Tech Talks: Derailleur Limits and Cable Tension, Presented by Park Tool - Video

Jan 26, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool


Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series will cover the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the seventh episode demystifying derailleur limits and cable tension.

Contrary to what it sometimes seems like, your derailleur is not controlled by a mix of witchcraft and luck, but rather by cable tension and limit screw settings. Those two things are independent of one another, but they also both need to be adjusted correctly in order for your shifting to work properly. Below, Calvin Jones explains how limit screws and cable tension affect your shifting, as well as how and when to adjust them.


Tech Talks - Derailleur Limits and Cable Tension


Don’t Confuse Limits and Cable Slack - Park Tech Talk

by ParkToolCompany
by ParkToolCompany



Need more Calvin in your life?
Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair

Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany
15 Comments

  • + 8
 Very informative video for beginners or people that are generally interested. Calvin always does a great job explaining everything. It's also worth it to mention that there are other factors that contribute to a poor shift as well. These are just the basics.

Corrosion on cables or deteriorated housing can cause poor shifting and are common issues. Especially for bikes that don't have a full run of housing from shifter to derailleur. Even if the exposed cable doesn't have rust/corrosion, inside the housing could be different.

Also check for proper routing, kinks, breaks or if the housing is too short.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 +1 on the cables. I may convert the fiance's bike to full housing at the next change out.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 For real! People always mess with the tension and high/low screws and don't realize that a tiny kink in the cable or a little bit of oxidation on the cable inside the housing plays a HUGE role in shifting performance.

A little lube down the cable housing when replacing a cable goes a long way for smooth shifting.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Kenfire24: Depending on the cable quality and type I shy away from dumping dirt/dust-collecting lube in the housing. I know Shimano cable housing comes pre-lubed, but in my brain it's the ingress of junk that causes the problem, not the cable inner itself. Hence why I may go full housing on the fiance's bike...keep that junk out in the first place and you'll have fewer problems.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @iammarkstewart: Same here. I always think that lubing the cable is just going to attract more crap in there. If its clean the cable should slide just fine in the housing without it.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I switched to a 42T (10 speed) and 1x. I have a Shimano derailleur. The B screw (I think it's called) is maxed out, but it shifts well and everything still works good. My question is - is there danger in over B screwing? Or am I ok with it maxed and it won't hurt the derailleur?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 While Calvin mentions it, I think the sequence is misleading. From where I sit, there's absolutely no value in adjusting limit screws or even cable length, until you're absolutely sure that the hanger is square both vertically and horizontally. It's the first item to check before touching anything else. Otherwise you're liable to make a number of adjustments only to find that it still doesn't shift properly, and then you're going to have to make those same adjustments all over again after addressing the hanger issue.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 these videos are the "Bible" of bike wisdom
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I see at least 6 spoke tools hanging on their wall. Are there really that many different sized nipples? I always thought it was 3 or 4 different sizes.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Mavic. Plus torx heads. Must be more than 6
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Double post, see below...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I imagine that since the front derailleur has gone the way of the dodo, we wouldnt need to show people how to adjust those....
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Quit teaching people how to steal my 14 dollar an hour job from me geez!
[Reply]

