Comp 3/4 Jersey Details
• VaporRize mesh fabric
• Zippered side pocket
• Seven color choices
• Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Price: $60 USD

Enduro Pro Shorts Details
• Woven VaporRize fabric
• 14" inseam
• Removable SWAT bib liner
• Zippered front vents
• Zippered side, back panel pockets
• Colors: carbon, black, red, turquoise
• Size: 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 40, 42
• Price: $130 USD
www.specialized.com
Specialized Enduro Comp Jersey

The Enduro Comp ¾ jersey is made using Specialized's own VaporRize fabric, a polyester material designed to quickly wick moisture away. There's a thicker fabric on the front of the jersey, with a lighter, more ventilated material for the back panel. The cut of the jersey is relaxed, with enough room to fit elbow pads or light armor underneath if necessary. A zippered pocket is located on the righthand side, with enough room to fit a credit card, keys, or other small items.

The Enduro Pro shorts (Specialized gets a pass for their use of the term enduro – they were using it well before it turned into a clichéd marketing phrase) have a relaxed cut, with a 14” inseam that puts the lower hem just below the knee. A generous zippered vent on each leg allows for additional air flow when necessary, and there are plenty of storage options, with two zippered side pockets and a smaller zippered pocket on the back of the waistband. A stretchy back panel to prevent giving the riders behind you from seeing things that can't be unseen, and the fit can be fine-tuned via two velcro straps.

A detachable SWAT bib liner is also included with the shorts, with three stretchy back pockets and a pocket on each leg that make it easy to go pack-free, even on longer rides.


Specialized Enduro Comp Jersey
The jersey has a zippered side pocket for small items like cash or keys.
Specialized Enduro Pro shorts
Specialized's SWAT bibs have a row of pockets on the back panel that'll fit food, tools, and a tube.


Specialized Enduro Pro shorts
The zippered front vents help prevent overheating on those long sweltering climbs.
Specialized Enduro Pro shorts
Elasticised velcro straps make it easy to fine-tune the fit after a mid-ride energy food binge.


Performance

I've been wearing the Enduro shorts and jersey regularly for nearly five months now, and they've managed to emerge unscathed, despite regular mud baths and being subjected to my not-so-careful laundry habits. They resist dirt stains well, which may seem like a minor point, but it you're going to shell out the money for actual riding apparel, it's nice to have them look relatively new for more than a couple rides.

Not all riders like ¾ length jerseys, which is why Specialized makes a short sleeved version of the Enduro comp, but I'm a fan - I like having that little extra bit of fabric to ward off branches and blackberry bushes. On really hot summer days the jersey's fabric, especially the front panel, didn't seem overly breathable, and I'd recommend seeking out something lighter if you regularly riding in scorching temps. On the flipside, the fabric's weight was well suited for rides when temps were in the 60s or 70s, times when a long sleeve jersey would have been a little too much. I wouldn't mind seeing the addition of a small goggle / glasses wipe or cloth, but that's a minor detail.

Specialized nailed the fit for the Enduro Pro shorts (at least for my build) – they're not overly baggy, but they aren't silly tight either, with just the right amount of built-in stretchiness. The zippered vents are effective, and they're easy to reach on the fly in order to quickly increase airflow. The zippered pockets are well positioned, and I could toss a phone in the side pocket and a small multitool in the back waistband pocket without having them constantly flap or shift around.

Bib shorts are about as personal of an item as it gets, but the included liner didn't give me any trouble, and it is nice to have the back and leg pockets for those mega-rides where carrying extra food and water is a necessity.



Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesThe Enduro Comp jersey and Pro shorts have an excellent blend of performance, comfort, and style, all without being overly flashy or unnecessarily complicated. There are countless choices out there when it comes to mountain bike apparel, but Specialized have squarely hit the mark with this collection. - Mike Kazimer


Visit the high-res gallery for more images from this review.

