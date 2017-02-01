SR Suntour Partners with the Polygon UR Team World Cup Team

With solid products, we turned to build our WERX support team to match the needs of a growing world-class family, and the Polygon UR team was a great test of it all. A few laps in Whistler and some pre-season testing at Bailey Mountain, North Carolina, with Mick Hannah showed what the RUX could do. After these tests sessions, the Polygon UR team made a comment, "Wow, it's surprisingly good.” Most companies would not share this, but we are not them.
We know what the RUX can do, and it's about to change people's perception of what SR SUNTOUR is doing. We would like to thank the Polygon UR team for their support, trust, and commitment to us. We welcome you to the family, and good things shall come.
|I'm excited to develop a new relationship with SR Suntour! So far the performance has been very impressive! It has a good balance between comfort and support, and I love how tunable it is which means we can have a great setup on any course. - Mick Hannah
