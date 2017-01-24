PRESS RELEASES

SRAM Announces New Roam 50 Carbon Wheels

Jan 24, 2017
by SRAM  
Press Release



SRAM’s extremely versatile trail wheel extends its reach this year by adding a carbon rim to the mix. Backed by the rapid engagement of our Double Time hub, the new Roam 50’s stiffer, wider-profile carbon rim offers a whole new level of responsiveness, predictability and speed to every ride. The new Roam 50 is a true mountain biker’s wheel set, whether you’re racing the clock, your friends, the setting sun—or just out enjoying the view.


Roam 50 Features

• Fully featured carbon wheels designed for trail riders
• Sizes: 29”
• 25mm internal rim width
• Hookless, tubeless-ready rim
• Double Time, four pawl hubs for quick engagement
• Includes 6-color sticker pack to match your wheels to your bike—red/blue/ green/yellow/orange/red-orange
• Entirely designed and manufactured by SRAM
• Weight : (Front 15x100 765g) (Rear 12x142 XD 890g) (Pair 1,655g)
• Price: $1298 USD. Front/Rear: $599 / $699 | €653 / €763 | £554 / £646

Additional Details

Spoke count: 24
Spoke pattern: 2 cross
Spoke type: Bladed, Double-Butted 2.0 to 1.8mm
Finish: unidirectional carbon fiber / matte clear coat / bake-on labels / decal pack included
Rim: carbon clincher, hookless tubeless-ready asymmetrical profile
External nipples: aluminum
Cassette compatibility: SRAM XD, SRAM/Shimano MTB
Front axle compatibility: QR, 15x100mm—regular or torque caps, Boost 15x110mm—regular or torque caps, Predictive Steering
Rear axle compatibility: QR, 12x142mm. Boost 12x148mm
End caps available separately for QR or 12x135mm


www.sram.com
37 Comments

  • + 18
 lost me at 25mm internal width
[Reply]
  • + 15
 and me at the spoke count
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Lost me at 29ers....but shhhhttt quiet no one shall say that...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So, what internal width do you propose?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Lost me at everything, including predictive steering
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I was genuinely hoping for a 50mm internal width wheel....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Lagr1980: SRAM, thanks to them a 15mm fork axle could be any one of five different 'standards' now, good work fellas.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I agree. 25mm seems a little too narrow the way the industry is going these days. I thought the magic number is around 30mm. Thoughts?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Everyone knows that if you're not stretching out your 2.3s on a set of 35mm rims, then you're not a real PinkBiker.
[Reply]
  • + 12
 Is it just me? Carbon wheel releases don't get me excited anymore. Companies need to release something exciting.... say a $700 carbon wheelset.... Chinese carbon doesn't count... I want warranty, and quality hubs....
[Reply]
  • + 16
 And I want a toilet bowl made out of solid gold, but its just not in the cards...
[Reply]
  • + 11
 Its all chinese carbon
[Reply]
  • + 9
 WE WANT WOODEN WHEELS AND THERE BETTER BE A 26 OPTION
[Reply]
  • + 2
 700 is possible but itll be chinese for sure, hubs too
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @yupstate: that sounds good in theory but afaik gold is a very good heat conductor, so it would be absolutely arctic on your ass!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Or how about more reviews of non-carbon wheelsets which mere mortals like us can afford. It's hard for me to get excited about ANY $1000-plus wheelset. There are just so many of them these days.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 These are Chinese carbon. And FYI the LB Chinese Carbon rims have just as good a warranty as most anything else. Don't fall for the name hype..
[Reply]
  • + 1
 If you build them yourself you can get an excellent set of wheels for surprisingly little money. There are tutorials all over the internet. Just go for a ride right before you start to build. Then it's easier to avoid the desire to rush the job in order to get on the trails.

Learning to build wheels has been an excellent investment for someone like me who has more time than money!

Or if you don't want to spend the time (or know that you're not the kind of person who will work carefully at it) buy the parts online and pay a good wheelbuilder to do it. It's still going to be cheaper, and the quality of work done on the wheels will probably make them last longer than quite a few brands of factory-built wheels.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 It's nice to see the pricing come out of the stratosphere for modern, first-party wheels. The only thing I'd question is the width to weight ratio. We're trending to 2.4-2.6 tires on the trail side that work best on rims with an ID closer to 30. 25mm is almost an XC size at this point, but this set is 150g heavier than I'd want to see for that. Still, the actual transaction prices won't be far from the best of the Chinese outfits. That's pretty compelling for what's likely to be a very durable wheelset.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Indeed its good to see pricing come down but 8 more spokes and 5mm more width wouldnt have added much cost and wouldve made these wheels much better. I guess these are aimed at budget xc 29ers?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I am guessing you will likely see this wheel mostly as OEM wheels for companies looking to spice up their build kit without jacking up the price if they were to spec Enve or some other boutique carbon wheel. I personally believe this wheel would be an excellent on a 110mm-140mm trail bike, running 2.3" tires.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I was skeptical of the 28 spoke straight pull Line Pro wheels from Bontrager that I'm running but have actually found them to be much stiffer than my last set of wheels which were just your standard 3 cross 32 spoke setup.... Now maybe SRAM knows something we don't know but dropping another 4 spokes just doesn't seem like a wheelset that's gonna last. Also as many else will note, SRAM 30mm inner or we ain't listening.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Sorry but $1300 for a incredibly porky 1700 grams wheel set (where are the carbon savings?) that according to bike rumor has a "fork travel" limit at 140 mm (? travel limit ?) is really not a good deal.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 use mavic´s crossmax sx (2010) for so many years. sure - still 26", the weight ist around 1750 g. You get newer once for less than 300 $/pair. The manufacturers have to reduce theire prices enourmously to make me buy. This is just a plastic rim, not high-tech NASA-stuff. I´ll agree with 700 $/pair. Guess I have to wait for some more years
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Trashed my roam 30 rear wheel in 4 rides, probably due to the stupid 24 spokes on a 29" wheel. Even better that you can't source spare rims.
Don't think I'll be getting any SRAM wheels again.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 After only 4 rides? More than likely could have warrentied them yeah?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 These are going to be mostly OEM, i doubt they will make much of an impact in the aftermarket.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Did I read that correctly? The same wheelset is boost and nonboost compatible?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Bladed 24 spoke count, i25 wheels. Does anyone make a boosted, disc road bike for these wheels?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 They'd make pretty rad CX wheels, lol.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 24spokes at 2 cross on a 29er? Popcorn; check; candy; check; safety goggles check
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Maybe the 27.5" will have a larger internal width. Just a guess.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 SRAM already makes a wider 27.5 carbon wheel. It is the Roam 60.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Price is nice, wish they were wider.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 *clicks on review sees 29 throws computer at wall
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Because?
[Reply]

