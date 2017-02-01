SR Suntour Partners with the Polygon UR Team World Cup Team

Press Release





In 2011 the RUX was born to enter the DH suspension world. Its test pilots, Garett Buehler and James Doerfling, were dropping big lines in British Columbia in preparation for their first big show at Rampage 2012. The RUX chassis was solid and dependable, but refinement was needed. For three years the WERX team refined the details, and in 2015 things were changing with a Women’s Junior World Championship under Marine Cabirou and a Rampage win under Kurt Sorge.



Last season saw the addition of our R2C2 PCS (piston compensator system) damper earning a bronze medal under Frenchman Florent Payet at World Championships, another Rampage podium, and Best Trick under Carson Storch.















With solid products, we turned to build our WERX support team to match the needs of a growing world-class family, and the Polygon UR team was a great test of it all. A few laps in Whistler and some pre-season testing at Bailey Mountain, North Carolina, with Mick Hannah showed what the RUX could do. After these tests sessions, the Polygon UR team made a comment, "Wow, it's surprisingly good.” Most companies would not share this, but we are not them.



We know what the RUX can do, and it's about to change people's perception of what SR SUNTOUR is doing. We would like to thank the Polygon UR team for their support, trust, and commitment to us. We welcome you to the family, and good things shall come.



I'm excited to develop a new relationship with SR Suntour! So far the performance has been very impressive! It has a good balance between comfort and support, and I love how tunable it is which means we can have a great setup on any course. - Mick Hannah





I am so excited to be partnering up with SR Suntour for the upcoming season. The fork is very comfortable, and from the first run I felt at home; I believe the partnership compliments my goals for this season and I can't wait to start racing. - Tracey Hannah

The team is really stoked to partner with SR Suntour for the coming years! When the team decided to work with SR Suntour we didn't judge by the reputation, nationality or the size of any company. We are taking the decisions on real facts with the goal of working with the right people to develop the best products that will make us ride faster in the long run. - Polygon UR Team









Looking at the SR Suntour background, you wouldn't think they would be the first choice for a World Cup team. But the reality is when you put together hard work, motivation, and humble people and you give them the means to achieve their goals good things will happen! - Fabien Cousinie, Team Manager Polygon UR)

This is exactly what happened with SR Suntour over the last few years, and the podium at World Champs from our good friend Florent Payet is unquestionable proof of performance, especially on a track like Val di sole. - Polygon UR Team







