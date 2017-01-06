Tahnée Seagrave Announced as Red Bull Athlete

Jan 6, 2017 at 4:17
Jan 6, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Sick new paint job thanks @redbulluk ????

A photo posted by Tahnée Seagrave (@tahneeseagrave) on


Without much pomp and ceremony, UCI World Junior DH Champion and upcoming rising star of the Women's Elite field, Tahnée Seagrave announced via her social media channels today that she's now on the Red Bull athlete roster. Many insiders were already aware of the impending move to the Red Bull athlete programme (it was even published in a local Morzine magazine last summer), and now it's official, it's come as welcomed news to many fans of downhill.

7 Comments

  • + 7
 Congrats
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Respect to Tahnee and to red Bull for all they put into the sport but... yeh, nah drink water
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Congrats and good luck for the next season , she is probably the only one capable of stopping the Atherton's beast mode now
[Reply]
  • + 2
 GO TAHNEE!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 She deserve it
[Reply]
