SRAM Announces New Roam 50 Carbon Wheels

SRAM’s extremely versatile trail wheel extends its reach this year by adding a carbon rim to the mix. Backed by the rapid engagement of our Double Time hub, the new Roam 50’s stiffer, wider-profile carbon rim offers a whole new level of responsiveness, predictability and speed to every ride. The new Roam 50 is a true mountain biker’s wheel set, whether you’re racing the clock, your friends, the setting sun—or just out enjoying the view.
Roam 50 Features
• Fully featured carbon wheels designed for trail riders
• Sizes: 29”
• 25mm internal rim width
• Hookless, tubeless-ready rim
• Double Time, four pawl hubs for quick engagement
• Includes 6-color sticker pack to match your wheels to your bike—red/blue/ green/yellow/orange/red-orange
• Entirely designed and manufactured by SRAM
• Weight : (Front 15x100 765g) (Rear 12x142 XD 890g) (Pair 1,655g)
• Price: $1298 USD. Front/Rear: $599 / $699 | €653 / €763 | £554 / £646
Additional Details
Spoke count: 24
Spoke pattern: 2 cross
Spoke type: Bladed, Double-Butted 2.0 to 1.8mm
Finish: unidirectional carbon fiber / matte clear coat / bake-on labels / decal pack included
Rim: carbon clincher, hookless tubeless-ready asymmetrical profile
External nipples: aluminum
Cassette compatibility: SRAM XD, SRAM/Shimano MTB
Front axle compatibility: QR, 15x100mm—regular or torque caps, Boost 15x110mm—regular or torque caps, Predictive Steering
Rear axle compatibility: QR, 12x142mm. Boost 12x148mm
End caps available separately for QR or 12x135mmwww.sram.com
