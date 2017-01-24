SRAM Announces New Roam 50 Carbon Wheels

Press Release











SRAM’s extremely versatile trail wheel extends its reach this year by adding a carbon rim to the mix. Backed by the rapid engagement of our Double Time hub, the new Roam 50’s stiffer, wider-profile carbon rim offers a whole new level of responsiveness, predictability and speed to every ride. The new Roam 50 is a true mountain biker’s wheel set, whether you’re racing the clock, your friends, the setting sun—or just out enjoying the view.





Roam 50 Features



• Fully featured carbon wheels designed for trail riders

• Sizes: 29”

• 25mm internal rim width

• Hookless, tubeless-ready rim

• Double Time, four pawl hubs for quick engagement

• Includes 6-color sticker pack to match your wheels to your bike—red/blue/ green/yellow/orange/red-orange

• Entirely designed and manufactured by SRAM

• Weight : (Front 15x100 765g) (Rear 12x142 XD 890g) (Pair 1,655g)

• Price: $1298 USD. Front/Rear: $599 / $699 | €653 / €763 | £554 / £646



