FIRST LOOK

Spotted: Radon's Revised Slide 160 Carbon

Feb 9, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Radon Slide 160

It looks like Radon are working on an updated version of their Slide 160 - a few photos of the new carbon frame were recently sent our way. Like its predecessor, the bike still uses a Horst Link suspension design, but the chainstay and seatstay pivots have been designed so that they appear flush with the frame, a look that brings to mind the appearance of the current Rocky Mountain Slayer. The top tube shape has also been altered - the way that the tube splits before joining the seat tube gives it a very unique look.

The Slide's rear shock is now affixed to the swingarm with a trunnion mount, usually a clear indicator that a metric sized damper is being used. There are rumored to be versions in the works for both 27.5" and 29" wheels, although final details have yet to be announced.

Radon Slide 160
The frame has a very angular shape, a change from the curves found on the current version.
Radon Slide 160
The finished product will undoubtedly be given a glossy coat of paint, but there's something about the raw carbon finish that makes the bike look extra stealthy.
27 Comments

  • + 26
 We likes it RAW and WRIGGLING
  • + 2
 ^^^^^ Love it!
  • + 6
 Loud slurping noises**
  • + 2
 keep your nasssty chips
  • + 9
 For the love of god, please dont paint it, it looks awesome just like that.
  • + 9
 totally looks like a f117 nighthawk, just sayin'
  • + 1
 Somebody get this frame designer some sandpaper to round out these hard edges. The frame has a good 'stance' but is too brutal in execution, bordering on crude. Carbon fiber doesn't like hard angular edges. Neither do the finishers of carbon fiber bikes. Someone has to push the fabric into the edges of the mold, and then take pains to not sand off the edges when finishing the surface. Those double-tubes at the TT/ST junction and again at the ST/BB area seem like gratuitous mud catchers, unless there's some secret SWAT gear to stash. Splitting the TT in that manner adds weight and complexity without much gains in strength.
  • + 0
 I don't know anything about carbon, but this does not look raw to me at all (which doesn't mean I don't like that finish). I am not even sure it is carbon : maybe it's just a prototype manufactured just to see if everything fits ? But then again I don't know anything about carbon...
This is raw carbon : pbs.twimg.com/media/CcC8AVTWEAAHTN5.jpg
  • + 5
 There are different types of carbon construction. Some use a woven pattern, like you referenced in that photo, and others are unidirectional, which results in a matte finish without any visible patterns.
  • + 1
 That is one type of raw carbon weave, probably 1x1 or 2x2. The Radon is another, which looks like Unidirectional. There are many different types of carbon weave available!
  • + 1
 My first reaction also. Thought it was a CNC'd foam model. Could be the unidirectional material with extensive sanding overall.
  • + 2
 its graphene bro
  • + 2
 Where is the guy from a while ago who said Radon buy chinese catalogue frames . . . .
  • + 1
 Looks far stiffer than the SWOOP 200. Hopefully their DH bike will just look like a bigger version of this because this thing is awesome!
  • + 0
 This thing looks wicked... like an old school lambo! If I was a kid I would have a poster of this bad boy on my wall and it would be RAD!!
  • + 2
 So this thing doesn't show up on radar, right?
  • + 1
 that frame seems to have a look all its own, which is impressive now a days.
  • + 2
 #keepitraw
  • + 2
 3d printed likely
  • + 2
 Ready for lift off!
  • + 1
 dig the hidden look of the fsr chainstay link
  • + 1
 I would have let it like this ! love it ! I like the competition ! Smile
  • + 1
 Keep it raw
  • - 3
 sure is preproduction. just check both cantilever studs on the same side!!!!
  • + 3
 Huh?
  • + 2
 @stumpymidget: He was trying to make a joke that the disc brake posts are in the wrong place for cantilever brake studs...
  • + 0
 haha troll! =)

