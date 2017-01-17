Specialized Enduro Pro Shorts and Enduro Comp Jersey - Review





In any case, once you finish shoveling the driveway, sit back, relax, and imagine that the sun is shining while you read about Specialized's latest riding apparel.



• Woven VaporRize fabric• 14" inseam• Removable SWAT bib liner• Zippered front vents• Zippered side, back panel pockets• Colors: carbon, black, red, turquoise• Size: 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 40, 42• Price: $130 USD A warm weather clothing review in the middle of winter? What? I can hear it now, the cries of readers entombed by Old Man Winter's wrath, unable to imagine a time when the land wasn't coated with ice and snow. But bear with me here, because the days are getting longer, and those warm summer evenings are just around the corner. Or you can head to the Southern Hemisphere if you need an immediate climate change...In any case, once you finish shoveling the driveway, sit back, relax, and imagine that the sun is shining while you read about Specialized's latest riding apparel.



The Enduro Comp ¾ jersey is made using Specialized's own VaporRize fabric, a polyester material designed to quickly wick moisture away. There's a thicker fabric on the front of the jersey, with a lighter, more ventilated material for the back panel. The cut of the jersey is relaxed, with enough room to fit elbow pads or light armor underneath if necessary. A zippered pocket is located on the righthand side, with enough room to fit a credit card, keys, or other small items.



The Enduro Pro shorts (Specialized gets a pass for their use of the term enduro – they were using it well before it turned into a clichéd marketing phrase) have a relaxed cut, with a 14” inseam that puts the lower hem just below the knee. A generous zippered vent on each leg allows for additional air flow when necessary, and there are plenty of storage options, with two zippered side pockets and a smaller zippered pocket on the back of the waistband. A stretchy back panel to prevent giving the riders behind you from seeing things that can't be unseen, and the fit can be fine-tuned via two velcro straps.



A detachable SWAT bib liner is also included with the shorts, with three stretchy back pockets and a pocket on each leg that make it easy to go pack-free, even on longer rides.







The jersey has a zippered side pocket for small items like cash or keys. Specialized's SWAT bibs have a row of pockets on the back panel that'll fit food, tools, and a tube.







The zippered front vents help prevent overheating on those long sweltering climbs. Elasticised velcro straps make it easy to fine-tune the fit after a mid-ride energy food binge.