Tech Talks: Derailleur Limits and Cable Tension, Presented by Park Tool - Video

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series will cover the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the seventh episode demystifying derailleur limits and cable tension.
Contrary to what it sometimes seems like, your derailleur is not controlled by a mix of witchcraft and luck, but rather by cable tension and limit screw settings. Those two things are independent of one another, but they also both need to be adjusted correctly in order for your shifting to work properly. Below, Calvin Jones explains how limit screws and cable tension affect your shifting, as well as how and when to adjust them.
Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.
Corrosion on cables or deteriorated housing can cause poor shifting and are common issues. Especially for bikes that don't have a full run of housing from shifter to derailleur. Even if the exposed cable doesn't have rust/corrosion, inside the housing could be different.
Also check for proper routing, kinks, breaks or if the housing is too short.
A little lube down the cable housing when replacing a cable goes a long way for smooth shifting.
