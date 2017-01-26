Tech Talks: Derailleur Limits and Cable Tension, Presented by Park Tool - Video





Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series will cover the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the seventh episode demystifying derailleur limits and cable tension.



Contrary to what it sometimes seems like, your derailleur is not controlled by a mix of witchcraft and luck, but rather by cable tension and limit screw settings. Those two things are independent of one another, but they also both need to be adjusted correctly in order for your shifting to work properly. Below, Calvin Jones explains how limit screws and cable tension affect your shifting, as well as how and when to adjust them.





Tech Talks - Derailleur Limits and Cable Tension



