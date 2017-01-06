Tahnée Seagrave Announced as Red Bull Athlete

Without much pomp and ceremony, UCI World Junior DH Champion and upcoming rising star of the Women's Elite field, Tahnée Seagrave announced via her social media channels today that she's now on the Red Bull athlete roster. Many insiders were already aware of the impending move to the Red Bull athlete programme (it was even published in a local Morzine magazine last summer), and now it's official, it's come as welcomed news to many fans of downhill.
