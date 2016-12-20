Pinkbike.com
The Best of the Wildmen - Video
+ 43
preach
(2 days ago)
everytime you think you're trucking on a DH run you watch one of these and realize you're at granny speed in comparison.
[Reply]
+ 5
santoman
(2 days ago)
True dat!!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 8
coolmann
(2 days ago)
Today i roost a new bern in a local Bikepark and it feels sick. After watching this i feel like a Jowey.
[Reply]
+ 4
lobohusky
(1 days ago)
I'll forever be in awe at how fast these guys/girls are able to fly down the mountain the way that they do.
[Reply]
+ 4
CRUmbach
Plus
(17 hours ago)
It feels so fast...and then you watch your gorpro footage with your girl and realize how lame you look after you just watched world cup clips.
[Reply]
+ 1
ColquhounerHooner
(12 hours ago)
@coolmann
: joey?
[Reply]
+ 36
bigburd
(2 days ago)
1:48 ?
Are you f*cking serious Redbull ?
A whole season of DH and you give us less than two minutes.
[Reply]
+ 10
charmiller
(2 days ago)
2 minutes of the most bang for your buck I've seen in a while. Damn.
[Reply]
+ 26
bigburd
(2 days ago)
It's f*cked up, when the Parkin Bros were filming for Dirt the Videos were nearly always 10 minutes plus of non stop action, easily the best coverage out there bar none.
I felt kinda bad for Dirt when the Parkins left them for Redbull as they were a major part of Dirts site traffic.
But then I thought to my my self, well if the vids were this long and high quality when produced for Dirt, presumably on a shoe-string budget, then with Redbull I can expect more of the same but only better ?
No chance, 3-5 minute vids recapping each round.
And yes I know it's free and bla bla f*cking bla but they really need to step it up IMO.
[Reply]
+ 9
Motoracer31
(2 days ago)
@bigburd
: yes! The parkin bros and Dirt KILLED the coverage back then and would have the videos that night or next day even. Now I spend all my time waiting for vital raw and pinkbike photo specials.
[Reply]
+ 2
russthedog
(2 days ago)
I can't understand how there isn't a proper review at the end of the year. There is that 26min approx recap but its just a patch of winning runs and doesn't cover much at all. A summary of some of th best moments and footage would get a lot of views. Maybe they're saving it for something?
[Reply]
+ 3
hayden4x
(1 days ago)
@Motoracer31
@bigburd
: Not to mention we don't get the 'finally' videos any more either
[Reply]
+ 3
redelephant75
(20 hours ago)
i remeber watching finally series episodes in winter. THAT was a recap
[Reply]
+ 1
lab7digital
(48 mins ago)
@bigburd
: Was thinking about this the other day EWS has a 25 Minute recap after every round, with great descriptions of the points situation. The EWS production is so good it could be used on the BBC.
Hopefully 2017 will bring something along these lines.
[Reply]
+ 17
chainzuck
(2 days ago)
so why isnt this 15minutes long?
[Reply]
+ 13
Muckal
(2 days ago)
WTF Brannigan! Those gym hours paying off on that one!
[Reply]
+ 3
digthehills
(2 days ago)
George was loose through that section, what feckin shape did he even take off and land in there.....
[Reply]
+ 2
Jim-laden
(2 days ago)
Brannigah ! always puts a smile on my face when I see him riding....
[Reply]
+ 10
carlitouk
(2 days ago)
Need...world cup...action...now...bring on 2017!
[Reply]
+ 7
billbrasky
(2 days ago)
These riders are so fast the RedBull media player can't even keep up.
[Reply]
+ 2
won-sean-animal-chin
(2 days ago)
Holy shit! When you can throw shapes and still be in control and charging like Danny hart there's not much more speed to be found. Need a 10 minute Parkin bros Danny hart edit
[Reply]
+ 6
CHawk68462
(2 days ago)
I miss DH.
[Reply]
+ 3
icespec
(2 days ago)
what a tease....it's frozen snow out side......
[Reply]
+ 6
NoDHinKentucky
(2 days ago)
@icespec
: Isn't all snow frozen?
[Reply]
+ 2
partsengineeringbikes
Plus
(2 days ago)
@icespec
: at least you have trails under all that snow and ice, here in San Diego its sunny and warm and all our DH trails are closed.
[Reply]
+ 2
Bdusty1
(2 days ago)
Yes..Yes...O Fu** Yess!!!!! Wait..... did u fix ur player redbull..???? I think it might work now...looks good! Could have used a lil more in this vid...but thanx............W.C.D.H The sheit
[Reply]
+ 3
bizutch
(2 days ago)
Well...now I'm jacked up like a meth head again!
[Reply]
+ 1
Lookinforit
(2 days ago)
Watching these guys ride is like watching fighter-jet pilots pull some crazy shit in the air:
"Yeah I could tota-"
"No, no you couldn't"
[Reply]
+ 1
xTwoSnakesx
(15 hours ago)
This 1:48 of action has me pretty sad that there is only 6 rounds next year
[Reply]
+ 2
likeittacky
(2 days ago)
I had to put my Helmet on while watching that !
[Reply]
+ 3
solidautomech
(2 days ago)
More please. A lot more!
[Reply]
+ 1
beeboo
(2 days ago)
Awesome short clip! Missing the DH racing already
[Reply]
+ 1
shrinky
(1 days ago)
Title a little off since it has Rachel in it. Unless I missed something.
[Reply]
+ 1
mckrider
(2 days ago)
This was cool, but Cairns edit was the bomb this year.
[Reply]
+ 0
russthedog
(2 days ago)
Oh and the wild women, this needed a few pom pon and Tracey Hannah mad moments to add to man on and rachel
[Reply]
+ 1
El-Woulfe
(1 days ago)
Dope edit!
[Reply]
+ 1
vonP
(2 days ago)
Chainsaw?
[Reply]
- 1
karnage08
(2 days ago)
George Brannigan PEDALING through the air!! Holy crap!
[Reply]
+ 8
Bennnnnnnybike
(2 days ago)
that's Troy Brosnan bro
[Reply]
+ 7
el-nombre
(2 days ago)
Yeah, Brannigan is the one trying pretty hard to kill himself round about 1.05
[Reply]
