Spotted: Radon's Revised Slide 160 Carbon



It looks like Radon are working on an updated version of their Slide 160 - a few photos of the new carbon frame were recently sent our way. Like its predecessor, the bike still uses a Horst Link suspension design, but the chainstay and seatstay pivots have been designed so that they appear flush with the frame, a look that brings to mind the appearance of the current Rocky Mountain Slayer. The top tube shape has also been altered - the way that the tube splits before joining the seat tube gives it a very unique look.



The Slide's rear shock is now affixed to the swingarm with a trunnion mount, usually a clear indicator that a metric sized damper is being used. There are rumored to be versions in the works for both 27.5" and 29" wheels, although final details have yet to be announced.





The frame has a very angular shape, a change from the curves found on the current version. The finished product will undoubtedly be given a glossy coat of paint, but there's something about the raw carbon finish that makes the bike look extra stealthy.