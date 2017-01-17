Specialized Enduro Pro Shorts and Enduro Comp Jersey - Review

Performance
I've been wearing the Enduro shorts and jersey regularly for nearly five months now, and they've managed to emerge unscathed, despite regular mud baths and being subjected to my not-so-careful laundry habits. They resist dirt stains well, which may seem like a minor point, but it you're going to shell out the money for actual riding apparel, it's nice to have them look relatively new for more than a couple rides.
Not all riders like ¾ length jerseys, which is why Specialized makes a short sleeved version of the Enduro comp, but I'm a fan - I like having that little extra bit of fabric to ward off branches and blackberry bushes. On really hot summer days the jersey's fabric, especially the front panel, didn't seem overly breathable, and I'd recommend seeking out something lighter if you regularly riding in scorching temps. On the flipside, the fabric's weight was well suited for rides when temps were in the 60s or 70s, times when a long sleeve jersey would have been a little too much. I wouldn't mind seeing the addition of a small goggle / glasses wipe or cloth, but that's a minor detail.
Specialized nailed the fit for the Enduro Pro shorts (at least for my build) – they're not overly baggy, but they aren't silly tight either, with just the right amount of built-in stretchiness. The zippered vents are effective, and they're easy to reach on the fly in order to quickly increase airflow. The zippered pockets are well positioned, and I could toss a phone in the side pocket and a small multitool in the back waistband pocket without having them constantly flap or shift around.
Bib shorts are about as personal of an item as it gets, but the included liner didn't give me any trouble, and it is nice to have the back and leg pockets for those mega-rides where carrying extra food and water is a necessity. Pinkbike's Take:
|The Enduro Comp jersey and Pro shorts have an excellent blend of performance, comfort, and style, all without being overly flashy or unnecessarily complicated. There are countless choices out there when it comes to mountain bike apparel, but Specialized have squarely hit the mark with this collection. - Mike Kazimer
Visit the high-res gallery for more images from this review.
3 Comments
Post a Comment