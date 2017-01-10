Street Racing with Gutiérrez in Manizales - Video

Jan 10, 2017 at 7:44
Jan 10, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


Marcelo Gutiérrez started off his 2017 mountain bike season in fine style with a win at Colombia's premier urban downhill race in Manizales this past weekend.

More on redbull.com/bike.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike
Must Read This Week
Santa Cruz Tallboy/Hightower - Review
63192 views
Wyn and Brook's GT Fury DH Bikes - NZ National Round 1
61978 views
Merida One-Sixty 8000 - Review
59644 views
Inside Push Industries
57940 views
1 Question - What's Keeping the Gearbox Down?
54266 views
Tahnée Seagrave Announced as Red Bull Athlete
51994 views
50to01: Josh Bryceland's 2017 Plans - Video
48181 views
Ellsworth Announces Brian Lopes As Team Rider - Press Release
46139 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040656
Mobile Version of Website